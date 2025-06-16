Baby raccoon rescued after surviving rainstorm in Massachusetts captures hearts across the internet

(Photo credit: Belchertown Animal Control)

A soaked and scared baby raccoon captured hearts this week after being rescued from a doorstep in Belchertown, Massachusetts.

The young raccoon was found standing upright on its hind legs, soaked from a storm and visibly frightened. Belchertown Animal Control Officer Sarah Byrnes responded to the call and gently wrapped the animal in a towel before transporting it to the Leyden Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

(Photo credit: Belchertown Animal Control)

Photos of the tiny, soggy creature quickly made the rounds online. “That’s Rocket Raccoon right there!” one commenter joked. Others called the animal “a little bouncer at the door” and said they’d never seen a raccoon stand like that before.

(Photo credit: Leyden Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation)

With no mother raccoon in sight and the baby estimated to be just over two months old, the decision was made to keep the animal under care until it’s old enough to survive in the wild. The Leydon Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation received so many messages about the raccoon that they decided to name him Bub.

Officer Byrnes said the Leyden Center is doing an excellent job of caring for the raccoon, and encouraged public support.

“There’s a great need for donations for our wildlife rehabbers—they do this all out of pocket.”

Rescued, warm and well-fed, the raccoon is doing well and will be released once fully rehabilitated.