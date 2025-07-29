Severe storms, flash flooding to continue in central and eastern US

From hail and high winds to tornadoes and flash flooding, a wide swath of the U.S. faces multiple severe weather threats through the end of July, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

As July concludes, additional rounds of severe storms and heavy downpours will deluge parts of the central and eastern United States, creating dangerous and damaging conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Following a powerful, long-lasting complex of damaging thunderstorms that swept across Iowa Monday evening, additional severe thunderstorms will affect multiple zones over the Plains and Midwest and expand into the East prior to the end of the week.

From Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night, the zone at risk for at least some storms capable of producing hail, powerful wind gusts and flash flooding will extend from south-central Montana, northeastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado to northern Missouri and much of Iowa once again.

Within this area, a greater concentration of severe thunderstorms, including the potential for a few tornadoes, will extend from east-central Wyoming to eastern Nebraska.

On Wednesday, the likelihood of some severe thunderstorms will extend over part of the same area as Tuesday in the Central states, west of the Mississippi River.

Areas from south-central Montana, central Wyoming and eastern Colorado to much of Missouri will be in the zone where severe thunderstorms will roam. The risks will range from large hail and damaging wind gusts to flooding downpours.

In the Central states, there will be a zone where repeated, heavy downpours are expected to significantly increase the risk of flash flooding through Wednesday night.

This zone will extend from southern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska to northwestern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

The risk of flash flooding will be greatest in, but not limited to, areas that have already received heavy rain this week. Several additional inches of rain may pour down in some communities, which is enough to overwhelm storm drains and lead to rapid flooding of small streams.

East of the Mississippi, the likelihood of at least some severe thunderstorm activity will extend from Illinois to Massachusetts and Maine on Wednesday. This includes much of the Interstate 64, 70, 80 and 90 corridors in the region, as well as a large segment of I-95 in the Northeast.

Most of this zone is forecast to experience sparse thunderstorm activity, but the few storms that erupt can quickly become severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding.

In any of the severe weather risk zones, airline delays and ground stops are possible as thunderstorms approach major airports, including those in St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

On the northwestern edge of the severe weather zone, a strip of drenching downpours will extend eastward to perhaps in areas of northern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania, western and central upstate New York and part of southern Ontario. Depending on how intense this band is, there is a possibility of flash flooding.

Farther to the south in the Northeast, heavy rain will develop from Thursday to Friday with a zone where 2-4 inches of rain is expected in about 24 hours with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches. Motorists should be wary that if they run into downpours, water could rise rapidly on some streets and highways. Small streams may quickly spill out of their banks.

The greatest risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday will exist farther to the south in the Eastern states.

Storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and localized flash urban flooding will extend from the southeast corner of Pennsylvania and all of Delaware southward to much of South Carolina.

Locally severe storms may also occur a bit farther to the south along the Atlantic coast Friday, including in southern Georgia.

The southeastern corner of the U.S. will remain a stormy spot from Friday to early next week as a cool front stalls nearby and moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic continues to ride over the area.

Torrential downpours may bring much-needed rain to a few spots, but a far greater risk will be for flash flooding that could become increasingly severe over time. There is the potential for 4-8 inches of rain to pour down over a few days, with at least half that amount possible in a few hours.

Near the stalled front, waters just off the southern Atlantic coast are being monitored by AccuWeather meteorologists for tropical development from this weekend to early next week.

