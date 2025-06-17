'Jellyfish cloud' soars over California during SpaceX launch

The strange-shaped cloud was visible across Los Angeles and San Diego moments after a rocket blasted off into space.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket created a spectacular glow over San Diego as it launched 26 satellites into orbit on Monday night, June 16. The rocket lifted off around 8:36 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base and was captured on video from San Diego’s College Grove Center.

A massive cloud filled the sky over Southern California on Monday evening, taking the shape of a jellyfish with a long tail before slowly dissipating in the night.

People across Los Angeles, San Diego and surrounding areas captured dramatic images of the unusual cloud, which was caused by a SpaceX rocket that blasted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base moments earlier.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rises after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 26 Starlink internet satellites on June 16, 2025 as seen from Pasadena, California. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, marked its 500th overall Falcon mission last week. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

For rocket-created clouds to appear, conditions must be just right. A launch needs to occur shortly before daybreak or soon after nightfall, when it is dark on the ground. As the rocket ascends into space, it is eventually illuminated by sunlight, resulting in bright clouds that almost appear to glow.

SpaceX rockets are not the only ones that can create the odd-shaped clouds. Similar clouds have been documented by other rockets, including the Space Shuttle, when conditions have been ideal.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 26 Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Calif., flies over Los Angeles Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Monday evening's SpaceX launch lofted 26 Starlink satellites into orbit around the Earth.