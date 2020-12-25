Two cases of a new COVID-19 strain linked to South Africa have been identified in the U.K., prompting the nation to announce restrictions on travel from the African country. The two instances were contacts of cases who had traveled to South Africa over the past few weeks, according to U.K. Health Minister Matt Hancock. “This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the U.K.,” Hancock said on Wednesday, the latter mentioned new strain referring to a different strain of the virus that had been recently discovered in Britain. The health minister notes that the actions taken include quarantining cases and close-contact cases found of the new strain in the U.K., implementing restrictions on travel from South Africa and asking anyone who has traveled to or been around someone who has traveled to South Africa to within the past two weeks to quarantine immediately. “We’ll be changing the law to get this legal effect imminently,” Hancock said. “Now, these measures are temporary while we investigate further this new strain.

Most experts doubt that the U.K. variant will have any great impact on vaccines , according to The New York Times, although it isn’t yet possible to entirely rule out any effect.

While there is concern over the transmissibility over the new strain from South Africa, experts are urging caution, saying that it would take years, not months, for the virus to evolve enough to render the current vaccines useless , according to The New York Times.

Viruses mutate, and the technology used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines -- which induces an immune response to only the spike protein carried by the coronavirus on its surface, essentially locking the virus out of cells -- are easier to adjust and update to keep pace with mutations than conventional vaccines, Trevor Bedford, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told The New York Times.