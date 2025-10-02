What's next after Imelda? Two areas being monitored in tropics, including one near Florida

With two months to go in the Atlantic hurricane season, there are two areas being monitored for potential tropical development, including one that can bring impacts to the U.S.

In today’s Forecast Feed, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno takes a look at the latest on the tropics.

Following twin strikes on Bermuda, Humberto and Imelda are speeding away from the United States across the North Atlantic. In its wake, AccuWeather hurricane experts are watching two areas for possible tropical development into the second week of October, including one close to home.

The potential for tropical development comes as the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season enters its homestretch, with only about a quarter of the official season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, left. The U.S. has still not experienced a hurricane landfall this season, marking the first time in 10 years that hasn't happened.

Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva and his team will be monitoring an area in the basin's main development region between Africa and the Caribbean islands, as well as another of more immediate interest, near Florida.

As Imelda's waves crash ashore, all eyes turn to Florida

Late Wednesday, Imelda passed over Bermuda, delivering heavy rain, monster waves and 100-mph winds. Even though the storm is expected to lose wind intensity and quickly move away over the next couple of days, its impacts will still be felt along the U.S. Atlantic coast.

"Imelda will continue to produce dangerous rip currents and rough surf at beaches along the East Coast into the weekend as it moves out into the open Atlantic," said DaSilva.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski reported monster waves while at the Jersey Shore earlier this week, which can cause beach erosion. With many beaches now unguarded for the fall, beachgoers should stay out of the water until waves subside.

This photo, taken by AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski in Cape May, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, shows the monster waves that have been crashing along the U.S. East Coast from tropical activity well offshore in the Atlantic.

Outside of Imelda's waves, a large area of showers and thunderstorms centered over Florida and lasting into at least the weekend will be the next chance of tropical development.

"There is a low risk of tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic off the Southeast coast and the Bahamas," said DaSilva. "Much of Florida and parts of the Southeast U.S. could be soaked by downpours from a surge of tropical moisture over the weekend, regardless of tropical development."

South Florida, which will experience some of the heaviest rain over the next few days, has been no stranger to wet weather over the last several weeks. In Miami, rainfall has been 157 percent of the historical average (16.55 inches observed vs. 10.53 inches historical average) over the last 31 days.

The rain is more needed across northern Florida and the rest of the Southeast, where most land was abnormally dry or in drought conditions, according to Thursday morning's U.S. Drought Monitor report.

What is not needed are any coastal impacts and strong winds from a potential tropical storm. While it is more likely there is just heavy rain to contend with, if an area of low pressure can form in the warm waters off the coasts of the Bahamas, Florida or elsewhere in the Southeast, a tropical rainstorm or storm can form.

Regardless, tropical downpours can lead to localized flooding, especially along Florida's east coast and in central and northern portions of the peninsula. These showers and storms can also extend north to the coast of the Carolinas and west along the northern Gulf coast, impacting late-season vacations and tourism in the region.

Another area of interest in the central Atlantic

Perhaps at a greater risk of development will be a tropical wave which is expected to traverse the open waters of the central Atlantic between the western coast of Africa and the Leeward Islands next week.

"AccuWeather is highlighting an area with a medium risk of tropical development potential in the Atlantic main development region next week," said DaSilva.

Loosely-organized showers and thunderstorms near the western Coast of Africa, seen here on AccuWeather RealVue™ Enhanced Satellite on Thursday, October 2, 2025, will eventually organize into a tropical wave, predict AccuWeather hurricane experts.

This area of showers and thunderstorms which can eventually develop into a tropical storm hasn't even fully emerged over warm ocean waters of the eastern Atlantic yet.

"A new tropical wave is expected to push off the western coast of Africa before the weekend," pointed out DaSilva. "There is some disruptive wind shear in this part of the Atlantic, but the tropical wave may pass south of the shear in an area that could support development."

If the tropical wave can survive the hostile conditions of the central Atlantic, it could begin to slowly organize a few hundred miles to the east of the Caribbean islands early next week before becoming a named storm on approach to the islands later in the week.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Jerry.

Following that, the strength and movement of any potential storm has several scenarios. Climatologically, storms would follow one of two paths: to the west across the Caribbean Sea toward Central America or the southern Gulf or north into the western Atlantic.

The more northerly track would take the storm along a similar path that Imelda took earlier this week. The waters in the western Atlantic in the wake of Imelda have been churned up and turned cooler, and with higher wind shear in the area, this storm would likely not have the same potential to strengthen as if it took a more southern track.

Regardless of either scenario, it is a reminder that even though the calendar will be getting closer to the end of hurricane season, residents and visitors alike from the Caribbean north to the U.S. should remain on guard.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also watching for potential development near the Central American Gyre that may cross the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and form in the eastern Pacific basin from Oct. 8-11. At this time, it looks unlikely that tropical development could occur before it crosses the peninsula.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Jacob Hinson also contributed to this story.

