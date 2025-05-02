AccuWeather Warns of an Active 2025 Hurricane Season, Forecasts Multiple Direct U.S. Impacts

Texas, Louisiana, western Florida, North Carolina and Atlantic Canada face a higher-than-average risk of direct impacts this year.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter warns of an active 2025 hurricane season. Among the areas most at-risk of potentially getting hit by hurricanes are the Gulf Coast and the Carolinas.

AccuWeather's hurricane experts predict a dynamic and potentially volatile Atlantic hurricane season this year, similar to last year’s historic and destructive season.

“Everyone needs to start planning and preparing for hurricane season. Climatology, weather patterns, water temperatures, and many other factors all point to yet another active Atlantic hurricane season with more tropical storms and hurricanes forming, compared to the historical average,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “We expect fewer named storms this year compared to last year. The total number of storms is not truly what defines a hurricane season; it is the impacts to land and populated areas. It only takes one landfall to create a devastating season.”

AccuWeather 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast

AccuWeather's Hurricane Experts predict 13-18 named storms this year, with 7-10 storms expected to strengthen into hurricanes.

Three to five of those storms are predicted to strengthen into major hurricanes, which are Category 3 hurricanes or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Category 3 hurricanes have maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph.

AccuWeather hurricane experts predict that three to six storms can directly impact the U.S. this year.

The other tropical storms and hurricanes that form this year could impact Central America, the Caribbean Islands, and Bermuda, or they may remain in the open Atlantic without impacting populated areas.

Five hurricanes and one unnamed subtropical storm made landfall in the U.S. in 2024. AccuWeather experts estimate that the total damage and economic loss from tropical impacts in the U.S. last year reached a combined $500 billion.

Five hurricanes and one unnamed subtropical storm made landfall in the U.S. in 2024. AccuWeather experts estimate that the total damage and economic loss from tropical impacts in the U.S. last year reached a combined $500 billion.

“Extreme weather has taken a tremendous financial toll across the country,” Porter said. “Thousands of families and small businesses across America are still struggling to recover from weather disasters over the past year. We estimate that hurricanes, wildfires, winter storms, and impacts from extreme temperatures over the past 13 months have had a combined total damage and economic loss estimated at $693 billion to $799 billion.”

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

AccuWeather hurricane experts say early tropical development in May is possible this year due to exceptionally warm water temperatures expected across much of the Atlantic basin.

Five regions facing the greatest risk of direct impacts

AccuWeather hurricane experts say Texas, Louisiana, the western coast of Florida, North Carolina, and Atlantic Canada face a higher risk of direct impacts this hurricane season compared to the historical average.

"Similar to last year, northern and eastern portions of the Gulf Coast and the Carolinas are at a higher-than-average risk of direct impacts this season," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva explained. "Atlantic Canada and the northeastern Caribbean are also at an increased risk of direct impacts."

Keys to the forecast

Water temperatures in the Atlantic, Caribbean and the Gulf are one of the biggest factors for tropical development.

AccuWeather hurricane experts say water temperatures across much of the Atlantic basin are well above historical average levels right now, and they are forecast to remain at elevated temperatures into the heart of the hurricane season.

The minimum temperature threshold for tropical system development is roughly 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Water temperatures in areas where most tropical storms and hurricanes form are expected to remain well above that threshold for the entirety of this hurricane season.

Warm waters extending to depths hundreds of feet below the surface provide additional energy for storms to develop and intensify.

"The threat of storms rapidly intensifying before they make landfall is a major concern again this year. Water temperatures at the surface and hundreds of feet deep are forecast to be well above the historical average throughout this hurricane season, providing extra fuel for storms to explode in intensity,” DaSilva said.

The rapid intensification of hurricanes in exceptionally warm waters near the coast has been a troubling trend with deadly outcomes in recent years. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified from a Category 3 hurricane to a Category 5 with 160-mph sustained winds as it approached southwest Florida in September 2022. Catastrophic storm surge swept away coastal homes and businesses with water levels that crested near 18 feet in some places.

Prepare for tropical threats far from the coast

AccuWeather hurricane experts say people in areas far from the Atlantic and Gulf coasts should prepare for potential tropical impacts this year.

Records show that tropical storms, tropical rainstorms, and hurricanes from the Atlantic basin have tracked across 34 central and eastern U.S. states since 1900.

The farthest west a tropical storm from the Atlantic basin has ever traveled was New Mexico. Since 1900, tropical storms and tropical rainstorms have traveled as far inland as Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

“We witnessed tragic examples of just how far inland the impacts from hurricanes and tropical storms can reach. Hurricane Beryl spun up more than 60 tornadoes along its nearly 1,200-mile-long path from the Texas coast to upstate New York,” DaSilva said. “Hurricane Helene slammed Florida with destructive wind and storm surge before it brought catastrophic flash flooding and destructive winds to the mountains of western North Carolina. Hurricane season preparedness is not just for coastal states. The history books show that hurricanes and tropical storms that track inland have caused devastating flooding and spun up tornadoes from New England and the Great Lakes to parts of the Plains, and occasionally even soaked parts of the Southwest.”

AccuWeather expert meteorologists warn that slower-moving tropical storms and hurricanes can unleash intense rainfall over the same areas for longer periods of time, increasing the risk of life-threatening flash flooding and damage to infrastructure.

How AccuWeather is helping America prepare for hurricane season

Millions of people, thousands of businesses, and emergency officials across the country turned to AccuWeather for forecasts, alerts, and warnings during the historic and destructive 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

AccuWeather was the first known source to warn of a supercharged hurricane season on Feb. 20, 2024. AccuWeather was also the first known source to issue an Atlantic hurricane season forecast on March 27, 2024, which warned of an explosive season that could have major impacts.

The AccuWeather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast was verified as one of the most accurate forecasts compared to government forecasts and all other sources.

“AccuWeather used push alerts through our app to warn hundreds of thousands of people about the risk for catastrophic flooding from Helene in the southern Appalachians. Our forecasts and alerts warned people of a possible flooding disaster from a once-in-a-generation storm. We know that strong wording, used by AccuWeather before any other known source, helped more families prepare and take action,” Porter said. “It’s critical that people prepare hurricane kits and review safety plans with their families before hurricane season starts on June 1. Everyone should remain vigilant and stay connected through the entire hurricane season, especially if they’re traveling to unfamiliar areas or places that are more vulnerable to flooding or storm surge when potential tropical threats are on the horizon.”

To help families, businesses, emergency officials and government leaders better prepare for approaching tropical storms and hurricanes, AccuWeather expert meteorologists developed the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for Hurricanes in 2019.

The AccuWeather RealImpact Scale™ for Hurricanes is based on a variety of factors and hazards, including damaging winds, flooding rain, storm surge flooding and total damage and economic loss from all storm impacts, rather than simply wind. As a result, the unique and innovative scale communicates a more comprehensive representation of the potential impact and risk to lives and property.

Meteorologists have used the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale for decades, but it classifies storms only by wind speed. AccuWeather expert meteorologists say the Scale is limited and outdated because it does not consider impacts beyond wind speed when rating hurricane strength.

Storm surge, extreme rainfall, and flash flooding statistically cause more damage and deaths during tropical storms and hurricanes, compared to wind.

AccuWeather’s extraordinary hurricane service is available to your business and community. Do not go through another hurricane season without the added protection that the AccuWeather Hurricane Warning Service can provide.

By leveraging AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™, this service delivers more accurate, location-specific warnings and forecasts that are updated more frequently than any other source.

AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service provides detailed insights on various hurricane-related threats, including storm surge, flooding rains, wind damage, and tornado development. These insights are crucial for organizations to make the best informed decisions that enhance safety and reduce risk.

AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists monitor and predict hurricane developments around the clock, utilizing advanced technology and proprietary forecasting models to deliver the most accurate, most detailed and most valuable information available. The service includes live consultations and tailored reports, offering personalized guidance based on the specific needs and vulnerabilities of each client.

This proactive approach helps businesses and communities prepare for potential impacts, respond effectively during the storm, and recover swiftly in the aftermath.

By staying connected with AccuWeather’s continuous updates and expert advice, users can navigate the hurricane season with confidence and minimize the devastating effects of these powerful storms.

Stay Better Informed and the Best Prepared

As the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches, it is crucial to stay better informed and the best prepared. AccuWeather provides the most accurate forecasts and warnings, with often more advance notice enable you to make the best decisions for your business and your employees.

Contact AccuWeather today to learn more about how AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service can help your business better prepare for hurricanes and tropical threats.

Watch AccuWeather's 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast Webinar Below