Los Angeles 4-year-old girl found dead in hot car

The child mark’s the third hot car death this year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

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A single, fleeting mistake can lead to life-changing tragedy when it comes to children in hot cars. When cars can turn deadly in minutes, here’s what you need to know.

A 4-year-old girl died Tuesday in Los Angeles after she was found in a vehicle in a driveway, according to local police.



The Los Angeles Police Department said the girl was found in a vehicle around 3:45 p.m. near Bluebell Avenue and McCormick Street.



Safety group Kids and Care Safety said the girl’s death marks the third child who died after being left in a hot car this year. On average, around 40 children die in hot cars nationwide each year. In 2025, 35 children perished in vehicles.



The temperature was around 70 degrees F on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles.



Temperatures outside do not have to be summerlike for the temperatures inside a vehicle to quickly rise to life-threatening for a child or pet. At 80 degrees, the internal temperature of a car could hit 114 degrees within 30 minutes, according to NoHeatstroke.org.



Automakers are still waiting on the final regulation to implement occupant detection technology into all new vehicles, after a 2021 provision was passed as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

