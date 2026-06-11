Severe weather outbreak day three could be the worst in Midwest, plus big storms to hammer East

Intense thunderstorms will threaten tens of millions in the Midwest on Thursday, due to an ongoing outbreak. Meanwhile, storms in the East may hit travel and outdoor activities hard through Friday.

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Pool chairs were sent flying into the street as a severe storm moved through Chicago on June 10.

Following nearly 700 severe weather incidents with close to two dozen tornadoes so far during the ongoing severe weather outbreak in the central United States, the third and final day could be the worst of the series in terms of risk to lives and property. Drenching to severe thunderstorms will also rumble across the Eastern states through the end of the week.

High risk of severe weather in Midwest into Thursday night

AccuWeather meteorologists are emphasizing the high risk of severe thunderstorms for a heavily populated area of the Midwest for Thursday that includes Chicago, Rockford and Peoria, Illinois; Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan; Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport, Iowa; and South Bend, Indiana.

Widespread severe weather featuring multiple tornadoes, powerful wind gusts, damaging hail and frequent lightning strikes is expected in this zone.

The overall severe weather risk will extend across nearly a dozen Central states and southern Canada from Texas to Michigan and Ontario, where close to 50 million people reside. People are urged to stay informed about severe weather bulletins including the use of the free AccuWeather app.

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Those outdoors should be prepared to take shelter in an enclosed building and avoid lingering beneath a canopy of trees, as high winds could bring them down without notice.

The extensive nature of the severe storms in the Central states will heighten the risk of widespread, prolonged power outages.

As storms in the Midwest and additional severe storms in the East ramp up, so will the number of flight delays and cancellations, with many major hubs affected. Torrential downpours may not only reduce the visibility for highway motorists, but they can also lead to flash urban flooding that can swamp vehicles in a matter of minutes.

Severe storms to hammer the East

Thursday and Friday will bring disruptive thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Many of the thunderstorms will be widely separated from parts of North Carolina to much of New York state and a portion of New England.

There will be a pocket both days where a greater concentration of severe weather is likely, mainly from northern Virginia to southeastern New York and southwestern New England.

Any thunderstorms in these areas on Thursday and Friday will bring the risk of brief torrential downpours and sporadic lightning. However, in stronger storms, downpours may linger, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Some of these same storms will produce powerful downburst wind gusts that can knock down trees and send loose objects airborne — both of which can be dangerous for pedestrians. In the more intense storms, frequent lightning strikes are possible.

A handful of the strongest storms may produce marble-sized hail.

Locally severe storms expected this weekend in Midwest, Southern and Eastern states

The weekend will bring a renewed risk of some severe weather to the Central states, although the thunderstorms are not predicted to evolve into an outbreak as they did earlier in the week.

A few locally severe storms may extend into part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan as well. The storms could affect parts of the Oklahoma City, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, metro areas.

The main threats from these storms will be brief strong wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours.

On Sunday, a broad zone with widely separated severe thunderstorms is forecast for the Southern and Eastern states.

Some of the major cities that could experience a disruptive potent thunderstorm on Sunday include Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

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