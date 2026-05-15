Winter to return to Colorado, Wyoming with more May mountain snow

Winter is forecast to make a second comeback in the Rockies as a new storm brings heavy mountain snow, travel hazards and possible power outages across parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah by early next week.

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If you’re traveling for Memorial Day, you may need to follow that classic advice to “pack your patience.”

Winter will attempt to make up for lost ground across parts of the Rockies later this weekend into early next week as a cold storm spreads snow through the high terrain. For some areas, this will mark the second significant snowstorm of May, a time when accumulating snow typically becomes increasingly rare in the region.

While many roads may remain mainly wet, even in the mountains, the heavy, clingy nature of the snow could weigh down tree limbs and power lines, leading to localized power outages.

“There are some differences between this storm and the storm from May 5-6,” AccuWeather Expert Meteorologist Adam Douty said. “This storm will focus more on the higher elevations of Colorado and will also track farther north than the storm earlier this month.”

Wet snow fell on flowers on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Fort Collins, Colorado. The next snowstorm will focus mostly on the mountains. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)

The storm during the first week of May primarily affected Colorado’s Front Range, foothills and adjacent High Plains, along with southern Wyoming. That storm brought Denver its second-biggest snowfall of the winter with 5.8 inches. A storm on March 6 brought 8.5 inches.

“While some wet snow may mix with rain showers in Denver from late Sunday night into Monday, we do not expect accumulation in the city or at the airport,” Douty said. “Colorado Springs and Pueblo are expected to remain all rain.”

Farther north, Cheyenne, Wyoming, picked up nearly 9 inches of snow during the May 5-6 storm. Another 1-3 inches is forecast with this system. Prior to the early May storm, Cheyenne had received only 16.6 inches of snow since Oct. 1, which was just 28% of the historical average. Even with both May storms combined, the city may finish the season at only about half of its 30-year-average snowfall.

Laramie and Rawlins, Wyoming, could receive snowfall totals similar to the early May storm, with AccuWeather forecasting 3-6 inches.

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Parts of the Colorado Rockies, Wyoming’s Bighorn and Teton ranges, and Utah’s Wasatch Range could receive 6-12 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts on the tallest peaks. Slushy accumulations are also possible across the higher terrain of South Dakota’s Black Hills on Monday.

Cross-country travel impacts

No significant snow is forecast for Salt Lake City, though some slush may accumulate on grassy and unpaved surfaces at higher elevations east of the metro area, including along the benches.

Long-distance travelers along Interstates 70 and 80 may encounter dramatically different conditions from Sunday into Monday, ranging from snow in the Rockies to severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours across parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley.

Motorists traveling along Interstate 80 in Wyoming may encounter slushy and slippery conditions, especially between Cheyenne and Laramie, where elevations climb to around 8,600 feet. Farther south, similar travel issues are possible along Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels, roughly 60 miles west of Denver, where elevations approach 11,000 feet. By comparison, downtown Denver sits at about 5,300 feet.

Drought-stricken region needs moisture in any form

Snowfall during the past six months across the central Rockies has totaled only 25-50% of the historical average, potentially creating significant water resource concerns later this summer. The North American monsoon could help offset some of the deficits, but likely will not be enough to end the drought.

Moderate to exceptional drought continues across much of the western United States, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional drought is the most severe category on the index. As a result, any rain or high-elevation snow will be beneficial.

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