North-central US faces daily bouts of severe weather

Just like snowflakes, no two tornadoes are the same. While there are more than a dozen different types of tornadoes, AccuWeather’s Ariella Scalese explains four that can occur when there is severe weather.

The North Central states will be an active zone for severe weather into the middle of next week, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Although widespread outbreaks of damaging storms are not expected, some areas could be slammed by large hail and powerful wind gusts.

Clusters of thunderstorms will track along the northern and eastern edges of a sprawling heat dome anchored over the southwestern United States over the coming days. This will put places that haven't experienced as much severe thunderstorm activity in the last month or so in the crosshairs of potentially dangerous weather conditions.

"There have only been five active severe weather days in North Dakota since the start of May and three in Minnesota," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. Both states are in the risk zone for severe weather through Monday, with the risk lingering in Minnesota into Tuesday.

Due to the widely separated nature of the storms, some communities may be spared entirely from the rounds of severe weather, even though they remain at risk for several consecutive days.

Montana to Minnesota, Kansas at risk through Father's Day

Through Saturday night, thunderstorms will erupt in part of the High Plains, with the corridor at risk stretching from Montana to Kansas and Oklahoma.

A similar area will face another round of severe weather on Father's Day, with thunderstorms potentially pushing farther east into Minnesota and Iowa. This severe weather threat may impact barbeques, pool parties and other outdoor activities.

Through the weekend, the most common hazards within the strongest thunderstorms will be large hail and powerful wind gusts which can snap trees and down power lines. The tornado risk will be low but not zero.

"Unlike the recent episodes of severe weather in the central and southern Plains and Ozarks, the severe thunderstorms expected to hit the northern Plains and Upper Mississippi Valley late this weekend will be moving along at a good clip," Merrill said. "This reduces the risk for regional flooding problems. Instead, there will be pockets of localized flash flooding in the highest rain rates within the fast-moving thunderstorms."

Heavy rainfall may lead to temporary travel slowdowns on major interstates across the region, as reduced visibility and water ponding create hazardous driving conditions.

Severe thunderstorms begin to shift southeastward next week

The rinse-and-repeat pattern will continue into next week, with daily rounds of severe weather expected across the North Central states into Wednesday. Similar to this weekend, large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected to be the most common hazards each day, with an isolated tornado or two possible.

On Monday afternoon and night, AccuWeather forecasters have issued a "some" risk for severe weather, meaning severe thunderstorms are possible in part of the zone, from Billings, Montana, to Minneapolis and Des Moines, Iowa.

By Tuesday, severe thunderstorms are forecast to sink slightly farther across the Plains states, stretching from northeastern Colorado to southern Minnesota.

Heavy to severe thunderstorms will spread even farther to the east during the middle of the week into places such as Chicago, St. Louis and perhaps Detroit.

AccuWeather Forecast Intern Cris Kubatko contributed content to this article.

