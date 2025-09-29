2 hunters, dogs killed by lightning strike in Florida, officials confirm

A lightning strike killed two hunters and their dogs in Florida, the latest in a string of deadly incidents that has made 2025 the deadliest year for lightning since 2022.

Officials on the scene where two hunters and their dogs were found after being struck by lightning in Florida. (Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

Two hunters from Miami and their dogs were killed in Florida last week after being struck by lightning, officials confirmed.

The victims were identified as Alexander Karl Getz, 38, and Peter James Stansky, 31, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. They were reported missing after failing to return from a hunting trip. Search teams found their bodies on Wednesday, Sept. 24, along with their two dogs. Authorities believe all four were killed by a lightning strike on Monday evening, Sept. 22.

"Our area gets more lightning than just about anywhere else in the country, especially in the summer. If you can hear thunder, that means lightning is close enough to strike, even if the sky doesn’t look too bad yet," Sheriff Paul Blackman said. "It is essential to pay attention and plan ahead when storms approach."

This marks the second time in less than a month that hunters have been killed by lightning. On Sept. 11, two men died in south-central Colorado after being struck while hunting.

So far in 2025, 19 lightning-related deaths have been reported across the United States, according to the National Lightning Safety Council — the deadliest year since 2022.