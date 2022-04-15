'Fire rainbows' enthrall residents in North Carolina on Good Friday
It wasn't a rainbow, but it was a brilliant atmospheric display that had residents doing a double take when they saw it in the sky.
Published Apr. 15, 2022 5:37 PM EDT
Updated Apr. 15, 2022 6:01 PM EDT
Western North Carolina residents were treated to a colorful atmospheric phenomenon on the afternoon of Apr. 15, Good Friday. Photos shared on social media showed what is known colloquially as a "fire rainbow" or, as people posting on Twitter referred to them, "rainbow clouds."
The pre-Easter optical phenomenon is known technically a "circumhorizontal arc" and is created by sunlight reflecting off of ice crystals. To see this ice halo, the sun needs to be more than 58 degrees high in the sky, and high cirrus clouds or jet contrails must be present to bring this spectacular display to life.
A visible satellite image over North Carolina on the afternoon of Apr. 15, 2022, shows high clouds and jet contrails that allowed the circumhorizontal arcs to be visible.
A very delicate balance in the atmosphere is required for this effect to be achieved. The hexagonal, plate-shaped ice crystals inside the cirrus clouds also need to be aligned horizontally, so that the light entering through the vertical side of the crystals refracts, bends, and exits through the horizontal bottom. This disperses the light into the seven colors of the spectrum, similar to what we see in a rainbow.
Circumhorizontal arcs are not entirely rare in the skies over the United States but are more common in the tropics. However, they can not be seen in Arctic areas because the sun never appears high enough in the sky to allow for this delicate balance of ingredients to take place.
