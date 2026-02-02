Dozens of earthquakes rock San Francisco during ongoing swarm

At least 33 earthquakes of magnitude 1.3 or higher struck within about 90 minutes Monday morning, with most centered near San Ramon, California.

A map showing the location of over 30 earthquakes that shook part of California on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (USGS)

A swarm of earthquakes rattled the San Francisco Bay area on Monday morning, with more than 30 small quakes recorded in a short span, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

Between 6:27 a.m. and 8 a.m. PST on Feb. 2, USGS data showed 33 earthquakes of magnitude 1.3 or higher near San Francisco. The first was a magnitude 3.8 at 6:27 a.m. PST, and the strongest of the swarm reached magnitude 4.2.

Most of the epicenters were clustered near San Ramon, located 28 miles east of downtown San Francisco. The activity is consistent with the region’s recent bursts of small quakes in recent months.

No immediate reports of major damage were reported early Monday, though residents across the area said they felt shaking during the stronger quakes.

The USGS encourages anyone who felt the shaking to submit a “Did You Feel It?” report, which helps scientists map how widely a quake was noticed and how strongly it was felt.