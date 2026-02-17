More than 10 feet of snow to bury California mountains into next week

Profuse snow over the many of the California mountains into Thursday night will hinder travel with more snow to take aim at Northern California and begin in part of Oregon starting later this weekend.

Copied

Footage from storm chaser Brandon Clement shows multiple road closures across the Lake Tahoe region of California on Feb. 18. Many vehicles were spotted stranded on the highways due to heavy snow.

Widespread rounds of mountain snow in California will continue through Thursday night, with additional pass closures. As yet more storms roll in from the Pacific, they will focus on the mountains of Northern California and expand over Oregon and Washington through nearly the end of February.

Pacific storms are lining up with mountain snow as their payload

A long train of storms stretches across much of the North Pacific.

"When this pattern finally wraps up late next week, parts of the Sierra Nevada will end up with 12-16 feet of snow," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

While that amount of snow may be good for future spring and summer runoff into reservoirs and streams, it poses dangerous short-term problems.

A vehicle is buried in snow during a storm on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Truckee, California. (AP Photos/Brooke Hess-Homeier)

For a time on Monday, Interstate 80 over Donner Summit, California, was closed. As of Tuesday night, the highway is once again closed from Colfax, California, to the Nevada state line. Additional closures are possible through Thursday. Snowfall rates of 2 to perhaps 4 inches per hour can easily overwhelm road crews, leaving motorists stranded.

As of around daybreak on Tuesday, there has been just under 3 feet of snow over Donner Pass from the storm. It snowed profusely much of Tuesday and Tuesday night. Snowfall totals over the past 48 hours as of Wednesday morning were mainly between 50 and 65 inches in the northern and central Sierra Nevada, with more on the way.

"Snow levels have dipped as far as about 1,500 feet in Northern California and will dip to about the same level in parts of Southern California on Wednesday," Rayno said. "That means that wintry and slippery conditions will occur over the passes in Southern California along I-5 and I-15, not just along I-80."

From Wednesday to Wednesday night, periods of snow are in store for the mountains of California, with rain showers down near the coast and in the valleys. Overall, on Wednesday, the snow will be less steady and less intense than it was from Monday to Tuesday night. This may allow crews to catch up on some highway cleanup. However, many secondary roads may remain blocked with additional dangers from above in steep terrain.

Another storm will pivot through California on Thursday and Thursday night with more bursts of heavy snow for the Siskiyous and Sierra Nevada in the northern and central parts of the state, as well as the various ranges in Southern California. In total, through Thursday night, from 1 to as much as 6 inches of snow can pile up over the Southern California passes, with up to a few feet of snow over the ridges and peaks.

"Along with the obvious problems from heavy rates of snow will be the potential for avalanches through the passes and in the high country," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said early Tuesday morning. When snow rapidly accumulates on steep terrain, it can become unstable and give way without warning.

On Tuesday midday, an avalanche trapped a large group of skiers in the Northern California backcountry, with at least nine still missing as of Wednesday morning, according to CNN.

Rain to rise flash flood risk, increase mudslide potential

Rain and localized flooding are likely in the lowest elevations near the coast and in the valleys.

In the lower south- and west-facing hillsides of the Sierra Nevada and the Transverse Ranges, from 4-8 inches of rain in total is forecast with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches. Both Los Angeles and San Francisco can expect a multiple-day storm total of 2-4 inches.

Since the new rain year began on Oct. 1, downtown Los Angeles has received 16.99 inches of rain compared to a historical average of 9.26 inches through Feb. 17. This is nearly twice the average rainfall.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Enough rain has already fallen and resulted in incidents of flash flooding at lower elevations in many major California cities, from San Francisco to Los Angeles and San Diego. Each subsequent storm through Thursday will raise the risk of mudslides and other debris flows. Hillsides made unstable by the rain could slip. Road washouts are possible.

Storm track to shift to the north this weekend along Pacific coast

As that storm moves over the interior Southwest on Friday, a shift in the storm track will favor little to no rain and mountain snow in Southern California, as well as ongoing precipitation for Northern California and the Northwest starting later this weekend through much of next week.

Rounds of snow will occur across the Cascades in Oregon and Washington, as well as additional periods of snow for the Siskiyous and the northern Sierra Nevada in California.

One of the storms next week may develop a long plume of moisture from the tropical Pacific, or an atmospheric river.

This could gradually direct heavy rain and mountain snow farther to the south over much of California once again.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.