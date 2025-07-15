Flash flood dangers far from over as storms reload across US

Additional dangerous flash flooding incidents are likely in the coming days as high humidity, daytime heat and storm systems interact from the Atlantic Seaboard to the Plains, Gulf coast and Southwest.

Drenching rain led to flooding from Washington, D.C., to New York City on July 14, hitting highways, train stations and neighborhoods alike.

High humidity levels, summer heat and long days will combine to produce conditions favorable for drenching thunderstorms leading to additional flash flooding in the coming days in the eastern, central and southwestern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

There has been a swarm of flash flooding incidents in several parts of the U.S. in recent weeks. Anytime there is a great amount of moisture in the atmosphere and a front, storm, or jet stream fluctuation occurs, tremendous rainfall can be released.

“Slow-moving thunderstorms with torrential rain are a frequent trigger for flash flooding in the United States, especially during the warmer summer months when the amount of moisture in the atmosphere peaks,” AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said.

AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined flash flooding trouble spots for the days ahead.

Some areas recently hit by flooding may be impacted again, while other regions could face heavy rain for the first time in this pattern. A few spots, like Central Texas, are expected to catch a break. Multiple weather systems will contribute to the ongoing flood risk across different parts of the country into next week.

Tropical threat grows in the Southeast as flood risk intensifies

A tropical rainstorm will travel across the Florida Peninsula and enter the Gulf into midweek. As this occurs, the tropical rainstorm may evolution into a tropical depression or tropical storm. Regardless, tremendous rainfall will be unleashed where it moves inland and stalls over the Gulf Coast states.

Dangerous and destructive flash flooding and rises on area rivers are anticipated as inches of rain pour down from midweek to this weekend, with the apex likely to be in Louisiana and western Mississippi.

Flash flooding to return to parts of the Northeast midweek

Parts of the Northeast are far from finished with drenching showers and thunderstorms. After much of this area has a lull through Tuesday night, downpours will increase in coverage Wednesday and last through Thursday in some areas. While the heaviest rain may slide south of New England and northern New York, areas farther south could face serious flash flooding in urban and small stream locations.

In the most extreme cases, there will be the potential for 2-4 inches of rain to fall in as many hours or less, just as it did in parts of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and New York City on July 14, which led to the deaths of two people from flash flooding in Plainfield, New Jersey.

The major metro areas of New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, will be at risk from Wednesday to Thursday night.

"Looking ahead, a push of much less humid air should turn off the downpour and flash flood machine from Friday to Saturday in the mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "While it will be short-lived, it will be noticeable for many, especially the farther north and east you are in the Northeast."

Humidity levels will again surge in the Northeast from Sunday to Monday as a front approaches. With the moisture surge will come a new threat of thunderstorm downpours and localized flash flooding. This time, the threat could extend into much of New England as well. Vermont was hit by flash flooding for the third year in a row on July 10.

North-Central U.S. faces back-to-back flash flood threats

Another area at risk for flash flooding—due to a similar setup as in the Northeast—will stretch from central Nebraska to part of western Michigan and includes the metro areas of Chicago and Rockford, Illinois; Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison, Wisconsin; Minneapolis and Rochester, Minnesota; Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa; Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This risk will span Tuesday night to early Thursday.

After a lull from later Thursday to Friday, a new risk of torrential downpours will follow for the weekend in a large part of this area and will likely be accompanied by severe thunderstorm activity in some locations.

Southwest

A wedge of hot, dry air should protect flood-devastated areas of Central Texas for a string of days into this weekend. However, a thunderstorm downpour zone will exist farther to the west, and a tropical rainstorm will approach the central Gulf Coast states.

"As a storm in the jet stream moves northward from Mexico, it will result in a surge of thunderstorm activity in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado and possibly as far to the west as Nevada and southeastern California as the week progresses," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said.

The setup is part of the North American monsoon, but with a boost from the jet stream storm.

Throw in the arid and rugged landscape, the risk of flash flooding of arroyos, and small streams will increase substantially, Merrill explained. The flash flood risk will not be limited to recent burn scar locations.

Along with some fluctuation from year to year, the number of flash flood incidents is likely to continue rising.

“The combination of urban development, reduced permeable land surfaces, aging/outdated drainage infrastructure, and a warming climate capable of holding more atmospheric moisture is accelerating the frequency and severity of flash flood events across many parts of the nation,” DePodwin said.

