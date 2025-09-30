Snowed Under: How a hunter endured two nights alone in Colorado’s frigid backcountry

Caught between plunging temperatures, heavy snow, and rugged mountain terrain, a lost hunter relied on skill, grit, and quick thinking to survive two nights alone in Colorado’s Rawah Wilderness.

A search dog in Colorado’s Rawah Wilderness (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 24, authorities found a hunter who had been missing for two days in Colorado’s Rawah Wilderness, in the north-central part of the state near the Wyoming border, an area with elevations ranging from 8,400 to 13,000 feet. Remarkably, the 57-year-old man from Illinois was alive.

The Rawah Wilderness is popular in the summer for backpackers, and a hotspot for hunters in the fall, home to elk, moose, black bear, bighorn sheep, as well as many bird species. The high peaks in the region were carved by glaciers, resulting in spectacular amphitheater-like valleys and lakes.

The hiker's disappearance collided with the season’s first major winter storm, a reminder that for certain parts of the country, winter comes early and fast. Beginning Sept. 22, a cold front brought lower temperatures and rain to Colorado's lower elevations.

However, at higher elevations, the same system dropped heavy snow across northern Colorado, bringing plunging temperatures, high winds, and whiteout conditions that made even seasoned hikers cautious. For a man suddenly alone in the backcountry, the timing could not have been worse.

The hiker became separated from his group that afternoon. As the storm intensified, rescue teams scrambled, but fading daylight and dangerous weather grounded helicopters and slowed the search. With snow piling up, the chances of finding him quickly seemed slim.

Yet through two brutal nights, he fought to survive, tapping his military experience. He built a fire. He bundled into extra clothing and a sleeping bag. On Sept 22, after a high of 60, the Rawah SNOTEL station at around 9,100 feet recorded a low of 39. The next day, high temperatures struggled to get past the 40-degree mark, and the low dipped down to freezing.

After several 911 calls from the hiker, rescuers finally reached him at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24, where he was reportedly found in “good health." His ordeal stands as a stark reminder of how fast the wilderness, and weather, can turn, and how grit and preparation can make the difference when it does.