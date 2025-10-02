2 regional Delta jets collide at LaGuardia airport with a wing slamming into a cockpit window

Both aircraft involved in the “low-speed collision” were CRJ-900 regional jets operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air, according to a statement from Delta.

Copied

Two planes collided on the taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York Wednesday. (Dylan Crow via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided on the taxiway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night, with the wing of one aircraft slamming into the cockpit windows of the other.

Both aircraft involved in the “low-speed collision” were CRJ-900 regional jets operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air, according to a statement from Delta.

Flight 5047 had just arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, when the wing of flight 5155, preparing to depart to Roanoke, Virginia, collided with the nose of their aircraft.

“We have two CRJs on (taxiway) M that collided,” the pilot of flight 5047 radioed the ground controller in audio recorded by the website LiveATC.net. “Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit wind screens.”

The pilot of flight 5155 reported one flight attendant injured her knee in the collision, according to the air traffic control audio. One person was taken to the hospital, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey which operates the airport. No one else was injured.

“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight from Charlotte had 57 passengers onboard and the flight to Roanoke had 28 passengers, according to Delta. They were taken to the terminal by bus and were offered hotel room and meals.

The Port Authority says the incident did not impact airport operations.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment on the incident, however it’s not clear if they will immediately respond due to the government shutdown.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.