Huge alligator 'cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur' in N.C.

Copied

June 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina sheriff's office assisted with the capture of a nearly 400-pound alligator and joked the reptile was "cited for suspicion of being a dinosaur without proper papers."

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies responded alongside North Carolina Wildlife Resources personnel when the "prehistoric perp" was "caught loitering near the double yellow line on Old 30 Road."

The gator, dubbed Pepe by the sheriff's office, was estimated to weigh between 350 and 400 pounds.

The nearly 10-foot reptile "has been cited for Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur Without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe and Obstructing Traffic," the sheriff's office joked.

Officials wrote the alligator was "safely relocated" with no injuries to humans or reptiles.