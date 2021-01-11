'Professor Popsicle' explains mindset is critical to enduring cold
The pandemic is forcing people outdoors to spend time with friends and family so it’s a good time to learn to love the cold. Or at least like it. Here’s what an expert on cold says.
A week before Christmas, Marian Koch, 72, had to resign herself to a short Christmas Eve gift exchange with her grandkids conducted on the porch of her Loganton, Pennsylvania, home.
"What else could we do? Due to COVID, we could not celebrate as usual inside. I thought hard about it and came up with just seeing the children in my driveway. Then I thought harder and came up with the idea of my front porch with masks and social distancing," she told AccuWeather.
You aren't alone if you don't like being cold. It's a dilemma millions are facing as the pandemic forces people out into winter temperatures if they want to spend time with friends and family. If you are attempting to make friends with cold weather, there are some simple steps you can take to improve your time outdoors.
"I hate being cold, so I tell people, 'If you don’t want to be cold, stick with me because whatever we're doing outside I'm going to be doing the best I can even in a cold environment not to feel cold,'" Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht told AccuWeather.
Giesbrecht knows what he's talking about. He's a cold-weather expert also known as "Professor Popsicle" due to his vast experience with low temperatures. As Outside Magazine notes, "Giesbrecht didn't become the world's leading authority on hypothermia by sitting around the campfire. He got there by leaping into frozen lakes, injecting ice water into his veins, and taking lots of very, very cold baths."
It's not an exaggeration. The environmental physiologist and director of the University of Manitoba's Laboratory for Exercise and Environmental Medicine has lowered his body temperature below 95 degrees, the threshold of hypothermia, dozens of times over the years and has conducted hundreds of cold water immersion studies that have provided valuable information about cold stress physiology and pre-hospital care for human hypothermia.
Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht, an environmental physiologist at the University of Manitoba. (AccuWeather)
"What I tell people who are worried about maybe how could they damage themselves outside in the cold is if you're active outside in the summer, there's no reason why you can't be active outside in the winter."
Giesbrecht says staying regularly active as the seasons change and gradually increasing exposure to the colder weather will help your body immediately begin to adjust.
Also, he says, there's a psychology of cold.
“The first time you experience cold in the year, you feel really cold," Giesbrecht said. "Like if it's 20 degrees Fahrenheit in October you're freezing and you put all your clothing on. And if it's 20 degrees in March you go, 'Hey, it's beautiful outside,' and you walk out with a light jacket or a sweater on. So we acclimatize not only throughout the season, like weeks and months, but also hours and days."
Your attitude about the weather is almost as important as dressing for the temperature. If you have a negative attitude, your cold threshold is likely to be much lower, Giesbrecht said.
“The attitude you have does make a difference. There's no question about it. If you are gonna say, ‘Oh, I'm going to freeze,’ you'll just be really uncomfortable as opposed to if you say, 'It might be cold out here but I'm going for a cross-country ski.' and 'This is going to be great. We're going to have a snack at the end. We're going to see some beautiful scenery.' Your mind is taken off the cold because you're into the activity."
Koch, the grandmother from Pennsylvania, says enduring cold is worth spending time with loved ones. "Dress warm, have something warm to drink, and enjoy your family and friends," she advises. "That should warm up your heart!"
She said a positive mindset helped her enjoy a memorable Christmas with her grandchildren.
"I wanted to make it more fun so I decided to put out cookies, candy and offer hot chocolate with whipped cream. We had candy canes too, of course," Koch said of the gift exchange. "Then they opened their Christmas presents from their Pop-Pop and me in our presence, which enabled us to see their reactions. I hope their memories of their COVID Christmas will be heartwarming for them in their future."
Giesbrecht says a negative mindset can sometimes be caused by fear of the effects of cold weather, so a little knowledge about cold illness and injury can go a long way toward easing your mind and creating a positive attitude.
"You really have to mess up to become hypothermic. It's going to take a long time in cold air to become hypothermic, which is the lowering of your body core temperature from 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit to 95. That's going to take a long time."
But, he cautioned, it's important to pay close attention to the signals the body sends that it's in trouble. "Cold skin causes shivering," Giesbrecht said. "If you shiver for 30 seconds or a couple of minutes -- that’s no big deal. But if you have ongoing shivering for 10 or 15 minutes, that’s a sign that you are not turning it around, [that] you’re continually cold-stressed enough that you’re shivering." Giesbrecht said prolonged shivering is a signal that a person needs to get indoors and warm up.
And hypothermia is not the only cold-weather danger to keep in mind. Frostbite, "which is local freezing of tissue," is another threat, but knowing when it's setting in can be tricky. "Never accept numbness," Giesbrecht advises. "That will help you prevent frostbite. If you’re numb, that’s because your receptors and nerves don’t work as well and they’re getting very cold, and the next thing that’s going to happen is they don’t work at all." Reaching this stage might make someone beginning to suffer frostbite feel a little bit better, "but that’s actually a warning that you’re really close to frostbite," he said.
Not ignoring those warning signs, though, and using some cold psychology will help many people enjoy spending time out in the cold.
Positivity paid off for Koch. She called it a Merry COVID Christmas. "The cold weather did not stop our Christmas. It changed it, but we worked with it. Together, no matter the weather! I think we all have good memories from that day. So, mission accomplished!"



