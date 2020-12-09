On the fence about the coronavirus vaccine? Employees in America could legally be fired from their jobs if the refuse to get vaccinated, CNBC reported. According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, about four in every 10 Americans either “definitely” wouldn’t or “probably” wouldn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In order to achieve herd immunity, at least 70% of the population would need to either get the vaccine or have antibodies to the virus. As the approval for a vaccine in the U.S. nears, many corporations are considering making the vaccine mandatory for employment. “Under the law, an employer can force an employee to get vaccinated, and if they don’t take it, fire them,” Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney, said. Some of Dunn’s clients are event considering using the vaccine as a marketing tool. “They think it gives them a competitive advantage,” Dunn said. “They could say to their customers, ‘Hey, our restaurant is safe. All of our employees have been vaccinated.’”

While private companies have extensive rights in their abilities to fire somehow for not adhering to health and safety measures, there are a few exceptions to the rule. A unionized workplace would potentially require that the union have the ability to negotiate the requirements. In addition, workers who do not want to get the vaccine for medical reasons are able to request an exemption under the Americans with Disabilities Act. If a person’s religious beliefs that are “sincerely held” are against vaccinations, they could also be able to opt out under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.