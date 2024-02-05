Nearly 500 mudslides in California as deadly storm damage may reach $11 billion

An atmospheric river unleashed record rainfall in California, causing over 100 mudslides, while winds gusted to 160 mph in the mountains.

From floods and mudslides in Southern California to heavy snow and avalanches in Nevada, the destructive effects of an atmospheric river continued on Feb. 6.

A deadly and extreme atmospheric river overtook California Saturday and remained over the southern part of the state through Tuesday. The storm caused record rainfall, heavy snow and high winds, which knocked out power to nearly a million people while snarling travel.

More than 475 mudslides or debris flows were reported and at least nine people were killed by the storm, according to CNN.

Intense storm pummels California

AccuWeather estimates the preliminary total damage and economic loss from the intense storms and record rainfall in California this week will be between $9 billion and $11 billion. The storm is still impacting the most heavily populated part of the state and has caused damage to homes and businesses in highly developed and well-populated areas, including some of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state.

This is a preliminary estimate, as the storm effects are continuing to be felt and some areas of the state have not yet reported complete information about damage, injuries, and other impacts.

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight California counties, including Los Angeles and San Diego. On Sunday and Monday, downtown Los Angeles recorded 7.03 inches of rain -- roughly half of that city's historical average annual rainfall. It was the highest two-day rainfall ever recorded in February and the third-wettest two days since records began nearly 150 years ago. By Tuesday evening, L.A. had counted 13.95" for their rainfall season total - surpassing their historical average.

Northwest of downtown, several stations reported more than a foot of rain as of Tuesday evening.

Hurricane-force winds plagued the mountains, including the 10,820-foot peak of Ward Mountain, where a gust of 162 mph was clocked. In 2017, Ward Mountain set the state wind gust record of 199 mph. Other impressive wind gusts reported on Sunday included 148 mph at Palisades Tahoe and 125 mph at Mammoth Mountain.

In the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, 3-6 feet of snow fell, causing road closures, avalanches and blizzard conditions.

At lower elevations, winds were not as extreme but were unusually high across a wide area Monday, felling trees and knocking out power to nearly 900,000 customers Sunday evening, according to PowerOutage.US.

Near the coast, San Francisco airport reported 67-mph gusts while Sacramento topped out at 59 mph.

