New Mexico wildfires force evacuations, spark air quality alerts

The Buck Fire. (Photo credit: Bureau of Land Management New Mexico)

Two large wildfires burning in southwestern New Mexico remain 0% contained as intense heat, wind and drought continue to fuel dangerous fire conditions.

The Trout Fire, located 12 miles north of Silver City—about 150 miles northeast of El Paso, Texas— has burned 18,278 acres since it was first reported on June 12, according to New Mexico Fire Information. The blaze has triggered evacuation orders for at least 350 homes.

“These fires are being fueled by a combination of extreme heat, prolonged drought and very dry vegetation. Low snowpack across the Southwest last winter left the region primed for early-season fire activity,” AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

More than 600 personnel are working to contain the Trout Fire. Crews are using direct handlines and dozer lines to fight the flames, while helicopters assist with water and retardant drops when conditions allow. But the weather continues to complicate efforts, especially at night.

“Usually humidity rises overnight and helps us out,” Stefan La-Sky, spokesperson for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said. “But it’s remained dry. So we’re seeing considerable fire movement even during the night, which we usually don’t see.”

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Buck Fire continues to spread

About 120 miles to the north, the Buck Fire has burned over 35,000 acres near Aragon, New Mexico. Lightning sparked the fire on June 11, and it continues to spread in grass and timber despite aggressive suppression efforts.

The Buck Fire. (Photo credit: Bureau of Land Management New Mexico)

Air resources have been key to limiting fire progression along the northern flanks, especially as gusty, erratic winds fueled additional growth Sunday and Monday.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Tuesday as hot, dry conditions persist and winds remain a significant concern.

Both fires have prompted area closures and trail shutdowns. The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) has asked hikers to avoid sections near the Buck Fire for safety.

Officials are urging residents to follow evacuation notices and avoid flying drones in the fire area. “If you fly, we can’t,” they warned, referencing the risk drones pose to firefighting aircraft.

Temperatures in the region remain in the low to mid-90s with extremely low humidity. Winds will begin increasing as red flag conditions move into the region.

“Winds across western New Mexico are expected to pick up Friday and remain gusty through next Wednesday. That’s going to be a major concern, especially with both fires still at 0% containment,” Pastelok said.

Wildfire smoke sparks air quality concerns

The Buck Fire. (Photo credit: Bureau of Land Management New Mexico)

Air quality concerns are also growing as smoke becomes more visible from highways and nearby communities.

“Smoke from these fires has already been affecting air quality across the region. Albuquerque will likely see impacts through the rest of the week, and Denver could be affected by the weekend,” Pastelok noted.

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of Grant County due to smoke from the Trout Fire. Hazardous air quality levels are expected through midday Wednesday. Areas most affected include the Sapillo Creek and Mimbres Valley along Highway 35, as well as along Highway 152 between Santa Clara and San Lorenzo.

Health officials urge everyone to avoid outdoor exertion. People with asthma or other respiratory conditions should remain indoors. Those with heart conditions experiencing symptoms like a fast pulse, shortness of breath or unusual weakness are advised to contact their healthcare provider.