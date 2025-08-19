Flooding downpours to unfold in Northeast as Hurricane Erin spins offshore

Tropical air associated with Hurricane Erin combined with a stalled front could trigger dangerous flash flooding in parts of the Northeast at midweek.

Tropical moisture steered northward by Hurricane Erin will trigger downpours that can lead to flash flooding in parts of the Appalachians and Northeast from Wednesday into Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The zone of heaviest rain will be linked more closely to a stalled frontal boundary across the region, rather than directly to Erin’s outer bands. A zone of dry weather may separate Erin’s rain bands from the frontal downpours.

“In a worst-case scenario, several inches of rain could fall in just a few hours along the boundary of tropical moisture, leading to major flooding in urban areas and along smaller streams,” said AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin.

Rainfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches expected for this event.

Should these conditions materialize, significant flash flooding could result, inundating some highways and low-lying neighborhoods with deep water, potentially stranding vehicles and severely disrupting travel.

From Wednesday into Wednesday night, the primary area of concern for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding extends from upstate New York and southern New England to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Torrential downpours are expected to be highly localized, but forecasters anticipate pockets where a more concentrated swath of heavy rainfall could lead to an elevated flood risk.

The greatest risk for concentrated downpours is expected in parts of central and eastern New York, with another corridor extending from southern New Jersey and the Philadelphia area to Long Island, southern Connecticut and Rhode Island.

A separate narrow band of heavy rainfall may also develop along the Allegheny Mountains, stretching from western New York through western Pennsylvania into northern West Virginia.

As tropical moisture shifts northward, the zone of torrential downpours is expected to lift into New England before gradually diminishing by Thursday.

Around that time, moisture on the periphery of Hurricane Erin may bring occasional wind-driven showers to portions of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts.

Thursday is also expected to bring the most hazardous surf conditions along much of the Northeast coastline.

