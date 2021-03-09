As countries around the world went into lockdown, 54-year-old John Hollis watched his housemate come down with a severe case of COVID-19. The University of Virginia alumnus was nervous that he too would catch the virus and fall ill to the severe side effects, but little did he know that his body had produced rare ‘super antibodies.’ Now, doctors think that he could help many more people in the fight against COVID-19.

Hollis was infected with COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic, but he never felt sick and did not discover that he was infected until months later. “It wasn’t until later in July that I found out that not only had I contracted the virus in late March but that I had the super antibodies in my blood that made me permanently immune,” Hollis said in an interview with the BBC. “I’m immune to all strains of the virus right now.” When doctors discovered Hollis’s exceptionally strong immune system, they were fascinated. According to the University of Virginia Today, his blood could be diluted 10,000 times and it would still be able to kill 90% of the virus. “It’s a gold mine to study different ways of attacking the virus,” Dr. Lance Liotta of George Mason University told the BBC. Learn more about Hollis’s super antibodies in the video below.