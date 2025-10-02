Draconid meteor shower 2025: How to see October's shooting stars

The first of two meteor showers this month is about to unfold in the autumn sky, and you won't need to stay up late to see it.

October’s night skies will offer a dynamic array of astronomical phenomena, including high-visibility planetary alignments and an active meteor shower resulting from Earth’s passage through cometary debris.

October features two meteors showers, and the first is about to light up the autumn sky.

The annual Draconid meteor shower is ramping up and is expected to peak on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 8. It is considered a minor shower, with up to 10 meteors per hour, but its timing makes it stand out—especially for those who prefer not to stay up past midnight.

"The Draconid shower is a real oddity, in that the radiant point stands highest in the sky as darkness falls. That means that, unlike many meteor showers, more Draconids are likely to fly in the evening hours than in the morning hours after midnight," EarthSky explained on its website.

Contrary to popular belief, onlookers do not need to focus on the radiant point to see the event, as meteors can appear in any area of the sky.

A meteor streaks above a nearly full moon. (Getty Images/m-gucci)

Viewing the Draconids may be more difficult this year, as the shower unfolds just a few nights after the full moon. The bright moonlight will wash out many of the fainter meteors, cutting down how many can be seen.

For the best chance of spotting shooting stars, experts suggest looking toward the darkest parts of the sky, away from the moon’s glare.

When is the next meteor shower?

Less than two weeks after the Draconids, the Orionid meteor shower will provide an even better chance to spot shooting stars.

The Orionids will reach their height on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 22, into the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 23, producing around 20 meteors per hour when viewed from a dark location. Unlike the Draconids, the Orionids are most active in the second half of the night, meaning skywatchers will need to stay up late or head out before dawn for the best views.