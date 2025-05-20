Severe storms to prowl central US into Memorial Day weekend

Even though the extreme nature of severe weather and tornadoes may decline into the Memorial Day weekend, there will still be significant risks to lives and property the local level.

AccuWeather’s Guy Pearson was live on the AccuWeather Network on May 20 to discuss a new threat for severe weather.

AccuWeather meteorologists recommend that people celebrating Memorial Day in the central and southern United States—whether hitting the road early, traveling, or preparing for outdoor activities at home over the extended holiday weekend—monitor severe thunderstorms daily through Monday.



A severe weather outbreak responsible for nearly 300 reports of high winds, hail and tornadoes since Monday alone will remain active through Tuesday night and even continue into Wednesday evening in some areas, prior to reloading later this week.

A large area of severe thunderstorms is forecast into Tuesday night and will overlap areas in the Ohio, Tennessee and middle Mississippi valleys that were hit by deadly and damaging storms.

While the overall threat and intensity of the storms is somewhat lower compared to recent days, there is still a risk to lives and property.

From northeastern Texas to Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia, tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning strikes and flash flooding are possible.

More than 60 million people live in the region at risk, which includes the towns and cities of London, Kentucky; Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Atlanta; Tupelo and Jackson, Mississippi; Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama; Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina; Roanoke, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; Cincinnati; Indianapolis; Monroe, Louisiana; Davenport, Iowa; and Peoria and Springfield, Illinois.

Even if a city isn't listed, any location within or near the "some" and "moderate" risk zones could experience severe weather.

Because of the repeating nature of some of the thunderstorms Tuesday and prior days, the risk of flash flooding is a significant concern for the middle part of the Mississippi Valley as well.

A general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast to fall from Tuesday to Tuesday night. Local amounts could approach 4 inches, adding to the drenching rain from over the past week.

The storms will lose some intensity and may slip to subsevere levels late Tuesday night.

There may be enough warming in the southeastern corner of the U.S. during Wednesday afternoon and evening to allow the storms to rejuvenate to severe levels before dry air sweeps in and ends the threat.

A separate pocket of severe weather is anticipated farther north on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The area that may experience brief but potent thunderstorms will extend from eastern Ohio to part of western Pennsylvania, Garrett County, Maryland, and northern West Virginia.

Strong wind gusts and hail will be the main risks Wednesday. A few tornadoes are possible, and localized flash flooding is likely.

Later this week, the cycle of severe weather will reset once again, this time farther to the west over the Central states.

Severe weather to reset Thursday

From Thursday afternoon to Thursday night, thunderstorms are forecast to erupt from portions of central and southern Texas to southern Oklahoma and southwestern Arkansas.

While there may be considerable spacing between some of the thunderstorms, some can become intense beyond typical gusty winds and downpours. The most potent storms can trigger powerful wind gusts and sizable hail.

On Friday, the severe weather threat will continue over portions of the southern Plains states and can expand a bit farther to the north.

Thunderstorms capable of producing high winds, large hail, flash flooding and a few tornadoes will extend from parts of northwestern and north-central Texas to much of central and western Oklahoma to western Kansas and into eastern Colorado and part of southwestern Nebraska.

The storms will slowly creep eastward across the South Central states, as the weekend progresses, including southern portions of the Mississippi Valley and the Gulf Coast during Saturday and Sunday. They could potentially continue into the Southeastern states by Memorial Day.

Residents and visitors should be wary of weather conditions, especially from midday through the evening, as storms build, increase in coverage and drift through. People unfamiliar with their surroundings, whether on the road or at campgrounds, are urged to have a plan of action should a severe storm strike their location.

