Weather will be a major factor throughout the 2026 World Cup, with matches taking place across North America through July. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking conditions throughout the tournament, including forecasts for key matches, real-time updates during games, storm and heat impacts for fans and players and the best weather-related visuals from host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Read on for live updates through the global soccer tournament.
A general view of the preparations around Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the signage is transitioned to become Atlanta Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on May 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tropical storms Boris and Cristina could dump huge amounts of rain from Nicaragua up through Mexico this week.
Tropical Storm Cristina remains just off the west coast of Nicaragua and is expected to meander northwestward before making landfall in El Salvador, AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said.
“Cristina is then expected to move inland across Central America and toward southeastern Mexico later this week, tracking well to the south of Mexico City and Guadalajara,” Danco said.
No direct impacts from Cristina are expected at the venues hosting soccer matches in Guadalajara or Mexico City. However, spotty showers and thunderstorms can still develop in both cities due to the typical weather pattern this time of year, Danco said. Any storms that move over the venues could lead to delays.
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