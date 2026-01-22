Salt Lake City rocked by magnitude 4.7 earthquake

People across Utah and Wyoming felt shaking on Thursday morning after an earthquake struck east of Salt Lake City.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Evanston, Wyoming on Jan. 22, 2026. Shaking was reported near Salt Lake City, Utah.

An earthquake shook parts of Utah and Wyoming on Thursday morning, with people feeling it across several states.

The magnitude 4.7 tremor happened 54 miles east of Salt Lake City at 8:49 a.m. MST. No immediate damage was reported.

People in the city took to social media on Thursday morning after feeling the quake. "I swear we just had an earthquake in Salt Lake City! My office building was shaking!" one person said.

This was the strongest earthquake to hit the region since a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Salt Lake City area on March 18, 2020, according to USGS records.

This story will be updated as new information is confirmed. Refresh this page for updates.