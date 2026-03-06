Ice fishers rescued from Lake Erie after ice sheet breaks

Video shared by the sheriff's office shows the two missing fishers on a sheet of ice surrounded by a moat of water where the sheet broke.

The fishermen had to be rescued after it was reported that an ice sheet separated and at least one of them was stranded. The Coast Guard used infrared technology to locate the fishermen and bring them back to shore.

Two ice fishers who became stranded when a sheet of ice separated on Lake Erie Sunday evening were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it was contacted by the U.S. Coast Guard at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, requesting assistance with a search and rescue operation on Lake Erie. The Coast Guard reported that at least one fisherman was trapped on the ice and unable to return to shore after the ice sheet broke away.

The sheriff's office aviation unit responded and used infrared technology to locate the two ice fishers approximately one mile offshore.

The Coast Guard Ice Rescue Team used a skiff rescue boat to extract one of the fishermen and their supplies. Meanwhile, from the air, sheriff's office search and rescue technician Lieutenant Chris Schreiber was dropped down to the ice to retrieve the second fisherman. That fisherman was flown to Sturgeon Point Marina to be observed by Evans Fire Department personnel.

“This search and rescue operation highlights the importance of year-round training and teamwork,” said Sheriff John Garcia. “The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, U.S. Coast Guard, and Evans Fire Department demonstrated seamless cooperation throughout the process, resulting in a successful rescue. It also emphasizes the value of investing in our equipment and technology. No police drone can evacuate a stranded individual to safety. Thanks to the recent purchase of two new helicopters, our Aviation Unit will stand ready to respond for decades to come.”

Reporting by TMX