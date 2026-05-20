Memorial Day weekend: wet for millions in East and Southeast, dry for most of the West

Rain and cool weather gear will come in handy during many outdoor activities and ceremonies in the East, while the West and Midwest will be largely dry and warm.

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AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno takes a look at how the weather will pan out across the country this holiday weekend.

The weather for Memorial Day weekend observances always seems to be touch-and-go, and this year will be no exception following a week filled with a risk of severe thunderstorms and searing heat for millions.

"Relief from the heat will come at the price of much cooler weather and rain for Memorial Day weekend in the East," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg. "Despite that, the rain should be welcomed due to ongoing drought in many areas."

In contrast, most of the West, which has been cool relative to historical averages as of late, will experience dry and warm conditions for the weekend.

Northeast: much cooler and wetter

The Northeast and mid-Atlantic states have endured record early-season heat for the first half of the week. Following the arrival of relief midweek, rounds of rain are slated to join the cooler weather over the weekend.

Rain arriving via multiple weak storms traveling along a corridor of moisture from the Plains to the Atlantic Seaboard will impact outdoor plans as early as Friday and continue off and on through the holiday on Monday.

Memorial Day, which occurs on the final Monday of May, is the earliest possible date this year since the month ends on a Sunday.

Cities such as Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., can expect a chance of rain at almost any point during the three-day weekend, but much of central and northern New England will be dry Saturday and, in some places, Sunday.

The rain will not be a bad thing in parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, where severe drought conditions are present, threatening agriculture in the region.

Accompanying the wet weather will be a chill more typical of the middle of April than late May. High temperatures in the 60s and even 50s will be common, with some interior areas perhaps remaining in the 40s, a temperature that seemed practically unthinkable just a few days prior, when it was in the 80s and 90s.

Texas to the Southeast: beneficial rain for many

Downpours will shelve some holiday plans in the southern part of the country, from the Lone Star State to the Appalachians. For most, the rain will be a double-edged sword.

“While much of the rainfall will help ease drought conditions locally, some areas will receive multiple rounds of heavy downpours that could trigger flash flooding,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

The heaviest rain and thunderstorms should be centered from Texas to the Mississippi Valley and even into parts of the Southeast. Dallas, Houston, Nashville and New Orleans are in this zone, where rain gauges can measure 2-4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, through at least early next week.

East of this araea, from Florida north to the Carolinas, the rain will be more intermittent, meaning more opportunities for outdoor plans. This is due to an area of high pressure parked off the Southeast Atlantic coast, which will also keep much of the Southeast warm and humid through the balance of the holiday weekend.

West to Midwest: largely dry and sunny

The quietest weather of Memorial Day weekend will be across the western half of the nation and into the Midwest. Included in this region is the Southwest, where the hottest conditions of the holiday weekend are expected.

High temperatures will approach and even top 100 in the afternoons in Phoenix, while many areas from California's Central Valley and deserts east through parts of Nevada and Utah will reach or exceed 90.

While heat is not unusual for this part of the country, even in May, those outdoors for observances should drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade to avoid heat-related illnesses. They should also wear sunscreen, as the sun nears its highest angle of the entire year.

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An area of high pressure will be the driving force for the warmth and dry weather. Most outdoor activities will go off without a hitch from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Salt Lake City and Denver, and points in between.

"A significant warmup is expected across the northern portions of the Plains on Monday," Anderson said. "Meanwhile, much of Arizona, Nevada and California should remain dry with seasonable late-May temperatures."

Old headstones at Leavenworth National Cemetery are marked with U.S. flags on the eve of Memorial Day, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Leavenworth, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

There will be exceptions to the dry-weather rule, however.

A new storm moving into the Pacific Northwest can bring some rain by Monday to western Washington and Oregon. In the Rockies, daytime heating can allow for thundershowers to bubble up each afternoon.

Meanwhile, some lingering atmospheric energy can result in a few showers in the Midwest each day. That rain chance could impact the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon.

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