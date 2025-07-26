Hawaii on alert for wind-induced fire danger as Hurricane Iona, Tropical Storm Keli pass to south

The first hurricane of the 2025 season, Iona, in the central Pacific basin, along with Tropical Storm Keli, will increase the wildfire risk in Hawaii this week.

The term “tropical rainstorm” was first implemented by AccuWeather and is meant to highlight the lingering dangerous impacts of a tropical system, including life-threatening flooding and tornadoes.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring several areas across both the central and eastern Pacific basins for potential tropical development, as well as Hurricane Iona and Tropical Storm Keli well south of Hawaii, which can increase the wildfire risk across the island chain this week.

Hurricane Iona is located about 700 miles south of Honolulu, Hawaii. Earlier this week, Iona peaked as a major Category 3 hurricane, which was the first for the central Pacific basin this year. As of Tuesday night, Iona had lost some wind intensity and was now a Category 2 hurricane. Further weakening is forecast the next few days. Tropical Storm Keli was located 360 miles to the east-northeast of Iona and is unlikely to gain much, if any, intensity now.

This image was captured early Wednesday morning (local time), July 30, 2025, and shows a much less organized Hurricane Iona (left of center) and Tropical Storm Keli (right of center). Hawaii appears in the upper center of the image. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Both Iona and Keli are expected to stay well south of Hawaii. While no direct impacts are expected across the Hawaiian Islands, both will work with the circulation of an expansive area of high pressure to the north of the islands to enhance existing trade winds in between.

“Gusty trade winds can start to pick up across the Hawaiian Islands and can last through the end of the week and into the start of next weekend," said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

The increased trade winds combined with moderate or greater drought conditions across over half of the Hawaiian Islands will heighten the wildfire risk through much of this week. The dry grass and vegetation will provide plenty of fuel for any fire that sparks.

"While this setup is not the same as the one that allowed the Maui wildfires to spread rapidly, high wildfire danger can still exist across the islands this week,” adds DaSilva.

Elsewhere across the Pacific

An area southeast of the island chain is being monitored for development early this week. This medium chance of development would likely be short-lived and not have any direct impact to Hawaii.

Farther to the east, AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring two more areas for tropical development southwest of Mexico including a high risk for tropical development to end July. Any development from either area late July into August could bring impacts to Mexico as well as impact any shipping interests.

