A 22-inch high-resolution display that is designed to look like an airplane window has become the latest in a wave of pandemic-era gadgets. Sky Scape is hoping to bring those working from home a view above the clouds. The product was developed by Joled Inc. and LandSkip Inc. in Japan. Sky Scape mimics an airplane ascending and descending through clouds throughout the day. The screen will be a subscription rental service and cost about $290 a month. This is one of many ways consumers have been satisfying their urge to fly safely. Earlier in the year, a flight to nowhere was sold out. The flight took off from Sydney, Australia, and passed over many landmarks around the country before landing back in Sydney. This flight had 150 passengers on board.
Chipotle Mexican Grill and other restaurants are hesitant about the legal implications of making the vaccine mandatory for workers, CNBC reports. Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said the Chipotle will “strongly encourage” employees to receive a vaccine, but “as of right now, we’re not going to mandate it,” he told CNBC. Other chains that won’t require a vaccination include Cousins Subs, a Wisconsin-based sandwich restaurant that cited concerns about infringing employees’ medical rights. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended food service workers receive the inoculation behind the elderly and essential workers like mail carriers and bus drivers.
Nearly 4 in 10 Americans say they would “definitely” or “probably” not get a vaccine, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 12,648 U.S. adults from Nov. 18 to 29. Due to the results, the Department of Health and Human Services plans to spend $250 million on a national education campaign to build public trust in the vaccine. Widespread mistrust could be because the COVID-19 vaccine was researched and developed in just eight months, breaking the speed record of four years, CNBC said. Or it might because if anything goes wrong with the vaccine, the drugmakers that produced them have total immunity against lawsuits related to injuries resulting from the vaccine until 2024.
Interim Detroit Lions coach Darrell Bevell will be unable to coach Saturday due to being deemed a high-risk close contact to someone who has the coronavirus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. This will be the first time an NFL head coach misses a game due to COVID-19 protocols. Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will replace Bevell for the game on Saturday. The NFL denied the Lions request to postpone the game. The team is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon.
The Forgotten Harvest's partner food pantries in metro Detroit have seen an increase of people by 50% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the amount of people in need have increased, monetary donations to the food bank have also increased and are on pace to top last year's number. This helped fund larger storage space and new mobile distribution sites for the food bank, according to Reuters. Over 20 million Americans now rely on unemployment benefits, with hunger and poverty levels rising. Food banks all over America are seeing an outpour of donations, with many donating for the first time. December is typically the most active time for charitable giving in the United States.
The two recently opened In-N-Out Burger's in Colorado are both experiencing a coronavirus outbreak with 80 staff members having tested positive for the virus. The fast-food chain debuted in Colorado on Nov. 20 with a location in Aurora and Colorado Springs. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now calling them active outbreaks, according to The Denver Post. An outbreak is considered two or more cases linked to the same location or event. Outbreaks are active until four weeks have gone by without new cases. No customers have been linked to either outbreak and both restaurants remain open. Employees who tested positive and those in close contact are unable to return to work.
Oregon officials say a coronavirus superspreader action is likely the cause of two recent outbreaks in the state. A person went to work while knowingly being sick and later tested positive for the coronavirus, causing two separate outbreaks, according to CNN. The first outbreak resulted in seven deaths. The second outbreak caused hundreds of people to self-isolate, with over 300 people being placed in quarantine. Officials called it one of the most concerning issues being faced right now. People are urged to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms and to follow safety protocols. Oregon has over 105,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 1,300 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday morning, more than 1 million Americans have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine which falls short of the 20 million goal set for the end of the year by the U.S. government. With a second COVID-19 vaccine approved, the biggest challenge is now getting it to 331 million people in the U.S. into the next year. In order to reach the 20 million goal set earlier in the year, the U.S. would have to vaccinate 2.1 million people per day until Dec. 31, according to CNBC. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said if the government isn't able to meet the goal by the end of the year, he hopes the country will understand the logistical challenges of the vaccine.
On Wednesday, the number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in California since the start of the pandemic surpassed 2 million, the first state to reach this benchmark. "We know that this emergency is our darkest day, maybe the darkest day in our city's history," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, according to CBS News. Not only has California confirmed more cases than any other state in the U.S., but it has seen more cases than Italy, Spain or Germany, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. Texas has the second-highest confirmed count of COVID-19 infections with around 1.65 million, followed by Florida with 1.2 million.
Registered nurse Romina Pacheco disinfects her powered air purifying respirator after tending to a patient in a COVID-19 unit decorated with Christmas stockings with nurses' names written on them at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
German soccer team Dynamo Dresden, which currently plays in the country's third tier of soccer, held a unique fundraiser recently to raise funds to help it survive amid a financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The team sold more than 72,000 "ghost tickets" for $6.10, or about five euros for Tuesday's match against Darmstadt, according to The Associated Press. Fans were sent a commemorative ticket to keep amid a year in which spectators haven't been allowed inside the stadium's gates in Dresden since the winter. The number of tickets sold is double the capacity of the club's home stadium, the AP reported.
Those who are traveling to New York City could face a $1,000 fine if they are found in violation of the Commissioner’s Health order they will be required to sign when they arrive in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. “All travelers will receive a Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner’s Order to quarantine via certified mail,” he said. At least 10,000 cars have been stopped by officials already, the mayor said.CNN reports the sheriff’s deputy office will make a visit to the home of every single U.K. traveler arriving into New York City to make sure they are adhering to the mandatory travel quarantine, or they will be penalized, de Blasio said. “U.K. travelers will be personally served DOH commissioner’s order to quarantine by the sheriff’s office,” de Blasio said. Before this new order, New York City residents were subjected to $1,000 fines for not wearing face masks and violating social distancing rules.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the health officials in the state are conducting tests to ascertain whether the new COVID-19 strain that's spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom has infected any residents. Approximately all of the 4,000 tests performed so far have come out negative, but the CDC acknowledges the strain might have found its way to America. "Given the small fraction of US infections that have been sequenced, the variant could already be in the United States without having been detected,'' the agency wrote on its website.
After the nation reported its second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is facing growing public pressure over his COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans, Reuters reported. Local media has criticized the government’s approach to securing vaccines as too relaxed, according to Reuters. Late Tuesday, Moon’s office said a public inoculation program would “not begin too late,” though the government has previously said vaccinations could start as early as February. Health authorities have also expressed concern over public perceptions that view the vaccination program as global competition, placing greater weight on confirming the safety of the shots. A poll by research firm Realmeter found that six in 10 South Koreans believe urgency should be prioritized over safety when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, Reuters reported.
After Congress passed the coronavirus stimulus package on Monday night, U.S. airlines have begun calling back 32,000 furloughed workers to meet a condition in the bill needed for the carriers to receive $15 billion in additional federal payroll support. The aid also requires airlines to agree to keep employees on the payroll through the end of March and restore certain routines, according to CNBC. The bill also calls for the airlines to provide backpay starting Dec. 1, and prohibits dividend payments and caps compensation. The process is still ongoing, as Trump has yet to sign the coronavirus relief bill and made a surprise request to lawmakers late Tuesday to increase the amount of direct payments to individuals and families. However, these employees will like only be called back “temporarily,” United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart warned in a note to workers before the stimulus bill passed Congress. “The truth is, we just don’t see anything in the data that shows a huge difference in bookings over the next few months,” the United executives wrote. “That is why we expect the recall will be temporary.”
More than 803,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, down about 90,000 from the week prior, according to The Associated Press. The number of jobless claims remains much higher than pre-pandemic levels. Prior to the pandemic, which caused the economy to grind to a halt in March, a typical number for weekly jobless claims was about 225,000, the AP said. At one point the figure reached 6.9 million. The figures were released at a time when Congress is waiting for President Donald Trump to sign a new COVID-19 relief bill into law. The bill will provide for a weekly $300 in additional unemployment benefits from the federal government.
Two cases of a new COVID-19 strain linked to South Africa have been identified in the U.K., prompting the nation to announce restrictions on travel from the African country. The two instances were contacts of cases who had traveled to South Africa over the past few weeks, according to U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock. “This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the U.K.,” Hancock said on Wednesday, the latter mentioned new strain referring to a different strain of the virus that had been recently discovered in Britain. The health minister notes that the actions taken include quarantining cases and close-contact cases found of the new strain in the U.K., implementing restrictions on travel from South Africa and asking anyone who has traveled to or been around someone who has traveled to South Africa to within the past two weeks to quarantine immediately. “We’ll be changing the law to get this legal effect imminently,” Hancock said. “Now, these measures are temporary while we investigate further this new strain.
Here are the important things to note:
-
Most experts doubt that the U.K. variant will have any great impact on vaccines, according to The New York Times, although it isn’t yet possible to entirely rule out any effect.
-
While there is concern over the transmissibility over the new strain from South Africa, experts are urging caution, saying that it would take years, not months, for the virus to evolve enough to render the current vaccines useless, according to The New York Times.
-
Viruses mutate, and the technology used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines -- which induces an immune response to only the spike protein carried by the coronavirus on its surface, essentially locking the virus out of cells -- are easier to adjust and update to keep pace with mutations than conventional vaccines, Trevor Bedford, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told The New York Times.
Canada has approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the nation, the country's health department announced Wednesday. The news comes two weeks after the country authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, making it the second vaccine approved by Health Canada, the nation’s health department. The approval of Moderna means that vaccinations can now begin in the more northern, remote and Indigenous communities, which haven’t had access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since they lack the necessary freezer equipment to store the vaccine, CBC News reported. “This authorization is a critical step in ensuring a COVID-19 vaccine is available to all Canadians in all parts of the country,” Dr. Supriya Sharma said at the technical briefing in Ottawa on Wednesday. “Since many Canadians live outside major urban areas, this vaccine can be used in communities that haven’t had access to COVID-19 vaccines to date.” Sharma said the nation would receive up to 168,000 doses of the new vaccine before the end of December.
The Czech government extended its state of emergency and announced tighter restrictions on Wednesday after the country reported its fastest daily growth in infections since the beginning of November. The new restrictions would call for the closing of shops as the number of new COVID-19 cases began to escalate. “The Czech Republic will move to the top tier (of its epidemic system) with the highest risk from December 27,” Health Minister Jan Blatny told reporters. The Czech Republic, a member of the European Union, registered 10,821 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fastest daily growth since Nov. 6, AFP reported. The escalation of these measures will mean shops selling non-essential goods will be shuttered and public gatherings restricted to two people, with a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.These measures will remain in place at least until Jan. 10, and the state of emergency will last at least until Jan. 22, AFP reported.
Dubai will begin distributing Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to its population for free starting Wednesday, the government announced. The move comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain began distributing a vaccine by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to the public, Reuters reported. The UAE was the first country outside of China to distribute the Chinese vaccine to the public, stating earlier in December that it had 86% efficacy, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials. Dubai is planning on prioritizing vaccinating those most at risk in their first phase, including residents 60 years and above and individuals with chronic illness over the age of 18. The second phase will include front-line staff in public and private sectors, followed by vital-sector workers and then the general public.
The U.S. government has come to an agreement with Pfizer and German company BioNTech to secure additional doses of the drugmakers' coronavirus vaccine. According to The Associated Press, the companies said they expect to deliver an additional 100 million doses of the vaccine before July 31. Pfizer had already come to an agreement with the federal government for an initial installment of 100 million doses, the AP said. Pfizer's vaccine requires two doses per patient. The deal, which was announced Wednesday, is said to be worth nearly $2 billion. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said this additional supply will help give people confidence “that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021,” according to the AP.
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, David Cheng, director of inpatient pharmacy, prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles. After a punishing fall that left hospital struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection's accelerating spread on both coasts. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
French President Emmanuel Macron’s health is showing signs of improvement after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, his office announced on Wednesday. Since testing positive, he has been self-isolating at Versailles. Macron has said that although he will be working at a slower pace as he recovers, he will continue to address top-priority issues such as France’s response to COVID-19 and Brexit, Reuters reported.
Dr. Deborah Birx, a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force, will reportedly retire in 2021, she told Newsy. Birx, who said she has worked in the federal government since 1980, will reportedly work with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team for as long as she's needed before calling it a career. "I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire. ... I only came into the White House to ensure that our COVID response could utilize whatever information I had from confronting epidemics around the globe," Birx told Newsy.
Birx, who has faced criticism at times throughout the pandemic, including recently for a trip she took to a vacation property in Delaware over Thanksgiving, told Newsy the pandemic has affected everyone, including her own family. Birx had said she only traveled to Delaware with immediate family members and for the purpose of winterizing her home, according to The Associated Press. "This experience has been a bit overwhelming. It's been very difficult on my family. I think what was done in the last week to my family, you know, they didn't choose this for me." There is no current date for Birx's retirement, according to Newsy.
The World Health Organization’s chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told CNBC on Wednesday that although the vaccines are rolling out, it will still take time for most of the global population to receive them. “We are going to approach the beginning of the end, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Swaminathan said. “However, there’s still a tunnel we have to go through, and the next few months are going to be very critical.” She added that the vaccines available will initially protect a very small group of people — those who are most vulnerable and most at risk — before the vaccine is able to be distributed across the rest of the population. However, it would be months before that happens. “It’s going to take till the end of 2021 till we start seeing some level of population immunity coming up in some countries,” she told CNBC’s Street Signs Asia on Wednesday. “We have to keep our guard up, we have to do all the things that we know reduce the transmission and the chances of people getting ill from this,” she said, which would include public health measures and individual behavioral changes.
The 2020-21 NHL season is expected to begin next month without fans inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Despite fans staying home for Flyers games, Gritty, the team mascot, is looking to makes his return to the ice. Gritty started a Change.org petition to have the NHL let him cheer on the Flyers at the stadium. More than 10,000 fans have already signed the petition in less than 48 hours. The NHL did not include mascots in the return to play announcement made earlier this week.
A new study shows a commercially available hand-held device particle counter can be used to measure concentrations of coronavirus-causing virus particles in the air in indoor spaces. The particle counters can detect new coronavirus droplets invisible to the naked eye, the researchers said in the study published Tuesday by the journal Physics of Fluids. The technology can be used to evaluate indoor spaces for the risk of spreading coronavirus and assess cleanliness and ventilation, UPI reports. "The device we used can identify badly ventilated spaces," study co-author Daniel Bonn told UPI. Doing so can enable decisions such as "closing these spaces off" until they can be effectively cleaned, said Bonn, a science professor at the University of Amsterdam.
On Tuesday, Britain said there was plenty of food in the shops but industry groups say unless freight routes to mainland Europe are swiftly restored there could be a shortage of some fresh produce next week. Freight from France has been disrupted as part of a suspension of travel links with Britain. Interior minister Priti Patel said Britons should not be concerned despite Britain’s two biggest supermarket groups, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, warning that empty shelves could start to appear in the fruit and vegetable isles within days. British supermarkets are facing record Christmas demand due to restrictions on the hospitality industry, Reuters reports. “U.K. shoppers need have no concerns about food supplies over Christmas, but impacts on local on-shelf availability of certain fresh foods look likely from next week unless we can swiftly restore this link,” said Ian Wright, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation, which represents over 300 food and drink businesses. The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents more than 170 major retailers including the big supermarkets, is also concerned about supplies shortly after Christmas, emphasizing possible shortages of salad, vegetables and fruit. “The borders really need to be running pretty much freely from tomorrow to assure us that there won’t be any disruption,” Andrew Opie, the BRC’s director of food and sustainability, told BBC radio. Opie said that 90% of the lettuces consumed by Britons and about 70% of soft fruit comes through the ports this time of year.
On Monday evening, 73-year-old South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tested positive for coronavirus. McMaster’s office said in a statement that the governor is "experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.” The Republican governor has been in quarantine since his wife, Peggy, tested positive for the virus on Friday. The first lady remains asymptomatic, according to her husband's office. He plans to isolate over the next 10 days and work from home while receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment. The McMasters were guests at a White House Christmas party held indoors last week in Washington. The governor's office said the couple had tested negative prior to attending, CNN reported. A spokesman for the governor told The State newspaper that the two wore "a face covering when it was necessary and when social distancing wasn't possible" at the party.
Ugur Sahin, the co-founder of German company BioNTech, said he is confident the company's vaccine will work against the new coronavirus mutation, but more tests will need to be completed before being certain, Sky News reported. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine remains the only one approved in the U.K. and is also being used in the United States. Sahin said the company had scientific confidence that the vaccine is effective for the new form of COVID-19 because it shares 99% of the proteins found in the existing version of the virus. Sahin said the probability the vaccine works with that strain is relatively high but more research needs to be done on the mutation.
Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said in a televised address that the highest level of restrictions would be reintroduced around the country due to "extraordinary growth" of the coronavirus. The measures request families to stay home starting Christmas Eve and continuing until Jan. 12, according to AFP. Non-essential shops and schools will remain open during this period. Hairdressers, restaurants and pubs that serve food will close when the period begins on Dec. 24. Martin warned the 10 percent virus growth rate was a source of serious concern for the country. Borders will close for individuals starting Dec. 26.
After waiting for a stimulus package for months, the air travel industry was able to secure another $15 billion in aid for airlines that would bring back workers, guarantee pay and delay talk of payroll cutbacks until at least the end of March. Aviation Pros reports airlines will bring back more than 30,000 furloughed workers, including 17,500 workers at Fort Worth-based American Airlines. The bill is still waiting on a final vote and signature from President Trump. Both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are in line for billions of dollars in grants, similar to the program passed in March that not only prevented layoffs but also stopped companies from giving dividends, buying back shares and giving executive raises. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says thousands of furloughed workers will be brought back by the stimulus. Furloughed employees will be re-hired with benefits and pay retroactive to Dec. 1, Parker announced in a new video posted on his verified Instagram account. American Airlines furloughed roughly 19,000 flight attendants, pilots, gate agents, mechanics, and other workers when initial CARES Act payroll support for airlines ended on Oct. 1.
The response in Europe to fears of a new strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, that has emerged in the U.K. has left truck drivers caught in the middle. A host of European nations this week shut down travel to and from the U.K. as news of the variant strain of the virus has spread. Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks are being stopped at the U.K. border and turned away, causing tremendous gridlock and sparking no shortage of anger from the drivers who now face the prospect of missing Christmas at home with their families. “We are upset and we don’t know why we have to be in this situation,” 47-year-old truck driver Dan Jinca told Reuters. Jinca is from Romania and is certain to miss spending the holiday with family due to the debacle at the border. “They say it is about corona. We don’t know,” he said before using an obscenity to describe his thoughts on what is happening there. Sergio Robles, a 41-year-old truck driver from Spain, expressed a similar sentiment and also blasted how the situation was being handled. “They don’t give us food, they don’t give us drinks, they don’t give us sanitation, they don’t offer us anything,” he told Reuters. “The situation is basically inhumane,” he went on, “so what we are asking for is a solution.” In addition to the situation at the border ruining the holidays for hundreds of truck drivers, it is leading to other logistical nightmares, as France24 reports in the video below.
Data from 33 states shows public K-12 enrollment for the fall has dropped by more than 500,000 students which is a 2% decrease since the same time last year. Enrollment typically increases about half a percent in recent years, according to The Associated Press. Seventeen states have yet to release enrollment numbers, meaning the decline in enrollment is likely to grow bigger, as many larger states are yet to be included. The decline could lead to severe consequences to school budgets. Some educators have warned that some students who left may no longer be in school at all. The decline has been caused by the pandemic, which has led to fewer parents enrolling their children into kindergarten. Other students have left public schooling for other learning environments.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gestures after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
As vaccination efforts ramp up around the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, became the latest public officials to receive the shot. Both received a dosage of Moderna's new vaccine Tuesday morning along with several other top government officials. Fauci and Azar were vaccinated in public just like Vice President Mike Pence last week, and President-elect Joe Biden on Monday. "We believe it's important to publicly receive the vaccine as part of our efforts to demonstrate that these vaccines are safe and effective," Azar said, according to UPI. Watch the video below for more and to hear from Fauci.
On Monday, the European Union’s (EU) executive commission approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, The Associated Press reported. “This is a very good way to end this difficult year, and to finally start turning the page on COVID-19,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Deliveries will begin in the next several days with the first vaccines likely being administered between Sunday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to the AP. So far, the EU has ordered 300 million doses of the vaccine, which would immunize 150 million people since the vaccine requires two doses.
Starting Monday, public gatherings of more than four people were banned in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul and surrounding areas. The country recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began, which officials said left hospitals in the region with a shortage of intensive care beds. The latest spike came despite the government's tightening of social distancing rules in the area earlier this month. Starting this Wednesday, Seoul and surrounding regions, which encompasses half the country's 52 million people, will ban most gatherings of five people or more for about two weeks, AFP reported. The order applies to both indoors and outdoors, Mayor Seo Jung-hyup said, explaining that the situation requires "extreme self-control, sacrifice, and patience". "If we do not tackle the explosive number of cases, what New York and London had to endure—empty streets and city lockdowns—can also happen in Seoul," he said.
The International Olympic Committee said they won’t make the coronavirus vaccines mandatory for athletes competing at the Tokyo Games next summer, but the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has yet to decide if vaccinations will be mandatory to compete. USOPC officials said they would encourage Team USA athletes to take the vaccine when it becomes available, the Washington Post reported. When asked whether the organization would mandate a vaccine for its athletes, Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC’s chief executive, said a full plan had not yet been developed. “Certainly we’ll have discussions about access, availability, the proper timing, ensuring we understand any potential allergy reactions, side effects, things of that nature,” she said, “so we can be very thoughtful as we are providing information to the athlete community as they make their decisions and choices. … Suffice it to say, we will encourage and make available to those who desire it, a vaccine.”
For the first time in decades, temples and shrines across Japan will be closed for New Years. This is one of the most important holidays of the entire year for the country and typically features millions of people gathering at these sites in the days surrounding New Year's Eve, AFP said. The decision comes as Japan is experiencing a surge in new cases of COVID-19. "We are trying to avoid creating large crowds. We have been urging the public to delay their New Year visits to the shrine," a shrine spokeswoman told AFP. In addition to closing these locations, local officials are urging residents to stay home for the holidays. In Tokyo, the subway and railway systems will be closed on New Year’s Eve night to help limit crowds and gatherings. Japan is currently experiencing its third wave of COVID-19 with over 200,000 total cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.
You may not be able to find Santa at your local mall this year, but there is still a way for children to see old St. Nick and tell him what they want for Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of in-person meetings, Santa is opting for virtual visits this year. Despite the disappointment that may come with not being able to hug Santa in person, some children are looking at the positive side to being able to bring Santa into their own homes through a screen. “I get to show him my tree that I decorated,” one child told AFP. John Sullivan, a Santa based in Chicago, Illinois, told the news outlet that virtual visits provide a “different” experience, but that the kids seem happy regardless. “They are overjoyed that ‘Hey, I haven’t lost Santa, Santa is still here,’” he explained. Watch the video below for more.
A new stimulus package agreed upon by members of Congress includes direct payments to residents across the United States. The $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill will put money directly in the pockets of adults across the country, similar to the stimulus checks sent out earlier in 2020 when Congress approved the first coronavirus stimulus package. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday that people may start receiving stimulus checks as early as next week. “The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week,” Mnuchin told CNBC host Jim Cramer. “So it’s very fast, it’s money that gets recirculated in the economy.” Earlier in the year, many Americans earning less than $75,000 a year received a one-time payment of $1,200. This new round of payments will be half that with individuals that are at least 18 years old receiving $600 plus an additional $600 for each child in their family. The new stimulus bill also includes $284 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program, $20 billion in small business grants and a $300 federal weekly unemployment supplement, CNBC said.
Over the weekend, the NHL announced a 56-game regular season that would begin on Jan.13, and conclude on May 8. The number of games is down from the typical number of 82, but the league still expects to hold its normal 16-team postseason. The NHL finished its pandemic-shortened season back in October after conducting its postseason in the central hubs of Toronto and Edmonton. The league will not use a bubble for the regular season, but it did announce a major realignment to its divisions. Due to ongoing border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, the NHL announced that one division will consist of only Canadian teams. There are currently seven teams based in Canada.
"In reaching agreement on the format for the 2020-21 season, the NHL and NHLPA determined that the ongoing closure of the United States-Canada border required realignment and also sought to minimize travel as much as possible by shifting to exclusively intradivisional play," the league said on its website. The postseason is expected to conclude in mid-July, which would allow the NHL to resume a normal hockey schedule in 2021-2022.
In an age when hand-washing and sanitizing has become top of mind for everyone around the world, a new solution has emerged in Japan that allows people to do a quick wash and safely clean smartphones all while they’re out and about on the streets of Tokyo. The new high-tech hand-washing stations were rolled out over the weekend and allow people to stop and do a quick wash, Reuters reported. The stations are also equipped with little compartments that can zap a mobile phone with U.V. light for 20-30 seconds, allowing it to be disinfected as a person is hand-washing. Moreover, the station doesn’t rely on a constant supply of fresh water. Instead, it cleans the water being used. The CEO of the company behind the technology said to think about the station as a giant water filtration plant shrunk down to a tiny size. Watch the video below to see it in action.
Apple has announced that it will shut all 53 of its California stores following a surge of cases in the state. The company also announced that 16 stores in the United Kingdom would be closed due to new restrictions issued by the U.K. government, according to Reuters. “Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” an Apple spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. It is unclear when those stores will reopen, Reuters reported.
New cases and fatalities trended downward a little from last week’s historic highs, but the numbers were still significant and added to a worsening problem throughout the country. The U.S added 189,099 new cases on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and another 1,509 deaths were recorded nationwide. The U.S. death toll now stands at more than 317,000 and there have been 17.8 million cumulative cases since the first was recorded back in late January. California, Tennessee and New York were the states that saw the largest uptick in cases on Sunday. Meanwhile, overseas, the U.K. reported more than 36,000 cases – second most in the world behind the U.S. For a look at how the virus has been spreading in the U.S. and globally, watch the video below.
A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government's announcement. France banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday, including trucks carrying freight through the tunnel under the English Channel or from the port of Dover on England's south coast. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
As fears mount regarding a reported new variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe are working quickly to suspend travel to the country. France on Sunday announced it was suspending passenger and human-handled freight transport from the UK for 48 hours, The Guardian reported. Germany, Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands also introduced bans on arrivals from the U.K., according to The Guardian. The new strain of the virus has forced the U.K. government to force southeast England into a tier 4 lockdown, which means residents must stay at home during Christmas and not gather with members of other households. The new variant of the coronavirus was first reported in the country in September, according to The Guardian. About 21 million in England and Wales are affected by the latest lockdown measures. Watch the video below for more.
Vivek Murthy, the incoming US surgeon general under the Biden administration, is warning that widespread distribution of the coronavirus vaccine may not happen in the U.S. until mid-summer or early fall. Pfizer, Moderna and health officials, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, have previously said mass distribution could happen as soon as April 2021, Yahoo News reported. "When it comes to the vaccine timeline, we all want the vaccine to be delivered as quickly, as fairly as possible, and you can be sure that every day and night, that myself and others on the Biden team are working toward that,” Murthy said. "But we also want to be realistic about the timeline.”
A panel of advisers to the CDC is recommending that frontline essential workers and people age 75 and older should be next in line to receive coronavirus vaccines. According to The New York Times, that includes emergency responders, teachers and grocery store employees, which would tally up to about 30 million essential workers. Healthcare workers across the US have already been receiving vaccines, and CVS and Walgreens have launched campaigns to vaccinate nursing home residents in mass. The panel of advisers previously hinted at a much larger group of essential workers that would be considered in the next round of vaccines, equating to about 87 million people. Because of the limited supply and the urgency for the elderly to be vaccinated, however, they narrowed down the list to only the most high-risk workers.
Northampton County’s Gracedale nursing home in Pennsylvania is offering a financial incentive for its employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Employees that receive the vaccine will also get a one-time payment of $750, Lehigh Valley Live reports. The county council made the decision to approve the incentives this week because they had reason to believe some staff members were unwilling to receive the vaccine due to how quickly it was developed. The county will need to use up to $490,000 from federal CARES act funding to provide the incentive to all 700 employees. “Gracedale is the largest nursing home under one roof in Pennsylvania. At one point this year, 85% of the people who died from COVID-19 as a diagnosis lived in a long-term care facility,” County Executive Lamont McClure said. “If we want to save lives and livelihoods -- and I’m thinking of restaurants and bars here -- we need to get residents and employees in long-term care facilities vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Just two days after the FDA granted the Moderna vaccine emergency use approval in the U.S., rollout of the vaccine began on Sunday. The Moderna vaccine is now the second vaccine for the coronavirus to receive emergency use approval in the U.S., following the Pfizer vaccine which was approved first. Healthcare supply chain company McKesson is shipping out the vaccine from its distribution centers in Mississippi and Kentucky, according to NBC News. The company says the first doses should be delivered as early as Monday. The company has partnered with UPS and FedEx to distribute the vaccine. “We are honored to be a partner with the U.S. government and other private-sector companies such as Moderna to support in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary supply kits,” McKesson CEO Brian Tyler said.
On Saturday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new recommendations regarding the coronavirus vaccine for those with a history of allergies. The recommendations suggest that people who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, also known as anaphylaxis, to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get that vaccine. "CDC has learned of reports that some people have experienced severe allergic reactions—also known as anaphylaxis—after getting a COVID-19 vaccine," the CDC said on their website. Symptoms of anaphylaxis can include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea, and dizziness. If an individual does experience anaphylaxis after their initial coronavirus shot, the CDC says they should not get the second shot. The CDC recommends that vaccine providers monitor all people for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine; those with a history of severe allergic reactions should be monitored for 30 minutes.
A medical staff member receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Barzilai Medical Center in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Nurse manager Tiffany Dover received the Pfizer vaccine at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday and was giving a press briefing when started to feel dizzy then proceeded to pass out, according to the Daily Mail. “All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine,” Dover said. “And I know that it’s really … Sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy.” One of the doctors behind her caught her as she passed out approximately 17 minutes after receiving the inoculation. “It just hit me all of a sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented, but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Dover said after recovering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fainting may occur after various types of vaccinations and medical procedures sometimes due to pain or anxiety.
Belgium is now following suit behind the Netherlands with a 24-hour ban on flights and trains from Britain starting on Monday as a “precaution” against a new strain of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Sunday. The Prime Minister said the initial ban would last a day “because the scientific consultation is still ongoing," on the variant. “Of course, that could be extended should it appear that we have more conclusive data,” he said. The Netherlands declared the first ban on flights from the U.K. that could run until January 1. The government said it is also in talks with the French government to closely monitor people arriving from the U.K. by car and will ramp up checks at the border, according to Politico. People arriving from the U.K. are required to quarantine — something they faced regardless under Belgium's current travel rules — and authorities will ramp up checks on compliance. On Saturday U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new lockdown restrictions in London and south-east England in response to the new coronavirus strain.
COVAX said Friday that it has secured commitments for 2 billion doses in nearly 200 nations, doubling its existing supply, according to UPI. The global initiative seeks fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries and is co-led by the World Health Organization. It said that it gained new commitments for 500 million doses of a vaccine being tested by Johnson & Johnson and 170 million from one by AstraZeneca, both of which are now in development. “We now have safe and effective vaccines that can protect against COVID-19 and clear a pathway to securing 2 billion doses for the populations at greatest rip all around the world,” Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. With these additional commitments, all 190 participating COVAX nations will have access to a coronavirus vaccine in the first half of 2021 should the vaccines be approved.
Despite strict lockdown measures going into effect in parts of the U.K. to end the year, British Airways will not be offering refunds to passengers that cannot lawfully take their trips, Bloomberg reported. Regulators are now investigating their airlines decision to not issue refunds. Instead, British Airways has opted to offer only a voucher or rebooking to customers. In contrast, EasyJet Plc announced on Saturday that the company will offer refunds to customers due to the new restrictions on travel. “Some airlines like EasyJet have mostly been doing the right thing and offering refunds, while others like BA only offer the option of a voucher or a rebooking,” Rory Boland, travel editor at consumer advocacy group Which? said. “The CMA [Competition and Markets Authority] investigation is looking precisely into this, as the wording for Tier 4 restrictions indicates these are legal requirements, not guidance so you should be due a refund.”
Scientists in the U.K. have identified a new strain of the coronavirus that they say is up to 70% more infectious than the original, but the vaccine should still work in preventing infection. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain is not expected to be any more deadly than the original virus, and the vaccine should still work effectively to prevent infection, according to Reuters. Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said they believe the variant of the virus may be in other countries already as well. “This virus has taken off. It’s moving fast and it’s leading inevitably to a sharp increase in hospital admissions,” Vallance said. “There is no evidence it causes a more severe disease, causes more hospitalization, causes more trouble than the other virus, it basically looks similar.”
Despite government advisors preparing for the potential of a future shortage of antibody drugs to treat COVID-19, doctors are reporting a lack of demand for the drugs. According to The Associated Press, red tape, staffing shortages, testing delays and skepticism are keeping many doctors and patients from using the drugs, and only 5 to 20% of the doses allocated by the federal government have actually been used as a result. As more and more cases are reported in the coming weeks, government advisers anticipate that a shortage of the drugs are just on the horizon, and hospitals will need to set up a lottery-like system to determine who will receive the treatments.
Anthony Fauci said on CNN, protecting children is very "important" which is why the COVID-19 vaccine has not been administered to them yet. "It's important to preserve the safety of children. We are very concerned that we want to make sure we emphasize the safety of vaccines so when you get a new vaccine you generally want to show the safety and the efficacy in an adult population," Fauci said. "Once you do, then you start doing trials, maybe a couple months later in the children so that you can quickly as possible get them the vaccine. So the reason why you're not hearing about our vaccinating children right now is because we want to wait a month or two." According to Fauci, officials are looking at starting some trials in children in January. “We'll start with children who are a bit older and work our way down so that hopefully within a few months, we'll be able to tell children, what I know we'll be able to say, the vaccine is safe and effective in you and we're anxious to get you vaccinated,” Fauci said.
The Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois is temporarily pausing COVID-19 vaccinations after workers experienced adverse reactions. Since Thursday, four team members experienced reactions shortly after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, according to Fox32 Chicago. Their symptoms included tingling and elevated heart rates, the hospital said in a statement. Three of the team members are now home and doing well, while one employee is receiving additional treatment, the hospital reported. The hospital said it is temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell out of an abundance of caution, which will allow them time to better understand what may have caused the reactions. "We have eight other vaccination locations in Illinois and three in Wisconsin and are continuing at those sites as planned with no disruption," the hospital said, noting that "reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination."
A Fairbanks, Alaska clinician suffered anaphylactic symptoms shortly after being given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which makes this the third Alaska health care worker to suffer an adverse reaction to the new drug, Reuters reported. The clinician started showing symptoms about 10 minutes after being vaccinated on Thursday.
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history continues. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Walgreens and CVS both said Friday that they are administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents and staff across the U.S., according to UPI. These are among the first to be distributed in the U.S. to people other than healthcare workers, Walgreens said. The effort is being coordinated with the CDC, which is involving pharmacies in the national vaccination effort.
Rep. Cedric Richmond tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a rally in Atlanta with President-elect Joe Biden, his transition team announced Thursday — two days after the event. Richmond, who was named as incoming director of the White House Office of Public engagement and was previously a national co-chair to the Biden campaign, has shown symptoms of COVID-19 and will be isolating following his diagnosis, according to UPI. Richmond had traveled separately from Biden to the event, and their interaction at the event was limited, the transition team added.
The Food and Drug Administration formally authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health on Friday. The move marks the world’s first authorization of Moderna and the U.S.’s second COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal. Both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines work “better than we almost dared to hope,” NIH Director Dr. Frances Collins told The Associated Press. “Science is working here, sciences has done something amazing.” Moderna has about 5.9 million doses ready to be shipped across the nation over the weekend, according to Operation Warp Speed, the government’s vaccine development program. Like with the Pfizer vaccine, health workers and nursing home residents will receive the first of the Moderna vaccine doses before other essential workers and vulnerable groups.
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab tech Sendy Puerto processes blood samples from study participants in the specimen processing lab￼, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. The volunteers are taking part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Miami is one of 89 cities around the U.S. that's testing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Friday that if the Fighting Irish are chosen to make the College Football Playoff, the team would consider not playing if families are not allowed to attend the semifinal game, ESPN reported. “I’m not sure we’ll play in the playoffs if the parents can’t be there,” Kelly said during a Zoom call previewing the ACC championship game. “Why would we play if you can’t have families at the game?” College Football Playoff said it expected to keep one of the sites at the Rose Bowl stadium— a site currently under stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles. The county's public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told ESPN last month that sporting events will remain “spectator-free” after the count announced the order. The coach of the team from South Bend, Indiana, said he would have been in favor of the Rose Bowl Game being moved to another site entirely where parents could attend the game.
The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking civil fines of $15,000 and $7,500 against two airline passengers accused of assaulting flight attendants who instructed the passengers to wear face masks. The announcement from the FAA came on Friday and the proposed penalties originate from two separate incidents dating back to August. Despite requests by airline unions, the FAA has declined to make wearing a face covering a federal rule — however, it also said civil penalties can be imposed against people who assault or threaten others on a flight, according to The Associated Press. Both incidents involved had reportedly involved the passenger assaulting and/or threatening others.
As it did during Thanksgiving, Zoom said it will not limit the length of calls on its platforms during the upcoming holidays. The platform that has been a staple of many households worldwide since the pandemic took hold said it will not enforce its call limit of 40 minutes for free subscribers. This covers the end of Hannukah, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, Reuters reported. Alphabet's Google Meet video service will also lift its time limit on calls for free users during the holidays, Reuters said.
The United States continued to rapidly add new coronavirus cases on Thursday, piling up more than 233,000 during the 24-hour period. Along with that, another 3,270 fatalities were attributed to COVID-19, bringing the national death toll above 310,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, since the outbreak began, the world reached the 75 million cumulative cases mark on Friday. Over that time, the global death toll has exceeded 1.6 million and more than 42 million have recovered from the illness. Here’s a look at how the virus has been spreading around the U.S. and the world in recent days.
Legendary singer and songwriter Paul McCartney told The Sun newspaper in London that he would be among the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot. The music icon, now 78, told The Sun that the vaccine will help Britain get out of the pandemic. “The vaccine will get us out of this. I think we’ll come through it, I know we’ll come through, and it’s great news about the vaccine. I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed," McCartney told The Sun. McCartney will be among the third tier of people eligible to get vaccinated along with other people over 75 years of age, The Sun said. McCartney's comments came as the U.K. seeks to raise public confidence in taking the vaccine. Polls in England show 76 percent of residents are planning to get the vaccine, while 8 percent do not want the shot, The Sun said.
Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine made another stride forward on Thursday after an influential Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel backed the vaccine on Thursday.The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted almost unanimously with 20 in favor and one abstention, to recommend that the agency authorize the vaccine. The FDA is expected to agree with the committee’s recommendation and an emergency authorization is expected by Friday, according to NBC News. Dr. Michael Kurilla, an infectious disease expert with the National Institutes of Health, was the member of the panel who abstained from the vote. His reasoning was that he felt felt the question that the committee had voted on — “Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 18 years of age and older?” — was too broad.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm -- especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
After securing two additional COVID-19 vaccines in advance from AstraZeneca and Novavax, the New Zealand government announced on Thursday that every resident will be able to be vaccinated. “We now have agreements in place with four providers, covering three different types of vaccine technology and we have secured more than enough doses to cover our entire population plus the Pacific,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Officials announced they would also provide free doses to its neighboring nations of Tokelau, Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu, should they want them. Should the vaccines prove safe and effective, the vaccination process is expected to begin early next year. “Currently, given we have no community transmission, the first group who will be immunized are those most at risk of being exposed to COVID-19,” Minister of Health Andrew Little said. “This includes the border and MIQ workforce, the COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers and their household contacts. This will further strengthen our border.”
New Zealand has managed to keep community spread of the virus low in part by closing its borders, preventing tourists from contributing to the transmission rate. Only 43 new cases have been reported in New Zealand within the past 48 hours, all at the border, according to the nation’s Ministry of Health. The last instance of community transmission was on Nov. 18. The nation has recorded only 2,100 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and 25 deaths. Vaccines are expected to start to be distributed to the general public starting during the second half of the year.
A new lockdown in Northern Ireland will go into effect one day after Christmas, the BBC reported. The lockdown will include the closure of non-essential retail stores and hair salons, and pubs, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to operate takeout only services. Sporting events, including professional ones, are also canceled. ”The health service would be completely crushed in January if we didn't intervene now, so while this is draconian, it's about saving lives," Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said, recognizing that despite its necessity, the lockdown will be “disappointing” for many people. "We've never been in such a bad position as we are now, and will be in January if this didn't happen now,” she said.
Some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus infections, following a steady incline in cases during the fall, The Associated Press reported. States including Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have all reported a decrease in positive COVID-19 tests over the past couple of weeks. In Iowa, the daily number of new cases decreased from almost 1,800 to about 1,250 over the past two weeks. In Nebraska, daily cases decreased from 1,800 to less than 1,300. However, a lot of Midwestern states are still experiencing high numbers of deaths and hospitalizations from and earlier surge of cases. In Iowa, deaths have continued to increase, to an average of 79 a day, up from 28 daily deaths two weeks ago.
“I’m feeling so happy and relieved and optimistic and everything that I haven’t been really feeling for a long time now,” British actor Ian McKellen, 81, told Bloomberg after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The The two-time Oscar nominee added that he would continue to wear a mask and social distance, but that the vaccine meant that he could imagine going back to work and mixing with people. “It’s a very happy day this, I’m a bit euphoric, actually,” McKellen said. He continued to pay tribute to the U.K. National Health Service. “I’m a little bit older than the NHS, but when I was a kid having good medical treatment available, when it was needed, what a wonderful notion.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease doctor, won’t be celebrating Christmas with his three daughters this year. This is the first time since his daughters were born that Fauci won’t get to celebrate Christmas with them, as he is following the safety guidelines that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “I’m going to be with my wife – period,” Fauci told The Washington Post. “The Christmas holiday is a special holiday for us because Christmas Eve is my birthday … And they are not going to come home … That’s painful. We don’t like that. But that’s just one of the things you’re going to have to accept as we go through this unprecedented challenging time.” Fauci, who will turn 80 on Christmas Eve, warns that Christmas celebrations could have even worse consequences than Thanksgiving when millions of Americans traveled to see their families. With the Holidays approaching, he recommended everyone to “stay home as much as you can, keep your interactions to the extent possible to members of the same household … This cannot be business as usual this Christmas because we’re already in a very difficult situation, and we’re going to make it worse, if we don’t do something about it.”
On Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention reported 22 COVID-19-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, marking the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic. The country’s death toll is now at 634, while more than 1,000 infections were added in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 46,453 across the country. Of the 12,209 patients who are currently infected with the virus, 242 are in serious or critical condition, according to The Associated Press. Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the government is considering raising the social distancing guidelines to a Level 3, the highest level, Arirang News reported. Under this level, large retail shops, as well as beauty salons will be asked to close – only pharmacies and small retail shops that sell household essentials will be allowed to remain open. In addition, indoor dining will also be prohibited under the new level. Watch the report below for more details.
Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine are able to hold extra doses, increasing the United States' supply by up to 40%. “Given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told POLITICO. Although Pfizer’s vials are only supposed to hold five doses, pharmacists have found a way to squeeze in six, and in some cases, even seven doses of the vaccine. The increase in supply comes as the U.S. government hopes to receive extra shots of the vaccine early next year. According to Alex Azar, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the administration is negotiating with Pfizer for more than the 100 million doses it originally promised. However, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that that number of shots cannot be provided until next summer.
The Elysee Palace announced on Thursday that President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. Macron, 42, will be isolating for seven days following his positive diagnosis, according to his office. He now joins a list of other world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who have all tested positive for the virus in the past.
In this Dec.12, 2020 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 video conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP, File)
The United States recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic yet on Wednesday as 3,656 fatalities were recorded across the country, according to figures tracked by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. As of early Thursday morning the total death toll had eclipsed 307,000 and the country was on the cusp of reaching 17 million cumulative cases since the pandemic began. Watch the video below for an update on the pandemic in the U.S. and around the world.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be taking their oaths on Jan. 20, 2021, with a different backdrop than normally presented at a presidential inauguration. The event will take place outside of the U.S. Capitol building as organizers of the inauguration plan to shape the event to comply with COVID-19 protocols, The Associated Press reported. As a result of the new vaccine not being available to the general public, Biden’s team urged supporters to not come to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the inauguration. “The pandemic is continuing to have a significant public health impact across the nation,” Dr. David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner who had been named as chief medical advisor for the inauguration, told the AP. “We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends and communities.”
Although the U.S., Canada and the U.K. have started to distribute coronavirus vaccines, poorer countries will face a long waiting time, The Associated Press reported. The COVAX initiative, which was created to ensure vaccine availability worldwide, has only secured a small fraction of the 2 billion doses it hopes to buy and distribute next year. Additionally, COVAX has yet to confirm any deals to distribute the vaccines and it is $5 billion short for the purchase of the doses needed for next year. “It’s simple math,” Arnaud Bernaert, head of global health at the World Economic Forum, told The Associated Press. “COVAX has not secured enough doses and the way the situation may unfold is they will probably only get those doses fairly late.” Of the 12 billion doses expected to be produced next year, 9 billion shots have already been reserved by richer countries, which reinforces the imbalance.
Currently, COVAX’s only confirmed agreement is for up to 200 million doses, with an option to re-order several times that number of additional doses, according to James Fulker, spokesman for GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance. These doses will come from the Serum Institute of India, which is expected to produce the majority of the vaccines for developing countries. “We don’t have anything beyond that in writing,” Fulker told the AP. “If they want more, they’ll have to place more orders.”
Operation Santa Clause is a program that was launched to help provide toys and other items to rural Alaska. Each year, the program helped deliver gifts to two or three selected villages, based on hardships that played a role for the community that year. Stevens Village, a community of about 30 people, was one of the villages selected this year for the program. But as the coronavirus continues to spread around the community, trucks couldn't arrive to the event and the annual school party could not be held. Instead, the Alaska National Guard came to ensure the tradition could still be done. Townspeople rushed to the airstrip on snowmobiles to help unload the wrapped gifts for everyone in the community and while the tradition was scaled back, the program was still able to bring joy to a village in need.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a new daily record for the state. “Today marks a somber milestone in Nevada with 57 deaths reported today – a record high. That’s another 57 Nevadans who will be missed by loved ones this holiday seasons,” Sisolak wrote on Twitter. The record comes as Nevada has reported an average of 2,138 daily cases over the past two weeks, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 194,098. With the holidays approaching, Sisolak urged all Nevadans to follow the recommended safety measures to slow the spread of the virus. “Avoid gatherings. Stay home as much as possible. Be aware of social distancing & always wear a mask if you have to be around others. Choose takeout or delivery to limit exposure while also supporting our small businesses. The choices we all make will make a difference,” Sisolak added.
An advisor to Italy’s health ministry has called for drastic changes to coronavirus restrictions in order to avoid a “national tragedy” after the national statistics bureau ISTAT said deaths this year would be the highest since World War II, Reuters reported. Walter Ricciardi, the advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, told the television channel la7 on Tuesday evening that the government, which was considering tightening restrictions over the winter holidays, should lock down the main cities completely. “We are in a war situation, people don’t realize it, but the last time we had this many deaths, bombs were dropping on our cities during the war,” Ricciardi said. ISTAT head Gian Carlo Blangiardo said on Tuesday that the overall deaths in Italy would exceed 700,000 compared to 2019’s 647,000 — a difference of over 50,000. As of Tuesday, Italy’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 65,857, the fifth highest in the world, Reuters highlighted. “The last time something like this happened was in 1994 when we were at the height of the Second World War,” Blangiardo told RAI state television. “The Netherlands has locked down with half our deaths, Germany has locked down with a third of them — I don’t understand this hesitation. If we don’t take adequate measures, we are heading for a national tragedy.”
Should receiving the COVID-19 vaccine be compulsory? German Chancellor Angela Merkel brought up the possibility, but on Wednesday said, “We don't want to make vaccinations compulsory,” according to DW, a German news organization. Merkel acknowledged that "there are people who don't want to get vaccinated" and cautioned that if the number of people not willing to be vaccinated is high enough, "we will have to wear masks for a very long time." Merkel’s comments come as the death toll in Germany soared to record heights and as the nation entered a tougher national lockdown that’s set to extend right through the holidays until Jan. 10. Germany’s death toll stands at more than 23,000. Watch below to see a video clip of Merkel’s remarks.
As friends and families across Europe make plans to gather for the holidays, the World health Organization has urged people to celebrate outdoors or for people to wear masks indoors in a well-ventilated space. Despite the “fragile progress” made by COVID-19 regulations and the emerging vaccines, the warning comes amid a high risk of further resurgence during the first weeks and even months, of 2021. “We will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it,” the advisory says.
Among WHO's advice was:
-
Countries should carefully consider adapting the set up of seasonal activities such as skiing to remove the possibility of crowding
-
Religious services should be held outside whenever possible or be limited in size and duration, with physical distancing, ventilation, hand hygiene and mask use
-
If a gathering can’t be held outside, wear a mask and social distance, even around friends and family
-
For those traveling, avoid transportation that may be crowded and adhere to guidance from authorities
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has begun to quarantine after coming into contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported citing the State Department. However, Pompeo reportedly tested negative for the virus. It is unclear when Pompeo came into contact with the individual CNN said. Pompeo was reportedly scheduled to meet with Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be the secretary of state in the new administration. CNN said it was unclear if the two will meet virtually now.
President-elect Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he is planning to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus at NIAID Director Anthony Fauci’s advice. Biden, who is 78 and set to be inaugurated as president next month, is in a high-risk category. "I want to make sure we do it by the numbers and when I do it, you'll have notice and we'll do it publicly,” he said. "Dr. Fauci recommends I get the vaccine sooner than later." Front line health workers began receiving the shots on Monday. Below, watch a clip of Biden’s remarks to reporters.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has ordered an additional 5,000 body bags as the coronavirus death toll is expected to continue climbing sharply there, ABC News reported. Newsom also said the state has dozens of refrigerated trucks on standby and he described this phase of the pandemic as the “most intense” yet. Indeed, in the Los Angeles area alone, during a one-month period from Nov. 9 to Dec. 10,” average daily hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 increased 312%,” the Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported. California tallied 32,326 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday – a number Newsom described as “historically high.”
With just three weeks left in its regular season, the NFL has made a decision on its upcoming postseason in terms of where games will be played. Unlike how the NHL, MLB and NBA conducted their postseasons, playoff games will not be held in a bubble, or centralized locations, according to ESPN, which cited a league memo. However, teams will still be allowed to house players in hotels on a volunteer basis, according to the ESPN report.
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officers reportedly has been against using the bubble method, due in part because of the size of NFL teams. According to ESPN, Sills has also spoken about how the chance for an outbreak within a team could be higher if an infection broke out with all the players and coaches together under one roof.
Deaths and new cases in the U.S. continue to pile up unabated, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University. On Tuesday, more than 198,000 new cases were tallied across the nation and 3,019 deaths were counted. All told, the U.S. death toll is above 303,000 and there have been more than 16.7 million cumulative cases recorded. Here’s a look at the global numbers and below a glance at how the virus is spreading throughout the nation and beyond.
• Total cases: 73,646,022
• Total fatalities: 1,639,061
• Total recoveries: 41,742,224
Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, will enter quarantine after having come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. According to The Jerusalem Post, the prime minter tested negative for the virus on Sunday and Monday but will remain in self-isolation for five days. Although this marks the third time Netanyahu has gone through self-isolation, he has never tested positive for the virus.
For most of 2020, Singapore's borders have been mostly shut from the rest of the world as the coronavirus spread around the globe. The country will lightly ease restrictions on the border, allowing a limited number of business, official, and other high economic value travelers from around the world to travel to Singapore under a bubble, according to Reuters. With the World Economic Forum set to take place in the country just five months from now, these measures may be a glimpse into how the forum may be handled for visitors. The forum is usually in the Swiss ski resort of Davos but was moved over coronavirus safety. The new measure was announced by the city-state's trade minister Chan Chun Sing and is expected to start in late January. Visitors will be tested regularly and must stay in bubbles of five people in a segregated facility.
With only two months before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training, a final decision has not been made on the season's start date. Major League Baseball executives and owners want players to be vaccinated before arriving to spring training and would like the 2021 season to be delayed until May, even if it means shortening the season to 140 or fewer games. The Major League Baseball Players Association, believing it proved a year ago that teams can safely adapt to protocols, wants the season to start on time and play all 162 games with full pay. With every day lost on the schedule, players will lose about $25 million in salaries, according to USA Today. In the 60-game season that started July 23, they were paid just 33% of their salaries. The union doesn’t want another pay cut, saying it proved last year they can abide by the safety protocols. “Knowing what I know about last season,’’ Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, “I feel that the 2021 season can be played in full. I’m hopeful for that. I’m just proud of everyone in the industry, from top to bottom, made that adjustment and made it work. We got to the finish line, there was a world champion for the 2020 season."
A 28-year-old Scotsman was sentenced to four weeks in jail on Monday after an unusual instance of flouting COVID-19 restrictions. After buying a Jet Ski on Thursday, Dale Mclaughlan set out for what he thought would be a 40-minute trip from the southwestern coast of Scotland to where his girlfriend lived on the Isle of Man. But bad weather on the Irish Sea caused the trip to last about four and a half hours, Mclaughlan told authorities. To add to the trouble, he had never ridden a Jet Ski before. After reaching his girlfriend’s house and enjoying the weekend together, Mclaughlan was arrested and later charged with one count of violating the Isle of Man’s coronavirus restrictions, according to The New York Times. The island is currently closed to nonresidents, except for those who have special permission. However, Mclaughlan arrived without entry permission, didn’t declare his arrival and didn’t self-isolate, Howard Quayle, the chief minister of the Isle of Man, said.
Since the start of the pandemic, millions have fled New York City to live elsewhere, while millions with lower incomes have taken their place. An income loss of $34 million resulted from those moving out, according to Reuters. Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 7, about 3.57 million people left the city and 3.5 million who earned lower average incomes moved into the city. Thomas Walle, CEO and co-founder of Unacast, who released the findings, said, “Maybe the greater impact is how the population is changing and how the demographics are changing." In addition, a report by StreetEasy found vacancies have gone up while rent has dropped in high-end neighborhoods despite rent increasing in more affordable neighborhoods.
The directors of five of the largest Swiss hospitals have addressed the country’s health minister, asking for stricter measures to target the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reported. The directors of the university hospitals of Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lausanne and Geneva wrote a letter to Health Minister Alain Berset, which stated that the pandemic was forcing them to postpone other important, life-threatening surgeries and that intensive care units are nearing capacity. At the five hospitals, more than 4,000 surgeries have had to be postponed since October, as new daily cases of the virus are averaging around 5,000 recently. In addition, about 1.3% of the country’s population has been infected in the last 28 days.“I am very worried. The situation is very tense – the intensive care units in Bern, Zurich and Aaragu are now nearly completely occupied and the number of cases is increasing,” Gregor Zuend, who works at Zurich University Hospital, told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned on Monday that if the state’s coronavirus positivity doesn’t change, the state could be heading toward another shutdown similar to the one during the spring. “If we don’t change the trajectory, we head back to a shutdown and that is something to worry about,” he said, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio weighed in on a possible shutdown for the city, saying it would “very much resemble what we saw in the spring.” This would include the shutdown of non-essential businesses. Cuomo cited the hospitals’ “Surge and Flex” program along with reducing elective surgeries in affected areas as a way to prevent the numbers from expanding and pushing the state into a shutdown. He also begged people to stop having holiday gatherings, saying, “living room spread” is responsible for 74% of cases. The comments come after New Yorkers were among the first people in the country to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Museo de arte sacro de Bilbao, located in Spain, has adjusted its usual nativity scene for the times. The museum now features its figures wearing masks along with signs as reminders to social distance and wash hands. Small masks have been placed over the faces of many figures as other COVID-19 related decorations flourished the museum to help spread awareness on ways to help stop coronavirus spread. Medical gloves, hand sanitizing stations, and even toilet paper can be found as decoration at the museum. Watch the video below for more.
With temperatures slightly below freezing, intensive care unit nurse Heidi Kukla, center, sits next to a snowbank as she is injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside the Elliot Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
With the nation’s largest vaccination campaign underway, the Food and Drug Administration is working on approving a second vaccine for emergency use. According to the FDA, a preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, leaving it on the verge of emergency-use approval. The Associated Press reported. The vaccine, proven to be more than 94% effective, could soon join Pfizer and BioNtech’s vaccine, which is currently being distributed across the country after it received authorization from the FDA last week. On Thursday, a panel of outside experts will offer their recommendation and a final FDA decision is expected shortly after.
Most Japanese residents want the upcoming Olympic Games further delayed or outright canceled as the already-postponed event is scheduled to take place in July. Since this summer, sentiment has had little shift from showing a majority of people do not want the event held this summer. National broadcaster NHK released a poll on Thursday that showed 27% support for holding the games in 2021, while 32% said they want a cancellation and 31% wanting further postponement. Earlier in the year, Olympic organizers and Japanese officials ruled out the possibility of further delay. The Olympics are scheduled to begin July 23, 2021 despite unchanged public opinion.
According to data from the California Department of Public Health, capacity at intensive care units in Southern California is at 2.7% while capacity at ICUs in San Joaquin Valley is at 0.0%. The limited capacity at ICUs across the state comes as California is reporting an increase in infections, with 26,115 new cases reported on Monday. Across the country, 193,454 new cases and 1,311 new fatalities were reported on Monday. Watch this video from Johns Hopkins University for the latest on the pandemic in the U.S.
Canada became one of the first countries to distribute its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, The Associated Press reported. A large portion of the country's initial 30,000 doses of the vaccine were expected to cross the border on Monday, with up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine set to be delivered this month. Among the first Canadians to receive the first doses of the vaccine were five front-line workers in Ontario. “This is a victory day for science,” Dr. Kevin Smith, president of Toronto’s University Health Network, told the AP. “Here we are breaking the back of this horrible virus.” On Monday, Ontario reported 1,940 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths, while Quebec reported 1,620 new cases and 25 new fatalities.
On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a five-day full lockdown starting on Dec. 31. The mandate comes as daily coronavirus deaths in Turkey hit a record of 229, while 29,617 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Reuters. Erdogan added that the stay-at-home mandate would begin at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain in effect until Jan. 4, 2021.
Coronavirus lockdown orders and rules limiting capacity have shattered the restaurant industry across the globe. A crowd of around 1,000 people pleaded for respite, for more financial aid from the government and for those forced by the government to close, to be allowed to earn a living again. The cash reserves that French chef Michel Solignac has saved over the decades has carried the business through the shutdowns, but the little that’s left will be gone within six months if the restaurant can’t reopen and bring back paying customers soon, Solignac says. “A sledgehammer blow,” Solignac said. “We have to cling on." Wearing his tall white chef’s hat, the 63-year-old joined a protest Monday in Paris with bosses and workers from France’s catering, hotel, event management and other service industries that are hanging on by a thread.
Dozens of businesses in Pennsylvania are remaining open, despite strict orders from Gov. Tom Wolf to close down until Jan. 4. The newest lockdown restrictions in the state began on Saturday and included the closure of indoor dining, gyms, casinos and theaters, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Despite the restrictions, many gyms and restaurants have posted on social media that they are going to forgo the orders from the governor. “We have been fighting since March to keep everyone working so they can provide for their families, and we just cannot give up now and let our people go two weeks before Christmas,” the Proper Brewing Company in Quakertown said on social media. A spokesperson for Wolf said the administration is prepared to double down on enforcing the restrictions on “chronic violators” to ensure the restrictions are being followed. “I am asking everybody to work with us to stop the spread of this dangerous virus in Pennsylvania,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said on Monday.
A ban on indoor dining is now in effect in New York City and will last for at least two weeks, which leaves residents dining outdoors -- However, the biggest snow and ice storm in years is forecast to bring at least six inches of snow on Wednesday. The city's sanitation department said if they issue a snow alert, which is put in place when an inch or more of snow or ice is in the forecast, outdoor dining will have to stop so the city can clear the streets of snow. "If we are in a snow alert, an official snow alert, outdoor dining must cease. So the restaurants can't serve inside those outdoor dining structures while we're in an alert status," Acting Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said. "Our goal with the restaurants is to get the messaging out early, let them know that if they can consolidate footprint that they may want to think about that and let them know that what they may want to do is take a look around, see what they can do to minimize the impact of what this snowfall will have on their operation." According to AccuWeather Meteorologists, this storm will almost certainly surpass the entirety of last winter’s snowfall totals for major cities such as New York City in one fell swoop.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced new lockdown restrictions on Monday for the Netherlands that would involve shutting down schools, nonessential stores, museums and gyms. The lockdown will begin at midnight and continue until Jan. 19, according to The Associated Press. The country of the Netherlands was in a two-month “partial lockdown” for two months prior. The partial lockdown included the closure of bars and restaurants but allowed them to continue operating as takeout restaurants. Rumors spread throughout the day on Monday that stores would close, and lines formed outside businesses as people prepared to lockdown. “It’s ridiculous at the moment,” Bart van der Wal said at the Tweede Kamer coffeeshop. “Everybody thinks the coffee shops will be closed tomorrow.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) is reportedly aware of a new variant of COVID-19 that came from England, the organization said on Monday. According to Reuters, the organization has seen no evidence that would lead experts to believe it behaves differently than the existing strains of the virus. “We are aware of this genetic variant reported in 1,000 individuals in England,” WHO’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan said. “Authorities are looking at its significance. We have seen many variants, this virus evolves and changes over time.”
Following an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, London is now expected to move into England's highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, Reuters reported. “We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant, but no matter its cause, we have to take swift and decisive action,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, according to Reuters. London has been in the second-highest tier since the U.K. government took new action to try to limit the spread of the virus earlier this month. Under the highest tier, bars and restaurants must close their doors and can only operate takeout services, Reuters said.
Skiers were able to hit the Catalonia slopes for the first time this season after the region in Spain eased up on its coronavirus restrictions. The region previously prevented people from traveling outside the municipality in which they reside, according to Reuters. Last season, ski resorts across Europe became a coronavirus hotspot in the early months of the pandemic. To combat a repeat of the previous season, many countries across the continent, including in France, Germany and Italy, are keeping their resorts closed. Switzerland and Austria are keeping their slopes open, however, along with Spain. “The important thing is to say that from today you can ski in Spain,” May Peus Espana, head of Spain’s winter sports federation, said. “Spanish snowsports are embarking on what is doubtless going to be an excellent season.”
About 27% of educators are considering leaving their jobs, taking leave or retiring early amid the pandemic, according to a new study. In addition, 77% say they are working more now than they were a year prior, 60% enjoy their job less and 59% said they don’t feel confident in the health and safety precautions of their district. Horace Mann Educators Corporation conducted a survey of 1,240 U.S. educators from K-12 public schools, CNBC reported. The report revealed that educators were already leaving their profession long before the pandemic due to financial pressures. Richard Milner, professor of education at Vanderbilt University was not surprised by the report and believes the number of educators leaving will continue to grow. “Many teachers are barely keeping their heads above water and we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be in this space,” he said.
Ambrose Dlamini, the prime minister of the African country of Eswatini, has died, government officials said over the weekend. The announcement came only four weeks after Dlamini, 52, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the BBC. He had been the prime minister since 2018, the BBC said. Eswatini, a tiny landlocked country in southern African formerly known as Swaziland, has recorded more than 6,700 coronavirus infections and 127 deaths. The country has a population of about 1 million, according to the BBC.
After initially testing positive around Nov. 16, Dlamini reportedly said he didn't have any symptoms and was feeling well. But by Dec. 1, he had taken to a hospital as his condition worsened, the BBC reported. The Eswatini government released a short statement saying that Dlamini died "while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa," and did not give any additional details.
Despite new restrictions in the capital of Seoul, South Korea reported 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a record high for the country. In response to the rising case count, the nation is now ramping up mass testing efforts, AFP reported. Seoul opened up 150 more testing centers throughout the city, and the possibility of even tighter restrictions looms, according to officials. South Korea has reported over 43,000 cases of COVID-19 and 587 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The nation has been looked at by others as a model for how to handle the pandemic. Watch the video embedded in the tweet below for more.
With the coronavirus pandemic still keeping global travel at a standstill, the concept of a travel bubble continues to remain the most practical concept for getting to and from nearby countries in different parts of the world. The countries of Australia and New Zealand are growing closer to initiating such a concept, Al Jazeera recently reported. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that her country's cabinet had agreed to open a quarantine-free trans-Tasman bubble during the first quarter of 2021, Al Jazeera reported. The decision is contingent on no significant outbreaks of the virus. A travel bubble between the two countries has been discussed for months and several regions in Australia have allowed many New Zealand residents to travel freely without quarantine for months. However, New Zealand hasn't followed suit. The country continues to require any international travelers to quarantine for two weeks, including those from Australia.
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York City, became the first American to officially receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was given FDA emergency approval late on Friday. The monumental occasion was live-streamed on social media platforms and took place as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looked on from a remote location. Once the shot was administered, a round of applause from onlookers broke out. Cuomo noted that Lindsay “didn’t flinch” when the shot was given, prompting Lindsay to compliment the nurse’s light touch. "It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine," Lindsay said of the experience. “This is the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cuomo said, adding, “But it’s a long tunnel.” According to The Associated Press, the effort to vaccinate the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic is the largest such campaign in U.S. history. Watch the momentous first vaccination below.
German officials on Monday recommended that residents opt out of Christmas shopping this year due to the pandemic. A new lockdown that will begin on Wednesday and run into January will close schools and most retail stores because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, The Associated Press reported. The existing restrictions that were already in place were not effective in curbing the spread of the virus, and the nation has continuously hit new records of daily infections in the past few weeks. In addition to Christmas shopping, officials are discouraging panic buying, instead asking residents to buy only what they need themselves. “I wish and I hope that people will only buy what they really need, like groceries,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said. “The faster we get these infections under control, the better it is for everyone.”
Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, appeared on CNN Monday morning and talked with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about his company’s ongoing negotiations with the U.S. government about another order of 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. “The U.S. government is asking (for) more. They have asked now for an additional 100 million doses from us,” Bourla told Gupta. Bourla said U.S. officials have asked for delivery of those doses to come in the second quarter. “We can provide them the additional 100 million doses, but right now most of that we can provide in the third quarter.” He added that Pfizer is “working very collaboratively with them to make sure that we can find ways to produce more or allocate the doses in the second quarter.” When Bourla was asked whether he has received the vaccine himself, he responded that he has not yet taken a dose. He said Pfizer has enlisted an ethical committee to analyze who should get the vaccine in the earliest stages and the committee has recommended he take the vaccine to build public confidence in the drug. Watch his full response to that question and a portion of the interview below.
The United State’s smallest state is having its largest current struggle with COVID-19 as Rhode Island continues to deal with a massive spike in recent cases. According to data from the CDC, the state has seen an average of 117.3 daily cases per capita in the past seven days, the most of any state. As of Monday morning, Rhode Island has seen a total of 70,818 infections and 1,509 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. Comparatively, the rest of New England has handled the virus particularly well as Vermont and New Hampshire rank first and fourth, respectively, for fewest total cases in the country.
Elsewhere around the world, here is a look at the latest global totals, according to data kept by researchers from Johns Hopkins University:
-
Total cases: 16,257,915
-
Total fatalities: 1,614,290
-
Total recoveries: 47,334,449