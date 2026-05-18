Santa Rosa Island Fire destroys historic buildings in Channel Islands National Park

The human-caused wildfire has burned more than 10,000 acres on Santa Rosa Island, forced the island to close and sent smoke drifting into parts of Southern California.

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The Santa Rosa Island Fire on May 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: U.S. Wildland Fire Service)

A wildfire burning on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park has destroyed several historic buildings, forced the island to close and sent smoke drifting into parts of Southern California.

The Santa Rosa Island Fire was first reported Friday afternoon and had burned 10,029 acres by Monday morning. It remained 0% contained, according to InciWeb.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, but investigators are still working to determine exactly how and where it started.

"Firefighters are working closely with maritime support on changes to the weather," InciWeb said on its website.

The Santa Rosa Island Fire on May 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: U.S. Wildland Fire Service)

Santa Rosa Island has been closed as the National Park Service and fire crews work to contain the blaze.

At least two historic structures on the island have been destroyed. The fire is also burning near the South Point Lighthouse, though it remains unclear whether the landmark has been damaged.

"It’s important to note that firefighters are working closely with Channel Islands National Park staff to ensure the protection of cultural assets and sites, along with the island’s unique plant and animal habitat," InciWeb said. "Six plant species are found on Santa Rosa Island and nowhere else in the world."

Smoke from the Santa Rosa Island Fire has spread across the region and into parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles. The smoke may create hazy conditions and poorer air quality until the fire is brought under control.