Florida growers battle rare freeze as temperatures plunge, threatening crops

Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s forced citrus growers to fight freezing temperatures with irrigation as experts warn crop damage may impact future harvests.

Among a wide variety of impacts from back-to-back winter storms in the Southeast, freezing weather is taking a toll on the Florida citrus crop.

Florida farmers spent the weekend battling freezing weather as a rare and dangerous cold snap pushed deep into the state, threatening citrus and berry crops.

Overnight lows plunged into the 20s and 30s across parts of central and South Florida — cold enough to damage fruit, blossoms and young plants in just a few hours.

Growers worked through the night using irrigation systems to spray citrus and berry fields continuously. While it may seem counterintuitive, the technique helps protect crops because as water freezes, it releases heat, shielding plants from even colder air.

A farmer at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, Florida looks at the ice on crops on Feb. 1, 2026 after overhead irrigation was applied to protect berry crops from freezing temperatures. (Image credit: Southern Hill Farms)

Matt Joyner, executive vice president and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, the trade association representing Florida citrus growers, said the last time growers experienced impacts of this magnitude was in 2010.

For produce growers, every degree matters, often meaning the difference between a harvest saved or lost.

“It's an all-hands-on-deck deal,” Joyner said. “Family gets recruited. Everybody gets recruited to go out and help in preparation, and then throughout the night, monitor the pumps, make sure they don't go down, make sure you don't have breaks in mains or anything like that.”

Roy Petteway, of Petteway Citrus and Cattle, in Zolfo Springs, told AccuWeather he is already seeing damage from Saturday’s freeze, when temperatures dropped into the low 20s. Impacts include browning leaves and shriveled blooms.

While Florida farmers continue to assess losses from the weekend cold snap, AccuWeather experts say the duration of freezing temperatures has already impacted future harvests.

“This recent freeze may have destroyed or severely damaged 8 to 10 percent of the current citrus crop on the trees. We will learn more about the extent of the damage as the citrus groves are assessed in the coming days,” AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chair Dr. Joel N. Myers said. “Temperatures dropped into the mid-20s, with lows of 23 to 24 degrees reported in some orange groves. Damage can set in when temperatures fall to 28 degrees or lower for four consecutive hours.”

Photos show ice after irrigation efforts to protect citrus trees in Zolfo Springs, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2026. (Image credit: Roy Petteway/Petteway Citrus and Cattle)

Ahead of the winter storm, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson requested the U.S. Department of Agriculture issue a disaster declaration for counties impacted by the cold.

Trevor Murphy, a citrus grower in Plant City, said grove locations remained below 28 degrees for more than six hours on both Friday and Saturday nights.

“There will be heavy leaf loss from the frost damage and some of the young trees we’ve planted over the past few months probably won’t make it,” Murphy told AccuWeather. “The bloom and new flush on the trees will not make it either — we should have our main bloom toward the end of February into first part of March. It’ll be a few days until we start seeing leaf and fruit drop. Coldest and longest duration of cold I’ve had since I’ve been growing oranges.”

With another round of cold forecast for the upcoming weekend, Joyner said growers are once again preparing, and the extended cold may alter the harvesting timeline for later-season fruit.

Citrus groves in Plant City, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2026, after freezing temperatures from a winter storm. (Image credit: Trevor Murphy)

In late January and early February, growers typically harvest early-season varieties such as Hamlin oranges. This cold snap could push growers to harvest later-season oranges, including Valencias, earlier than planned.

Florida’s citrus production is now roughly 20% of what it was during its peak in the 1970s and 1980s, with about 1,500 citrus growers remaining statewide. Repeated freezes, disease outbreaks, drought and increasing international competition have all contributed to the industry’s long-term decline. Joyner said this cold snap is not a catastrophic event like the 1989 hard freeze, when entire crops were lost.

The record cold is the latest challenge for Florida growers, many of whom sustained widespread grove damage during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

“This is part of farming, and it's certainly part of what we've done for generations in the state of Florida, whether it's freezes or hurricanes, growers are used to it, and they're resilient,” Joyner said. “Florida's open for business. We had had a good crop going, and we will continue to get that crop off the tree and be able to provide all the juice and fresh fruit that consumers know and love from Florida.”