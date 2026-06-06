More tropical activity brewing in the eastern Pacific after Amanda

Along with Tropical Storm Amanda, forecasters are monitoring a tropical rainstorm and an area of interest for possible development into early next week.

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Huge waves spawned by storms near New Zealand slammed into a street right outside of a busy restaurant in Hawaii on June 2.

Tropical Storm Amanda formed on Wednesday, becoming the first named storm of the year in the Eastern Pacific. An area of tropical interest and a tropical rainstorm near Mexico are being monitored for further organization into early next week, both of which could eventually bring impacts to parts of the coast.

Amanda will slowly lose wind intensity through the weekend as it moves into cooler waters and will not pose a threat to any land.

Additional development expected near Mexico

AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring a tropical rainstorm off the southwestern coast of Mexico, designated as 91-E by the National Hurricane Center, which is expected to further develop over the next few days. An area near the Central American coast is also being monitored with a high risk for development in the coming days.

"Sea-surface temperatures near the coasts of southwestern Mexico and Central America are well into the 80s Fahrenheit which will support further development," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

Warm ocean water combined with relatively low wind shear in this area could allow one or both entities to rapidly strengthen after formation. It is not out of the question either one could quickly intensify from a tropical storm into a hurricane.

Residents and visitors along Mexico's southwestern coast are urged to closely monitor the tropics. If either the tropical rainstorm or area of interest strengthens and drifts toward land, potential impacts can occur. Risks could include damaging winds, storm surge, flash flooding and mudslides, depending on exact track and intensity.

The next names on the list for the eastern Pacific are Boris and Cristina.

Eastern Pacific to remain active through hurricane season

AccuWeather hurricane experts expect an active 2026 season for the eastern Pacific. Between 17 to 22 named storms are projected with nine to 13 of them reaching hurricane status.

"At least six of those storms are expected to directly affect western Mexico or Central America," adds DaSilva.

One the main drivers of the anticipated active hurricane season in the eastern Pacific is the developing El Niño pattern which favors conditions for tropical cyclone development across the eastern Pacific.

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