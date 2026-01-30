NYC’s 'snow hot tubs' have already melted 23 million pounds of snow

Giant snow melters are turning truckloads into water across the five boroughs, easing the post-storm cleanup as cold weather keeps piles from shrinking on their own.

A front end loader dumps snow into a snow melter after a winter storm in New York on January 29, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

New York City was buried under 11.4 inches of snow last weekend during the biggest winter storm in years. With few places to put it, the city turned to an unusual tool: snow melters.

With snowbanks eating up curb space and piling up at intersections, city officials have turned to heavy-duty snow melters, massive machines that can turn truckloads of snow into water.

Online, some people have nicknamed them “snow hot tubs.” The concept is simple: snow is dumped into a heated tank, melted down, then drained into a nearby storm drain.

A sanitation worker works next to a snow melter after a winter storm in New York on January 29, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

"Across all five boroughs, we’ve melted 23 million pounds of snow using eight snow-melting sites. Every 12-hour shift, 2,500 sanitation workers are out there clearing bus stops, crosswalks, hydrants, and other critical infrastructure," said NYC Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani. “These are tough conditions, and these workers are doing essential work to keep this city moving."

Snow melters are especially useful in a dense city where there isn’t much open space to stash plowed snow. Instead of building larger piles that can block narrow streets, crews can haul snow away and reduce it on site.

That matters even more during long cold stretches, when snow doesn’t melt much on its own. Temperatures are expected to stay near or below freezing into mid-February, limiting daytime melting and allowing slush and packed snow to refreeze at night.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, stands backdropped by a pile of snow during a visit to the Department of Sanitation's snow melting operations in New York, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Crews have also been tackling the most important spots for pedestrians and emergency access. City workers have shoveled 13,876 crosswalks, 12,696 bus stops and 4,486 fire hydrants. Officials say 116 million pounds of salt have been used to help clear snow and ice from roads across the area.

“There is still more work to do,” Mamdani said. “That’s why we are bringing in hundreds more city workers from outside the Sanitation Department, extending shifts and deploying emergency equipment to get this done faster and safer.”