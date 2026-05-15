SpaceX poised for first Starship flight test of 2026 following delays

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, May 21, at 5:30 p.m. CT to launch its megarocket Starship on its 12th test flight overall and first since October.

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SpaceX successfully launched the 10th flight test of its Starship spacecraft from its Starbase facility in Texas on Aug. 26.

SpaceX is targeting Thursday for the next test flight of its Starship rocket from southeast Texas after an eight-month hiatus to make upgrades to the rocket, booster and launch facility.

SpaceX’s 11th flight of Starship and the Super Heavy booster took place on Oct. 13, 2025. The company, led by Elon Musk, originally planned its 12th Starship flight to blast off on May 19, but announced that the launch date had slipped to no earlier than Thursday, May 21. The upcoming mission will debut the next-generation Starship and Super Heavy as well as upgrades to the Raptor rocket engines.

"The forecast for the SpaceX Starship launch on Thursday in Boca Chica Beach, Texas, calls for the risk for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, which may put the plans in jeopardy," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Winds will be out of the southeast throughout the day at roughly 10-20 miles per hour, but there could be occasional gusts that approach 25-30 mph during the afternoon and evening."

Booster 19, or ''B19,'' is seen atop pad 2 at SpaceX's South Texas facility in Cameron County, Texas, ahead of an igniter test on April 13, 2026. (Photo by Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SpaceX said the launch window opens at 5:30 p.m. CDT from the Starbase launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. A livestream of the liftoff will be available on X about 30 minutes before launch.

Unlike previous test flights, the booster will not return to the launch site for a catch attempt because this is the “first flight test of a significantly redesigned vehicle,” the company said. Instead, the booster will conduct a water landing in the Gulf.

Starship has several test objectives, including the deployment of 22 Starlink simulator satellites. The vehicle will also complete a water landing if everything goes according to plan.

The nosecone of an unfinished rocket is visible through a window at SpaceX's South Texas production facility in Cameron County, Texas, on April 12, 2026. (Photo by Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Each test flight is important as SpaceX works toward using Starship as a human landing system for NASA’s Artemis program. NASA has selected Starship as one of the vehicles intended to help return astronauts to the moon with Artemis IV now expected to attempt the first crewed lunar landing of the program.

In April, NASA completed Artemis II, its first human lunar flyby mission under the Artemis program. Artemis III is now expected to focus on testing docking and lander-related operations in Earth orbit before a future lunar landing attempt.