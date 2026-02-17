Deadly Colorado, Kansas pileups, fast-moving Plains wildfires fueled by dangerous winds

Blowing dust created near-zero visibility on I-25 near Pueblo, killing 4 people, while the same powerful windstorm fueled fast-moving wildfires and triggered additional crashes across the Plains.

A 15,000-acre wildfire in Beaver County, Oklahoma amid 65 mph wind gusts on Feb. 17, 2026. (Image credit: Oklahoma Forestry Services)

Powerful winds kicking up dust across the Plains contributed to multiple fatal crashes and sparked rapidly spreading wildfires on Tuesday as dry grasses fueled fast-moving flames.

Heavy winds created dangerous “brown out” conditions along Interstate 25 near Pueblo, Colorado, on the morning of Feb. 17, with a massive multi-vehicle crash happening amid low to near-zero visibility. The Colorado State Patrol responded around 10:02 a.m. MST to the crash on southbound I-25 at milepost 92, just south of Pueblo Boulevard. Preliminary findings indicate more than 30 vehicles were involved, including six semis.

Authorities have confirmed four fatalities, and 29 people were transported to hospitals, though the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Scenes from a fatal crash on I-25 near Pueblo, Colorado on Feb. 17, 2026 during a high wind event. (Image credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Both directions of I-25 were closed in the area — northbound at milepost 93 and southbound at milepost 94 — as the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit continues its investigation.

Strong winds were building across the central U.S. when the accident occurred, with gusts between 50 and 60 mph in Pueblo on Tuesday morning.

“These strong winds look to continue into tomorrow with gusts in excess of 60-70 mph at times, and along with the winds,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said. “There can be blowing dust that can also reduce the visibility.”

Strong winds can be particularly dangerous to high-profile vehicles, such as tractor-trailers. This, paired with reduced visibility from the blowing dust, can create dangerous driving conditions.

Scenes from a crash on I-70 near Oakley, Kansas on Feb. 17, 2026 during high winds. (Image credit: Tony Laubach)

Farther east, west of Oakley, Kansas, another multi-vehicle pileup occurred on I-70 during low visibility caused by blowing dust, underscoring the widespread travel hazards created by the powerful windstorm. Winds in the area were gusting around 60 mph at the time the crash was reported.

In Oklahoma, a fast-growing wildfire in the Oklahoma panhandle, east of Beaver, quickly spread into Kansas.

Oklahoma Forestry Services estimates the fire in Beaver County is about 15,000 acres. Gusting winds up to 65 mph were prohibiting aviation operations over the fire on Tuesday afternoon.

“The fire is exhibiting extreme rates of spread and has crossed into Kansas,” OFS said.

A dangerous, fast-growing wildfire moves northeast across the Oklahoma panhandle, burning towards the Kansas state border.



There is an extreme fire danger in place for the High Plains today. pic.twitter.com/svf8hRMR0y — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) February 17, 2026

In Texas County, Oklahoma the town by Tyrone was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to a rapidly-spreading fire.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo, Texas said several large wildfires were burning Tuesday across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.