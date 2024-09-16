AccuWeather Issues Forecast for Tropical Storm Impacts Earlier Than Any Other Known Source

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reports from Southport, North Carolina, where flash flood and tornado warnings were issued in the area on Sept. 16.

Twenty-six hours in advance of the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources, AccuWeather issued a track and intensity forecast for a tropical rainstorm that produced tropical storm impacts across parts of the North Carolina early this week, including severe flooding and wind gusts to near 70 mph.



• AccuWeather issued AccuWeather Alerts™ for Tropical Storm Threat 26 hours BEFORE the NHC issued a Tropical Storm Warning for parts of North and South Carolina. AccuWeather’s notification was the first known notification of the threat of a tropical storm in these areas.



The additional valuable advance notice exclusively provided AccuWeather customers with more time to best prepare for and react to the risks posed by the storm.

AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and important location-specific details such how much rain, wind and storm surge was expected at each asset. Additionally, these hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, supply chain, business continuity and supply chain concerns.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events that AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

