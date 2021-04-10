Frozen Alaska sees records plummet as Arctic grip aims for Northwest
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 10, 2021 3:04 PM EDT
These amazing photos of the aurora were taken in Fairbanks, Alaska, on April 7, during a cold snap with temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
Low temperature records fell throughout parts of Alaska this week, and the same intense cold is likely to infiltrate the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. in the coming days.
The historic cold blast settling into Alaska at the end of the week sent temperatures plummeting far below zero, so cold, in fact, as to topple several long-standing records.
Fairbanks dropped to a staggering 27 degrees below zero on Friday, smashing the century-old record of 16 below zero from 1911.
Cities like McGrath and King Salmon also dropped below zero, and set new records.
Even in cities like Anchorage, where the temperature didn't drop below zero, the mercury in thermometers did fall just enough to still break the daily record from 1986.
In many locations, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature were similar to the actual air temperature on Friday, but not everywhere. In Fairbanks, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature plummeted to 32 F below zero on Friday morning, and then down to 39 F below zero again early on Saturday morning. These brief, but frigid, drops in the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature were mainly due to a light breeze developing in the area.
Prior to the cold outbreak, AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff explained that April is usually the time where conditions improve across Alaska.
"April is typically the time of year when Alaska is steadily climbing out of the Arctic’s icy grip, with average high temperatures rising 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit from the beginning of the month to the end in places such as Utqiaġvik (formerly Barrow), Fairbanks and Anchorage," Duff said.
High temperatures in Anchorage, Alaska, usually start April in the upper 30s, before reaching the lower 50s by the end of the month. Fairbanks rivals this spring warmup average by rising from the mid-30s in early April and ending up near the mid-50s by the last day of the month.
The abnormal chill will hold over the region through Saturday night, but Sunday is not forecast to be as cold.
Milder conditions are on the way for Alaska for the new week, as the jet stream adjusts. After a high of just 20 degrees on Friday in Anchorage, and just 3 degrees in Fairbanks, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to soar back near 40 degrees on Monday, right around normal for mid-April.
But the cold air will have to go somewhere.
In the coming days, the extremely cold air is forecast to shift to the southeast across parts of western Canada and the northwestern United States. Temperatures are expected to fall so far Saturday night and early Sunday morning, that some record low temperatures could be challenged in major cities across the area.
Low temperatures on Sunday morning are forecast to reach 34 degrees in both Portland, Oregon and Seattle, which would challenge daily low record temperatures that were tied 20 years ago.
Cities like Salem and Eugene, Oregon, are forecast to drop below freezing. In addition to challenging records, some frost is likely outside of the city centers.
Temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly, with high temperatures on Sunday afternoon not far from normal. Warmer-than-normal conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s or lower 60s are likely again by Tuesday.
As the week progresses, the colder air will shift into the north-central United States into the middle of the week. Temperatures could end up as much as 25 degrees below normal for the middle of April.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.