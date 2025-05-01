Busting lightning myths: What’s true, what’s dangerous, and what could save your life in a storm

Can you shower during a storm? Touch a lightning victim? Pump gas? Lightning safety expert John Jensenius breaks down common myths that could mean the difference between safety and danger.

As summer storm season ramps up, so does lightning danger—and with it, decades of misinformation. From showering during storms to pumping gas, myths about lightning continue to circulate widely, often putting people at unnecessary risk.

To help set the record straight, AccuWeather spoke with lightning safety expert John Jensenius of the National Lightning Safety Council. Here’s what you need to know:

Myth: It’s safe to shower during a thunderstorm

False—and potentially deadly. Both Jensenius and the CDC warn against using any plumbing during a thunderstorm. "If lightning strikes your home," Jensenius explained, "it typically follows either the wires or the plumbing." That means taking a shower, washing dishes or even running water from the tap can put you in harm’s way. Even non-metal pipes can conduct electricity through the water itself.

Myth: You can’t use your phone during a storm

You can—if it’s cordless. "Cell phones are safe as long as they’re not plugged into the wall," Jensenius says. The danger comes from corded phones or mobile devices being actively charged during a storm. If your phone is charging and you're holding it when lightning hits, you're connected to your home’s electrical system—putting you at risk.

Myth: Pumping gas during a thunderstorm is safe

Not quite. While most gas station canopies are well-grounded, they’re not risk-free. “There have been cases where there have been explosions,” Jensenius noted. The greater concern? Nearby lightning strikes could send ground current surging through the area. If you're standing outside, you're vulnerable—even if the canopy doesn’t take a direct hit.

Myth: You can’t touch someone who’s been struck by lightning

Completely false. A lightning victim does not carry an electric charge. It is safe to touch them and critical to act quickly. Call 911 and begin first aid or CPR immediately. “The most common cause of death from lightning is cardiac arrest,” according to the CDC.

Myth: Lightning won’t strike if there’s no rain

Wrong. “If you can hear thunder, you’re within striking distance,” Jensenius said. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles from a storm—far beyond where it's raining. A lightning strike miles away from the associated thunderstorm is called a "bolt from the blue." That’s why the National Weather Service says: When thunder roars, go indoors.

Myth: Sheltering under a tree is safe

This is one of the deadliest assumptions. Trees are often the tallest objects in the area, making them a prime lightning target. "When lightning hits a tree, it doesn’t disappear underground. It spreads out across the ground—and can jump to anyone nearby," Jensenius explained.

Myth: You’re safe in an open field if you stay low

Better than standing still—but still risky. If you're caught outside, your best move is to run to shelter as quickly as possible. “Even if it takes 15 minutes to reach safety, you're cutting your risk in half,” Jensenius advises. If no shelter is available, the CDC recommends crouching in a ball-like position with your feet together, head tucked and hands covering your ears.

Myth: Lightning won’t strike the same place twice

Absolutely false. In fact, some places are famously struck repeatedly. “The Empire State Building gets hit around 23 times a year,” Jensenius said. As one of the tallest structures in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty also gets struck by lightning. Its height and conductive copper make it a natural target. The statue is safely grounded through the concrete and granite pedestal it stands on, according to the National Park Service.

Lightning strikes the torch of the Statue of Liberty in New York City on April 3, 2024. (Dan Martland)

Most lightning deaths are preventable

“Lightning is a threat anywhere in the U.S.,” Jensenius says. “The key is planning ahead.” That means checking the AccuWeather forecast before heading out and making sure you can reach a safe shelter quickly if storms develop.

Since 2006, fishing has been the leading cause of lightning-related deaths in the U.S., accounting for 44 fatalities. Overall, men account for 80% of lightning deaths, often because they’re more likely to be involved in outdoor work or recreation—and farther from safety.

Bottom line: You don’t need to fear lightning, but you do need to respect it. Download the free AccuWeather app, monitor radar, keep an eye on the sky and remember: If thunder roars, go indoors.