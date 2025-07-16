Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska, prompted rare tsunami warning

A rare tsunami warning was issued for part of Alaska's Pacific coast following a powerful earthquake that struck early Wednesday afternoon, local time. The warning did not include Anchorage and has since been canceled.

The magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit south of Sand Point, Alaska, on the Pacific side of the Aleutian Islands—a seismically active island chain that stretches from the mainland into the ocean. This region is known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

"A tsunami has been confirmed and some impacts are expected," the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) said in an urgent bulletin. The warning was eventually downgraded to a tsunami advisory before being canceled by the NTWC at 2:42 p.m. AKDT.

A tsunami wave measuring 0.2 of a foot was observed at Sand Point, Alaska.

Shaking was reported in Anchorage, but the city was not at risk from the tsunami. Officials are urging people to stay away from the coast, including harbors, marinas, bays and inlets, even after the tsunami warning has passes as there could be local fluctuations with the water level.

Flashing yellow diamonds indicate buoys that entered "tsunami mode" after detecting changes in the waves on the ocean indicative of a tsunami wave. (National Buoy Data Center)

Multiple buoys off the coast of Alaska entered "tsunami mode" following the earthquake, meaning they indicated a change in the ocean waves that indicated a likely tsunami.