Wildfire explodes across Oklahoma, Kansas as extreme fire danger grips the Plains

Explosive wildfire growth fueled by 60+ mph wind gusts, low humidity and drought conditions has scorched 155,000 acres across Oklahoma and Kansas, with forecasters warning of continued critical fire weather and new wildfire outbreaks across the southern Plains.

Drone video captured multiple homes and structures burning in Tyrone, Oklahoma, on Feb. 17, as wildfires burned in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

A volatile wildfire threat is unfolding across the southern Plains this week, with the largest blaze early in the 2026 wildfire season, the Ranger Road Fire, scorching huge swaths of land in western Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reported widespread wildfire activity across Beaver, Texas and Woodward counties, prompting activation of the State Emergency Operations Center and coordinated support from multiple state, federal and tribal partners.

Flames consume a home in western Oklahoma on Feb. 17, 2026 after the Range Road Fire exploded in size. (Image credit: Brian Emfinger)

The Ranger Road Fire alone has burned an estimated 145,000 acres, with grass and brush burning across both Oklahoma and into Kansas on Wednesday and the continued threat of critical fire weather conditions. Combined with several other smaller fires, including the Stevens, Side Road and 43 Road fires, the total acreage impacted across the region has topped 155,000 acres, according to emergency managers.

About half a dozen structures were destroyed on Tuesday after the blaze started.

Cows are moved to safety as flames consumed farmland in western Oklahoma on Feb. 17, 2026 after the Range Road Fire exploded in size. (Image credit: Brian Emfinger)

Video by storm chaser Brian Emfinger shows multiple homes and outbuildings on fire as cattle farmers attempted to evacuate cows from the flames. A woman told Emfinger she returned to help her mother move her 11 horses and some pigs.

"The flames were flying over me," she said, after leading a horse to safety.

A horse is led to safety as flames consumed farmland in western Oklahoma on Feb. 17, 2026 after the Range Road Fire exploded in size. (Image credit: Brian Emfinger)

Fierce winds gusting over 60 mph helped propel flames rapidly northeastward through dry grasslands, overwhelming initial containment efforts and grounding aerial firefighting operations. High wind speeds have also contributed to dangerous blowing dust and poor visibility, creating secondary hazards for travelers on regional roadways.

AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer captured a fire whirl as wind-whipped flames spun up across the dry landscape near Englewood, Kansas.

Powerful winds made for dangerous fire weather conditions on Feb. 17, as Dr. Reed Timmer showed on the scene of explosive fire growth in Kansas.

Emergency officials issued evacuations for communities in Beaver County and surrounding areas, with shelters established in Mooreland, Woodward and other locations to assist displaced residents. In Kansas, evacuation orders were implemented near Englewood and Ashland as the fire crossed the state line, with authorities urging residents to leave early and stay updated on evolving conditions.

Emergency managers said four firefighters were injured while battling the blaze in Beaver County, including three hurt when a fire truck overturned. Another firefighter was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Ongoing critical fire weather, with strong winds, warm weather and very low humidity, persists across portions of the Plains. This combination dramatically increases the potential for new ignition sources and rapid fire spread through dried vegetation. Residents and land managers alike are warned to avoid any activities that could spark flames, such as welding, open burning or operating equipment in dry grass.

As crews continue to battle existing blazes and weather conditions remain unfavorable for containment, communities across the Plains are urged to stay vigilant, heed evacuation directives and monitor local fire danger forecasts through official channels.