Heat wave to complete spring weather whiplash, worsen drought in East

A significant May heat wave will send temperatures soaring into the 90s across much of the East just days after record cold in some areas, while worsening drought conditions from the mid-Atlantic to the Southeast.

Copied

Heat and humidity will move in after wet weather in the Northeast.

A heat wave will build across parts of the eastern United States just days after some communities experienced record cold.

Temperatures will surge into the 80s and 90s Fahrenheit in areas where sustained warmth has been rare this spring. The expanding heat is also expected to worsen drought conditions in parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

While the change may be welcomed by hot-weather lovers tired of shivering or wearing long sleeves and jackets to stay warm, it may be abrupt and accompanied by higher humidity, making it difficult for some sensitive individuals to adjust to the 30- to 60-degree temperature flip.

Temperatures to springboard to July, August levels

Bradford and State College, Pennsylvania, were among the locations that set record-low maximum temperatures on Thursday. Highs only reached 42 and 49 degrees, respectively, compared to average mid-May highs in the upper 60s.

Those same locations, along with many communities across the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Southeast, may challenge record highs Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 80s and mid-90s. Record highs in Bradford and State College were established during a notable heat wave in 1962.

In some areas of the East, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will top 100 degrees.

The peak in the heat crescendo will be on Tuesday across much of the East, after temperatures trend sharply upward on Sunday and Monday. By Wednesday, the core of the heat will retreat toward the Atlantic coast and Southeast.

"Many areas in the East will experience their highest temperatures of the year so far during the next several days, surpassing the brief warmups in March and April,” AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the 90s for multiple days in Boston as well as in major metro areas, including New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Atlanta.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Heat wave to worsen drought from the mid-Atlantic to the Southeast

Several days of intense May sunshine and heat will likely worsen expanding drought conditions in some areas. The combination will accelerate evaporation from already dry soils.

"Although parts of the East have received occasional rainfall, it has been too sporadic to significantly ease drought conditions,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. “Rainfall deficits across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast have reached 10 to 15 inches since last fall."

"Many rivers, including the Potomac and Shenandoah, are experiencing record-low flow rates as a result,” Merrill added. “Baltimore officials are encouraging voluntary water conservation because of low reservoir levels. Middletown, Maryland, has already prohibited lawn watering due to the dry conditions."

Soil moisture is depleted well below the surface from New Jersey to Georgia, immediately creating problems for farmers during a critical planting period. Emerging crops also need adequate moisture now to support healthy fruit production later this summer.

Should the drought continue well into the summer, water tables will drop, and utility ponds and some shallow wells may dry up.

As a cold front pushes east from the Plains between Wednesday and Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms may provide limited drought relief in some areas. However, repeated rounds of soaking rainfall will be needed to significantly reduce severe to exceptional drought conditions.

In the wake of the front, temperatures will trend downward but not enough to foster frosts and freezes in the region.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.