Multiday severe weather outbreak to progress from Plains to Midwest

A dangerous multiday severe weather outbreak will put more than 200 million people at risk of tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding in the central United States through Thursday.

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Bernie Rayno takes a look at the areas most at risk.

Approximately 40 million people face a risk of severe weather across the central United States through Tuesday night. That number will increase to about 200 million on Wednesday and Thursday combined as dangerous thunderstorms track eastward.

"All modes of severe weather are possible through Thursday, both day and night, from the Rockies to the Appalachians, including damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of the severe weather threat.

'High risk' of severe weather into Tuesday night

Through Tuesday night, the greatest severe weather threat will stretch across the Plains from the Dakotas to the Texas Panhandle. Multiple clusters of severe thunderstorms are expected within this nearly 1,000-mile-long corridor. A swath of severe thunderstorms is forecast to extend southeastward into Kentucky.

The most dangerous storms are likely to focus on North Dakota into parts of southern Manitoba, and that is where AccuWeather has issued a "high" risk of storms.

A zone ranging from some to moderate risk of severe weather will extend across much of Minnesota and Iowa, as well as parts of Wisconsin and Illinois.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust is 100 mph through Tuesday night and is most likely to happen in the area where AccuWeather issued a "high" risk. Wind gusts approaching that strength could cause extensive tree damage, down power lines and damage property. Hail the size of golf balls and baseballs can destroy vehicles, break windows of homes and cause serious injury to people, pets and livestock caught out in the open. Some tornadoes could become large and remain on the ground for an extended period.

Storms to shift east, threaten Minneapolis and Chicago on Wednesday

Severe weather will shift eastward on Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night. At least some risk of severe thunderstorms will extend from much of southwestern Ontario to south-central Kansas.

A broad zone of heightened severe weather risk is forecast across all of Wisconsin, much of Minnesota, northern Illinois, eastern Iowa and part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Major cities at risk for severe thunderstorms and significant travel delays include Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Missouri, and Des Moines, Iowa.

"Thunderstorms in parts of this zone are likely to persist through Wednesday night," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

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Thursday storms to rumble from Oklahoma to Michigan

The severe weather threat will continue shifting eastward and southward on Thursday and Thursday night, extending from central Ontario to central Oklahoma. The worst of the severe thunderstorms is expected from western Michigan to eastern Kansas.

Major cities in this moderate risk zone of severe weather include Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois. Some severe weather is forecast to reach Detroit, Indianapolis and St. Louis, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Wichita, Kansas.

East faces back-to-back days of strong storms

Farther east on Thursday, a separate pocket of severe weather is likely in parts of the Northeast. Some severe storms will occur in the zone from southern New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts to part of northern North Carolina, with the main hazards being torrential downpours and locally damaging wind gusts.

On Friday, the same storm responsible for the severe weather in the Midwest will reach into the eastern parts of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, as well as a portion of the Appalachians. Along with torrential downpours and strong wind gusts, some storms may also produce hail.

Weekend to bring renewed risk in the Plains

On Saturday, severe weather is forecast to return to parts of the Plains, although thunderstorms may be less widespread and intense than earlier in the week.

A risk of severe weather is forecast across much of Kansas and Iowa, as well as large parts of Nebraska, Missouri and northern Oklahoma.

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