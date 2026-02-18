Winter hanging on in Upper Midwest, Northeast with more snow, ice inbound

It may feel like spring in parts of the central and eastern United States now, but winter is hanging on over the Upper Midwest and Northeast with areas of snow and ice upcoming.

Bernie Rayno breaks down where snow and severe weather are expected on Thursday.

Storms will continue to ride along the boundary between warm and cold air in the Midwest and Northeast into this weekend. On the cold side of the storm track, rounds of snow and ice are expected to create slippery travel.

Some of the heaviest snow in the northern tier of the wintry pattern this week will finish up over parts of North Dakota, Minnesota and northern Michigan, with 12 inches or more of accumulation in some areas into early Thursday.

For those weary of with snow in the Northeast, there is a bit of good news with this storm: It will lose considerable moisture, resulting in less snowfall for the region.

Snowfall amounts are expected to decreasef from southern Ontario through upstate New York to New England as the snow extends southeastward. Still, there may be enough to shovel in some towns.

Along the southeastern edge of this snow zone, patches of freezing rain and sleet will form.

Where freezing rain replaces sleet, ice can accumulate on some trees and power lines, raising the risk of power outages and damage.

Another storm in the series will move into the North Central states on Thursday.

Within the warm zone of this storm, thunderstorms are forecast to form then become severe and progress eastward over portions of the Ohio Valley.

On the northwestern part of this storm, an area of heavier snow will develop over parts of Wyoming and Nebraska on Thursday and extend to northwestern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota on Thursday night.

On Friday, the bulk of the snow from the storm will fall across northwestern Wisconsin, northern Michigan,and central Ontario. Within the heaviest snow zone, pockets of 6-12 inches are forecast to accumulate with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches.

As this storm extends eastward from Friday to Saturday, an area of accumulating snow is forecast to develop across parts of upstate New York and New England.

From 3 to 6 inches of snow is forecast to fall from northeastern New York to much of Vermont, New Hampshire, northern Massachusetts and southwestern Maine.

South of the snow area in the Midwest and the Northeast, rain and drizzle will occur from Friday to Saturday.

From Saturday night to Sunday, AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring the track and strength of a storm that has the potential to bring heavy snow, a mixture of snow and rain or very little rain and snow to the Northeast.

