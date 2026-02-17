Snow snarls travel in Sierra Nevada as flooding rain closes roads in Southern California

Flooding rain shuts down roads in Los Angeles as Sierra travel turns dangerous with whiteout conditions and spinouts.

Blinding snow near Donner Pass, California, led to dozens of crashes on I-80, closing the highway in both directions at times on Feb. 16.

A powerful storm is hammering the West Coast, dumping flooding rain across Southern California and unleashing feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada, forcing major highway closures and bringing travel to a dangerous standstill.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking three storms lined up to sweep across the western United States this week, with the first that already caused widespread damage and disruptions on Monday.

Severe thunderstorms roared across parts of Central and Southern California with damaging wind gusts, hail and even the potential for a brief tornado spinup in Fresno County.

San Diego storm water pump foreman Joaquin Lopez clears debris out of a backed up storm drain on a flooded Mission Beach street during a rain storm on Feb. 16, 2026 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

In Santa Barbara County, strong winds toppled a large tree onto Highway 101 south of Fairview Avenue, shutting down lanes and snarling traffic.

A large eucalyptus tree knocked down by winds on Highway 101 south of Fairview Ave in Santa Barbara County, California, on Feb. 16, 2026. (Image credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

In Fresno County, a reported tornado tore part of the roof off a Cal Fire station in Tranquility, according to local reports. Crews were out on a call at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Heavy rain quickly triggered flooding and debris flows. Coastal and valley communities picked up 1 to 2.5 inches of rain on Monday, while foothill and mountain areas received up to 5 inches. By the end of the week, storm totals could approach 9 inches in some areas, raising the threat of additional flash flooding and mudslides.

Dozens of roads were impacted across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including sections of the Pacific Coast Highway, due to mud and debris.

🚩 TOPANGA CANYON BOULEVARD 🚩



Topanga Canyon Blvd (State Route 27) closed in both directions from PCH to Grand View Dr until further notice due to storms.



Multiple locations within the closure have mud & debris slides.👇@CaltransDist7 Maintenance & GeoTech teams on scene. pic.twitter.com/nOI3p1FsM4 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 16, 2026

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) shut down all lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard (State Route 27) between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway. The Pacific Coast Highway was also closed north of Porto Marina Way. Flooding temporarily blocked Interstate 5 near Valencia Boulevard.

Conditions are expected to worsen in the Sierra Nevada, where extreme snowfall will make travel treacherous to nearly impossible.

Caltrans closed portions of Interstate 80 at the Nevada state line on Monday after multiple spinouts and crashes. Both directions over Donner Summit were later shut down because of dangerous winter weather.

Traffic at a standstill on Interstate 80 near Donner Summit, California on Feb. 16, 2026. (Image credit: CalTrans)

By early Tuesday, Interstate 80 reopened with chain controls in effect, but additional closures are possible as the storm intensifies.

Through Wednesday, 8 to 12 feet of snow is forecast in the high country of the Sierra Nevada. Whiteout conditions, avalanche danger and prolonged highway shutdowns are likely as the powerful winter storm continues.

Officials in California and Nevada are urging drivers to avoid mountain travel unless absolutely necessary.