A Florida health care worker who fought severe coronavirus-related complications has been released from the hospital after nine months. Now, Rosa Felipe has a message for the public.
Just one day after the United Kingdom became the first country worldwide to administer doses of Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine, Canada's health regulator approved the vaccine on Wednesday. "Thanks to advances in science and technology, and an unprecedented level of global cooperation, today, Canada reached a critical milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with the authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine," Health Canada said in a statement Wednesday. The agency said it received Pfizer's vaccine on Oct. 8 and performed "thorough, independent review of the evidence." It then came to the conclusion the vaccine "meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada." Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with German company BioNTech, said last month that the vaccine was 95% effective after it completed its latest trials.
Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical advisor at Health Canada, said it was an exceptional day for Canada, according to The Associated Press. “This a momentous occasion. I mean the geek in me is amazed," Sharma said. "No one would have thought, even when we looked back at the first discovery of the virus, that less than a year later we would authorizing and distributing a vaccine.”
The excitement surrounding the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom is being met by some caution from British regulators, particularly for people who have a history of serious allergic reactions. On Tuesday, the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program, two individuals reported adverse reactions to the initial vaccine dose and the U.K. Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is investigating a potential link to a history of allergies, according to The Associated Press.
“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” said Stephen Powis, medical director for the NHS in England, said in a statement. “Both are recovering well.”
Sacramento County residents and businesses could soon face fines for violating COVID-19 orders. County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said on CapRadio's Insight that an ordinance being voted on by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday would only affect repeat offenders who blatantly disregard orders, CapRadio reports. "It's not for us to go out and willy-nilly dish out citations to every single business," Kasirye said. "And we know that, for the most part, most businesses have been complying. So it's going to be used in very selective situations." Under the new ordinance, residents would face penalties between $25 and $500 while businesses could be fined between $250 and $10,000. Kasirye said intensive care units in the region are expected to fall below 15% capacity soon, which would start the Gov. Newsom’s latest stay-at-home order. "From what the state has told us, we anticipate that probably within this week or early next week that we will hit the threshold," Kasirye said. CapRadio explains she said she understands this isn't easy on people, especially the owners of small businesses forced to close while others stay open. "I hear those complaints and I do hear the pain also but the goal is for us to reduce the movement of people and gathering of people and that's why you're seeing the orders that we have."
A nine-month battle with COVID-19 has ended in victory for Rosa Felipe but the journey from initial infection to walking out of Jackson Memorial Hospital will be life-altering. Felipe, who spent 15 years working at that very hospital as a technician, was deeply moved and appreciative of her life-saving care. She fought tears as she spoke to reporters outside the hospital. “Corona is real! The effects are real! But what’s more is the love that I’ve received here. The dedication from my doctors and all the staff here,” she said upon release, according to NBC Miami.
Felipe’s fight against the pandemic was complicated by underlying health conditions, including asthma and diabetes. The 41-year-old was intubated and spent two months in the intensive care unit, unable to move any of the muscles in her legs and stricken with immense pain in her back. The married mother of two was released after undergoing physical and occupational therapy, where she had to relearn how to walk and perform basic daily functions.
A Florida health worker who suffered severe coronavirus-related complications is released of the hospital for the first time in nine months. "The only thing that I can tell you is that this is real. Corona is real," Rosa Felipe tells reporters outside a Miami hospital. (AFP)
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series already has its first schedule changes just under 70 days before the next season begins. Two adjustments were announced on Tuesday, citing “challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic and the need for significant advance planning,” according to a NASCAR statement. The Cup and Xfinity Series races scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Auto Club Speedway, as well as the Camping World Truck Series race scheduled for Feb. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, all will move to the Daytona International Speedway road course on Feb. 19-21, NBC Sports reports. The rearrangement moves Homestead-Miami’s Cup and Xfinity races back by one week to Feb. 27-28; however, exact dates and times for Xfinity and Truck races at the Daytona road course and Homestead-Miami have not been announced. Homestead-Miami has confirmed that its new weekend will only allow a limited number of fans. The Daytona 500, the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, is on Feb. 14, 2021 and will have a limited number of fans in attendance.
The Michigan and Ohio State game has been canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the Wolverines' program over the past week, ESPN said the school reported. "The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals." Medical experts, health department officials and the university administration made the decision to call off the game that was originally scheduled for this weekend. "This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches, but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making,” Manuel said. The Wolverines had canceled a game against Maryland on Dec. 5 and paused all team activities. On Monday, the program was cleared for limited workouts and participated in those workouts, but the administration decided to cancel the upcoming game due to the increase in cases and the number of student-athletes in quarantine over the past week. Michigan says it will continue daily testing with hopes of getting back on the practice field when cleared by medical officials. According to ESPN, the cancellation of this game puts Ohio State at five total games played this season, which is under the threshold put forth by the Big Ten conference to compete in the conference championship game against Northwestern.
Recipients of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine should refrain from drinking alcohol for two months, Russia’s consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova said Tuesday. The instructions align with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova’s recommendations to avoid alcohol and immunosuppressants for 42 days since the two-shot vaccine is administered with a 21-day gap between doses.“The intake of alcohol needs to stop at least two weeks prior to immunization,” Popova said in an interview with Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda, according to The Moscow Times. She added that the recipients should then abstain from alcohol for 42 days after the first injection. “Immunity is being formed and one needs to take care,” Popova said. “It’s a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don’t drink alcohol.” She also advised against smoking before and after vaccination as tobacco smoke can irritate the lungs and skew immune responses.
Due to the record amount of hospitalizations being seen in Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered all indoor public places must require face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, group sizes will be lowered and hours of operation will be shortened. Counties will have the choice to opt-out if their conditions are at safe levels. The order will go into effect from Dec. 9 until Jan. 8 of next year. The state reported 128 new COVID-19 deaths in November which was the highest since the pandemic began, according to The Wyoming Department of Health.
German leaders showed their support for stricter measures to be placed on the country to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, just days after Germany saw its highest one-day death toll. Existing lockdown measures are too little to control the virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues. Merkel said the situation is getting very serious and the current measures will not be enough for the winter, according to Reuters. While the daily infections are not rising as sharply as they once were in Germany, the high stagnated level has caused a lot of concern. Premier Markus Soeder of the southern state of Bavaria is hopeful that tighter lockdowns for the region and country will be agreed on before Christmas. In Bavaria, people are only allowed to leave their home for essential reasons and evening curfews are planned for hotspots.
After the interim data on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been released showing its efficacy, the Trump administration declined to secure more than the previously agreed upon 1 million doses, a Pfizer board member said. The company and it’s German partner, BioNTech,initially made a deal with the U.S. government in July, securing the nation 100 million doses with the option to acquire up to 500 million additional doses. However, Pfizer officials repeatedly warned that demand could vastly outstrip supply, according to The New York Times. Since the vaccine requires two doses, this means the 100 million doses secured is only enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans.
“Pfizer did offer up an additional allotment coming out of that plant, basically the second-quarter allotment, to the United States government multiple times and as recently as after the interim data came out and we knew this vaccine looked to be effective,” Gottlieb, who previously led the FDA in the Trump Administration from 2017 to 2019, told CNBC. Gottlieb added he believes the U.S. government likely turned down the offer because it wanted to diversify the number of companies it agreed to purchase option agreements with.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf warned on Monday that the state’s healthcare system will become overwhelmed if Pennsylvania residents don’t take the necessary safety precautions. “Pennsylvania, we have a problem. And we have to work together to address this pandemic,” Wolf said, according to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4. As of Monday, Pennsylvania has confirmed 426,444 cases of the virus, 6,330 new cases were reported on Monday. State health officials have also reported a total of 11,373 deaths, with 69 deaths reported on Sunday and 42 on Monday. In addition, 5,300 patients were hospitalized as of Monday and out of those, 1,107 were in intensive care units.
On Tuesday, American Airlines expanded preflight COVID-19 testing, Reuters reported. A $129 at-home COVID-19 test kit will be available to those traveling with the airlines to help passengers avoid quarantines at their destination. Starting on Saturday, the airline will partner with LetsGetChecked to test passengers who request it, according to CNBC. It is recommended to order a test at least five days in advanced from flying. The test is conducted from a nasal swab and then once the test is received back, results will be received within 48 hours. Airlines around the country have been following this model to try and increase passenger confidence in buying flight tickets and traveling. United Airlines offers preflight tests to select Hawaii passengers to avoid the two-week quarantine in October. United still offers free tests for flights from Newark to London.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday paved the way for emergency-use approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after releasing the results of an initial review of the data the drug company provided the regulator on its new vaccine, Reuters reported. The FDA is holding a meeting on Thursday with outside experts to determine if Pfizer’s vaccine should be given emergency-use approval. On Tuesday, health officials in the U.K. began giving people the first installment of the two-shot vaccinations. According to Reuters, FDA scientists said the two-dose vaccination was shown to be highly effective at preventing healthy people from contracting COVID-19. However, the FDA scientists cautioned, the data was inconclusive in showing efficacy for people under the age of 16, those with pre-existing health conditions and pregnant women, according to Reuters. A decision on approval is expected in the coming days.
Hand hygiene, mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing protocols can help schools and daycare facilities control the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. Under the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, education and childcare facilities have implemented initiatives with the goal of slowing down or preventing the spread of the virus, based on CDC guidelines. In addition to reducing class sizes and mandating social distancing, the facilities purchased masks and provided daily health checks for students and staff. “Head Start programs successfully implemented CDC-recommended mitigation strategies and supported other practices that helped prevent [COVID-19] transmission among children and staff members,” CDC researchers wrote, according to UPI. “Implementing and monitoring adherence to CDC recommended mitigation strategies could play a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in childcare setting.”
The World Economic Forum is an annual meeting of some of the world’s most influential political and business leaders. However, like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic takes no consideration of prestige. The meeting is nearly always held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos but will be forced to relocate to Singapore in 2021 in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, according to BBC. The 6,000-mile move was largely decided by the success Singapore has had as a nation in handling the pandemic. According to the nation’s health ministry, there are currently 28 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in the country, with no other reported cases. The country’s death toll stands at 29 and Singapore Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing said the forums’s relocation decision was “an affirmation of Singapore’s ability to provide a safe, neutral and conducive venue for global leaders to meet.”
France may have to delay the lift of its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions as the number of new cases hits a plateau, Reuters reported. The lockdown, which was scheduled to be lifted next week, might be extended as the reopening of shops late last month prompted the downward trend in new cases to flatten out, two government sources said. The country is also far from reaching its target of 5,000 new daily infections, which could lead to a rebound if restrictions were to be lifted next week, according to Jerome Salomon, the health ministry’s top official. The 5,000 threshold was set as an early condition of President Emmanuel Macron for replacing the lockdown with a nightly curfew. However, since the start of the country’s second national lockdown, the number daily new cases has plateaued at between 10,000 and 12,000. “That the numbers have leveled off is not good news,” said one government source.
The first vaccine shot in the United Kingdom was delivered on Tuesday morning to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, a retired shop clerk wearing a Christmas t-shirt adorned with a cartoon penguin in a Santa hat. Keenan, who turns 91 next week, called the vaccine the best early birthday gift she should have wished for. The second vaccine injection went to an 81-year-old British man named William Shakespeare, who happens to come from the same county, Warwickshire, as the famous writer with whom he shares a name.
“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” Keenan said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”
On the same day that United Kingdom residents are receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccines outside of clinical trials, the United States is likely the surpass the 15 million case mark on Tuesday. With over 192,000 new infections recorded on Monday, the nation now stands at 14,955,947 total cases, more than double every other country in the world except India. Every day in December has featured at least 175,000 new cases recorded in the U.S. as nearly every state in the country is dealing with a severe case resurgence. Even Maine, which has seen the second-fewest total cases of all states, saw its worst day yet on Monday, recording 427 new cases in the state.
Elsewhere around the world, here's a look at the updated global totals according to data from Johns Hopkins University:
Total cases: 67,719,710
Total fatalities: 1,547,487
Total recoveries: 43,639,453
After taking a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic, airlines are preparing for their roles in the rollout of vaccines as they hope it will have a promising effect on the recovery for the industry. Airline carriers involved in the airlift of the vaccine, drugmakers, logistics firms, governments and international agencies are banding together to work on the rollout of the vaccines, The Associated Press reported. The involvement should allow airlines to recover in some ways from the huge financial hit the pandemic had on them, some experts told the AP. Cathay commercial chief Ronald Lam said the airlines will see a financial gain from their involvement, either from vaccine transportation directly or the overall spoke in cargo demand as a whole. “The delivery of these vaccines, the confidence in communities, the acceptance of vaccines and ensuring that people are in fact immunized with the right number of doses - (this) is what it’s going to take to scale the peak,” World Health Organization vaccines director Kate O’Brien said.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said coronavirus surges in the country could be “more compounded” from Christmas celebrations than Thanksgiving this year. He told CNN his concerns surrounding Christmas are the same as the concerns he expressed for Thanksgiving, but Christmas being a longer holiday for many people in terms of time off from work will escalate the situation even more. “We’re at a very critical time in this country right now. We’ve got to not walk away from the facts and the data. This is tough going for all of us,” Fauci said.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that indoor dining in New York City could be shut down again as soon as next week. Cuomo said the final decision has not been made and could be allayed if hospitalization rates stop rising, the New York Post reports. "Do I believe between now and five days we'll see a stabilization rate in New York City? I would be pleasantly surprised. I don't think it is probable, but it is possible," Cuomo said. The governor did not think that stabilization would be possible until mid-January at the earliest. According to the state's data, 20% of hospital beds and 27% of ICU beds in NYC are currently available, based on a seven-day rolling average, the Gothamist reported. State officials just recently started allowing New York City bars and eateries to resume indoor service at 25% of normal capacity in September to try to boost the industry, which has been hard hit by the restrictions and lockdown orders. “Gyms and salons … we have so many protocols on the gyms and salons, they’re not major spreaders on the numbers,” Cuomo said. “It is about indoor dining.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state is releasing a smartphone tool on Thursday that will alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Officials said the tool doesn’t track people’s identities or locations but it uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes, according to ABC News. “The process is private, anonymous and secure, and is one of the many tools in the state’s data-driven approach to help reduce the spread,” Newsom said in a statement. Ten months into the pandemic, most of the state is now back to where it started with the stay-at-home rules that will remain through the Christmas holiday amid a rise in cases. Sixteen other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C., have released the software system co-created by Apple and Google, though most residents of those places aren’t using it, ABC News reports.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Nobel laureates will receive their prizes at home this week, AFP reported. The ceremony, which traditionally takes place in Stockholm and Oslo on Dec. 10, was canceled for the first time since World War II due to virus concerns. Instead of the traditional ceremony, which is usually followed by a royal banquet, the organization will broadcast a live ceremony from Stockholm’s city hall on Thursday. The virtual ceremony, which will be held without an audience, will include a concert and videos of all laureates receiving their awards from their homes.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announced his pick for health secretary, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a new role for Anthony Fauci. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was selected by Biden as health secretary, and if approved by the Senate, will be the first Latino in the role, The Associated Press reported. “As Secretary of Health and Human Services, I will build on our progress and ensure every American has access to quality, affordable health care — through this pandemic and beyond,” Becerra tweeted on Monday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, an infectious disease expert from Harvard University, was also selected by Biden to head the CDC. “I’m honored to be called to lead the brilliant team at the CDC,” she tweeted. “We are ready to combat this virus with science and facts.” In addition, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was selected by Biden as the chief medical adviser to the president.
A World War II veteran from Alabama recovered from his battle with COVID-19 just in time for his 104th birthday. Major Wooten repaired trains damaged by bombs in France during World War II, The Associated Press reported. He left the Huntsville, Alabama, hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 1, just before his 104th birthday on only two days later. Healthcare workers and hospital staff members sang happy birthday to Wooten as he was wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair on the day of his discharge. “He just brings so much happiness to everybody and just seeing everybody and their reaction to him, it just makes you very proud to call him your grandfather,” Holley Wooten McDonald, Wooten’s granddaughter, said.
Less than a week after becoming the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the United Kingdom will administer its first round of vaccines on Tuesday, according to CNN. The vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer and German company BioNTech, reportedly was 95% effective during its latest phase of clinical trials. The vaccinations will take place in England, Wales and Scotland, while Northern Ireland did not specify which day it would begin administering the vaccines, only saying it would be this week, according to CNN.
Nurses at the Royal Free Hospital, London, simulate the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to support staff training ahead of the rollout, in London, Friday Dec. 4, 2020. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
Saffron Cordery, the deputy chief executive of NHS providers, told Sky News that health officers in the UK expect to have 4 million doses of the vaccine available by the end of the month, according to CNN. Cordery also addressed concerns about the vaccine's quick approval process. "Yes, it has been shorter than other vaccine approval processes, but that's because everything all has been thrown at this all in one go," she said, according to CNN. Watch the video below for more.
President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, tested positive for the coronavirus. Giuliani, 76, was reportedly hospitalized at Georgetown University Medical Center, The New York Times reported. Giuliani's age puts him in the high-risk category for the virus. Giuliani's son Andrew announced he had tested positive on Nov. 20, and had appeared at a news conference with his father the day before, the Times reported. Giuliani has been in close contact with a number of individuals in the president's inner circle who have tested positive previously and has traveled to a number of different states in recent weeks following the election.
The former New York City mayor posted a message to Twitter Sunday evening to give an update on his health. "Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes, Giuliani said. "I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."
A new hotspot for COVID-19 cases is emerging in one of Japan's coldest cities. The increase in cases comes as officials fear that rest of the country could face a similar rise in cases as people spend more time indoors during the winter. The city of Asahikawa, located on the northern island of Hokkaido, is currently dealing with infection clusters at a nursing home and two hospitals, Reuters reported. More than 10,000 cases were reported on Hokkaido, and Asahikawa had accounted for 16% of the 256 deaths, Reuters said. The Japanese government said it was sending extra nurses to the region to help control the outbreak.
“Hokkaido is a place where due to the climate conditions people tend to have the heater on very high and in very closed spaces as well,” Haruo Ozaki, president of the Tokyo Medical Association, told Reuters. “In places such as Tokyo and Osaka, it will also be getting colder from now. When we add this coldness factor, it shows that we need to express a lot more caution or we could face a further spread of contagion.”
