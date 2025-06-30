Hiking influencer Hannah Moody died of heat exposure, officials confirm

Hannah Moody’s body was found just 600 yards from a Scottsdale trailhead after she went missing in extreme heat. Officials now confirm the 31-year-old influencer died from environmental heat exposure.

Copied

Gateway Trailhead in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. (Photo credit: Alltrails.com)

Hannah Moody, a 31-year-old Arizona woman known for sharing her hiking adventures with nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, died from environmental heat exposure, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death was ruled accidental.

Moody’s body was discovered on May 22, about 600 yards from the Gateway Trailhead in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve, more than 24 hours after friends reported her missing. She had set out on a hike the previous day, when temperatures in the area reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit, the Scottsdale Police Dept. confirmed.

Her mother, Teri Moody, told AZFamily she believes the tragedy was preventable. “I hope that she didn’t suffer,” she said. “I hope that she was unaware of what was happening.”

Friends described Moody as a loyal companion, fitness enthusiast, and former bodybuilder who had a deep love of the outdoors. Her disappearance prompted an outpouring of support from the local hiking community, with both search and rescue teams and volunteers combing the preserve until her body was located.

While Phoenix closes some of its most popular trails during periods of extreme heat, Scottsdale does not. Moody’s death is the latest reminder of the dangers that high temperatures pose for hikers in the Desert Southwest.