Tennessee's escaped zebra found, transported by helicopter

Copied

Runaway zebra “Ed” was located and returned to his owner in Christiana, Tennessee, on June 8. Ed was found in a pasture located near the Buchanan Estates subdivision near Interstate 24, where he was airlifted and flown to a waiting animal trailer.

June 9 (UPI) -- A pet zebra that escaped from his owner's home in Tennessee was found near a highway just over a week later and airlifted to a waiting trailer by a helicopter.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the zebra, named Ed, escaped from his owner's home in Christina on May 31, just one day after arriving at his new home.

Ed was finally located Sunday in a pasture near the Buchanan Estates subdivision, close to Interstate 24.

Deputies arrived alongside personnel from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Ed was wrapped in a net and airlifted by a helicopter to a trailer waiting to take him home.