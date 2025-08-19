Hurricane Erin unleashing dangerous surf, rip currents along 2,000 miles of East Coast

As Erin begins the forecast northeast turn, the hurricane’s massive size will drive dangerous surf and massive seas along much of the United States East Coast, as well as Atlantic Canada and Bermuda waters.

Hurricane Erin is already impacting North Carolina. Coastal flooding, massive waves and powerful winds are expected to continue through Thursday.

As Hurricane Erin churns just off the Atlantic coast of the United States this week, AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that the storm’s powerful winds will generate massive seas offshore. These waves will travel toward the shoreline, producing pounding surf, frequent and strong rip currents and considerable beach erosion from Florida to Maine.

This image of Hurricane Erin as a Category 2 was captured on Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2025, near its closest approach to the United States (left). Bermuda appears to the right of the center. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite Photo)

Erin remains a large and dangerous hurricane even though winds are not as intense as they were over this past weekend when it was a Category 5 storm. Tropical storm conditions now extend outward up to 265 miles from the eye, while hurricane conditions reach about 90 miles from the center. As of Thursday morning, Erin had moved closer to the U.S. and at one point was about 200 miles to the east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, has turned to the northeast and will generally move away from the U.S. through the end of the week.

The dashed red line represents AccuWeather meteorologists’ forecast path for the eye of the hurricane. The gray shaded areas on either side of the forecast path represent alternative paths the hurricane could take based on changing steering conditions. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will extend well beyond the track of the eye.

The Category 2 hurricane, on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, was better organized on Wednesday morning as it was over warm water and disruptive winds started to ease. Maximum sustained winds had increased to 110 mph by midday--up 10 mph from early in the morning. Erin hovered just below Category 3 intensity into the evening hours.

“Hurricane Erin is churning up massive waves and rip currents as it turns to the northeast and moves away from the East Coast,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Erin's large wind field is acting like a giant plunger and causing massive swells on the sea surface. Swells will propagate outward well away from the center and reach the beaches in the form of large, pounding breakers.

“Even as Erin pushes out into the open Atlantic, dangerous conditions are expected at many beaches heading into the weekend," DaSilva said.

Wave heights will average 5-10 feet along the southern Atlantic and mid-Atlantic coasts into Thursday night. However, waves could reach 10-20 feet along the coast of North Carolina to Virginia. Waves over the open ocean near the center of Erin may approach 50 feet.

Significant impacts are likely along much of the East Coast, even though the eye of Erin will remain offshore. Swimmers, surfers and boaters are urged to exercise extreme caution, as conditions, especially from rip currents, could become life-threatening. Officials have closed many beaches due to the seriousness of the threat to swimmers and would-be rescuers. Coastal communities may also face localized flooding in low-lying areas and damage to beaches and dunes.

As the waves continue relentlessly, they will pile up water along the shore and bays, creating a storm surge. This surge will range between 1 and 3 feet along much of the Atlantic coast, but along part of the North Carolina coast, where the worst conditions are likely, a storm surge of 3-6 feet is forecast.

“Some roads in the Outer Banks are underwater or covered in sand after powerful waves crashed over the dunes,” DaSilva said. “Farther north, storm surge may impact beaches from the Delmarva coastline to southern New Jersey through late Thursday night. Several feet of water rise from Hurricane Erin may extend as far north as northern New Jersey and coastal areas near New York City.”

Tropical-storm-force winds of 40-60 mph are forecast to reach eastern North Carolina and southeastern New England. Areas between these two locations can experience gusts approaching 40 mph.

Eastern New England juts out into the Atlantic, similar to North Carolina. However, due to the curved path Erin is forecast to take, the hurricane should pass 300-350 miles to the southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, late Thursday night.

Because the hurricane may continue to grow in size, wind gusts near tropical storm force are possible in southeastern Massachusetts and the islands. The greatest impacts to southeastern New England will be from rough seas and dangerous surf, although some sporadic power outages are possible.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the eastern United States due to Erin is less than one, factoring in the track, intensity, population affected and scope of damage.

While the most immediate concern from Hurricane Erin will be the dangerous surf and rip currents, there is also a risk of heavy rainfall in parts of the eastern United States.

Depending on Erin’s exact track, outer rainbands may brush coastal North Carolina, bringing periods of downpours and gusty winds to the Outer Banks and surrounding areas.

Even if the storm remains well offshore, indirect heavy rainfall and flooding impacts are possible farther inland over the Northeast, with a stalled front being the key player.

Erin impacts in Bermuda, Atlantic Canada

While the eye of Erin will pass by a couple of hundred miles to the west and north of Bermuda, the large hurricane will still lead to rough seas, gusty winds and sporadic rainfall on the islands from Thursday to Friday. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda due to Erin is less than one.

Large, pounding waves and rip currents, especially along Horseshoe Beach, Bermuda, will create dangerous conditions for swimmers. Small craft could experience dangerous conditions around the islands. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda as of Tuesday evening.

As Erin picks up speed over the North Atlantic, it is likely to transition to more of a hybrid storm. Regardless, Erin will pass close enough to southeastern Newfoundland to bring a period of rough seas, gusty winds and perhaps some rain from Friday night to Saturday.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Atlantic Canada due to Erin is less than one.

Cruise, shipping interests and deep-sea fishing interests off the coast of North America may need to alter their course or delay their voyage until the hurricane moves away.

From late this weekend to early next week, Erin could affect the zone from Iceland to the United Kingdom, including Atlantic waters as a tropical wind and rainstorm.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring additional areas of interest in the tropical Atlantic.

