Mother, daughter killed after tornado impacts northern Oklahoma during waves of severe weather

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the 47-year-old mother and her 13-year-old daughter were found near U.S. Highway 60 after a suspected tornado touched down near Fairview.

Copied

A mother and daughter were killed after a tornado hit their car in northern Oklahoma on March 5. AccuWeather’s Ariella Scalese has more.

A multiday severe weather threat unfolding across the Plains this week claimed at least two lives Thursday night when a mother and daughter were killed after a likely tornado struck northern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the 47-year-old mother and her 13-year-old daughter were found in their vehicle near U.S. Highway 60 and County Road 2340. An OHP spokesperson said their deaths appear to be tornado-related. Both victims were from Fairview, Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, is surveying damage on Friday after multiple tornadoes were reported Thursday night, moving through northern Oklahoma toward the Kansas border.

A tornado west of Fairview, Oklahoma seen on Thursday, March 6, 2026. (Image credit: Fairview Emergency Management)

Video from Fairview Emergency Management shows a large tornado moving across the highway west of Fairview as lightning flashes illuminated the nocturnal twister.

In addition to the deadly tornado, the NWS received reports of damaging winds up to 60 mph and hailstones as large as 2 inches in diameter.

The threat of dangerous tornadoes, hail and damaging winds will continue into next week as almost daily severe storms are forecast to erupt from Texas into the Midwest. Wednesday's storms resulted in large hail, flooded roads and hundreds of flight delays from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Friday’s storms are expected to move through major city centers, including Dallas, Oklahoma City and Kansas City, Missouri, before moving into the Chicago area Friday night.