Newly formed Tropical Storm Boris and Tropical Storm Cristina will offer the first major weather-related hiccup for World Cup matches in Mexico this week.

Boris made landfall Monday evening in southwestern Mexico, bringing heavy rain to parts of the country, including Guadalajara, where Korea Republic will face Czechia on Thursday, June 11.

“Tropical Storm Boris will bring 1-2 inches (25-51 mm) of rain to Guadalajara through Tuesday which can impact any preparations for the match,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said. “Boris will lose wind intensity and dissipate Tuesday night. Tropical moisture not related to Boris can linger in the region during the middle to late parts of the week promoting chances for showers and thunderstorms in Guadalajara through late week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected during prematch for the Korea Republic vs Czechia match which can cause delays.”

Following Boris, lingering tropical moisture will encompass much of southern and central Mexico through late week, keeping the risk of drenching showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

On Monday, a second named storm, Tropical Storm Cristina, formed in the Pacific.

“Tropical Storm Cristina, off the Pacific coast of Central America, will slowly track northwestward towards the southern coast of Mexico by late week,” Buckingham said. “While no direct impacts are expected at the area venues for the soccer matches, there can be an additional influx of moisture that can keep the risk for downpours in place into the weekend.”

Kickoff for Korea Republic vs. Czechia is set for 10 p.m. ET in Guadalajara. Earlier Thursday, Mexico will face South Africa at 3 p.m. ET in Mexico City.